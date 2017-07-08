City plans for better handicapped access as new buildings ascend in downtown Ennis

As Ennis welcomes new buildings and construction to downtown over the next 12 months, it will be with the handicapped in mind, according to Mayor Angie Juenemann. To this point, many of the city’s buildings in downtown have been less than accommodating for people with physical handicaps. Many of the buildings haven’t been updated or renovated in 50 years, meaning they didn’t fall under the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments