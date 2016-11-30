Cuba: Coming home…

We were three hours early to the airport and a line had already formed at the new Southwest Airlines desk in the Varadero Airport. The route home had only begun days before and the newness showed. After waiting about 45 minutes to check a bag and get our boarding passes, we were instructed to go to what must have been a converted closet for further paper work. I stared at the mismatched and broken tiles in the Southwest Airlines administration closet while an employee clicked away at his laptop. My wife was nervous; being taken to a room like this in the United States would surely end with dire consequences…

Get this final installment of Josh Stroud’s journey to Cuba and his impressions of the island nation that is for now open to Americans, only in the Wednesday edition of The Ennis Daily News…

Comments

comments