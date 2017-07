City Management thanks employees with luncheon

City employees gathered at Bluebonnet Park in Ennis Friday, as city upper-management showed their appreciation by buying them lunch. City offices remained open while employees were allowed to

come and go to the cookout affair. Many employees pledged a portion of their paychecks to the Greater Ennis United Way.

