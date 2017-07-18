Constable’s office turns page with appointment

For Cpl. Michael McCorkle, moving into the political realm of law enforcement is a step up, even if that means the job duties will be a little different. Currently a canine handler with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, McCorkle will soon take over as Ellis County’s Precinct 3 constable, replacing Tyron Davis, who served less than six months after being convicted of voter fraud and falsely identifying himself as a certified peace officer. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments