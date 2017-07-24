City adjusts to self-insured insurance plan

As national health care evolves, Ennis is seeing it's own change in health care with city employees. "We went to a self-insured model last year," City Manager Scott Dixon said, "It has been a learning curve, but we are acclimating pretty well." According to Dixon, the city has committed to a five-year plan, but he can see this policy sticking into the future.

