County green lights Leggett & Platt abatement

Ennis-based Leggett and Platt was granted a 45-percent, 5-year tax abatement at the Ellis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

The business, which currently employs 160 workers, is seeking to add 75 new jobs and make a capital investment of roughly $14 million dollars.

