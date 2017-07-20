Doctor in alleged fraud ring won’t see trial until 2018

Local doctor Kevin Williams, who was allegedly involved in a large-scale prescription medication scam, has had his trial reset to July 9, 2018, after a U.S. District judge filed the order in May. Both the prosecution and the defendants requested the motion due to a large number of evidence. According to the court order, the amount of discovery material – or evidence that could be used in court – was in excess of one terabyte of documents, meaning both sides would need more time to “adequately prepare for trial and any pretrial proceedings.” Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

