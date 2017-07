City commissioner speaks at weekly Rotary meeting, new member inducted

Shirley Watson (center), city commissioner for ward four, spoke about Unity in the Community and her involvement with the city at Tuesday’s Rotary meeting. Marcie Schanfish presenting Brad Zhanel with his new member packet and plaque at her first meeting as president. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

