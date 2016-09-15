Dodson backs Bush, budget process

Thinking that an accomplished County Judge of a fast-growing, financially healthy populace should have to ask a Salary Grievance Committee for an increase in pay really bothers former County Commissioner Bill Dodson.

The Ennis resident who recently served a pair of four-year terms takes exception that she felt the need to go the alternate route, as opposed to going before the County Commissioners to be heard by objective ears.

Get the rest of this story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Comments

comments