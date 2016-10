City ready to contract McDowal Park revamp

What was once Minnie McDowal Park has been flattened in anticipation of revamping the area into a hub for the north end of downtown.

Monday, city commissioners will decide whether to approve a contract with West 31 to build the new park for an amount “not to exceed $800,000.”

Get the full details of this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

