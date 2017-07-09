Cowboys’ LB Damien Wilson arrested on assault with weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was accused of backing his truck into a woman and threatening a man with a rifle during a dispute with some tailgaters. Frisco police said Wilson was arrested Tuesday outside of Toyota Stadium during the city's Fourth of July celebration. Major League Soccer's FC Dallas played Tuesday night at the stadium in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas that's also home to the Cowboys' practice facility.

