City safe from sagging state economy

For the first time in nearly 15 years, the state of Texas does not rank as the most business friendly in the country. According to an annual CNBC study, Texas ranked 4th out of 50 states in the "Top States for Business" study, earning 1,602 out of a potential 2,500 points. Washington finished number one, Georgia at two. According to the study, falling oil prices, the boon for the Lonestar State's economy, were largely to blame for the dip in ranking, along with a lack of diversification in the overall economy of the state itself.

