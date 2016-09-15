Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Dodson backs Bush, budget process

Thinking that an accomplished County Judge of a fast-growing, financially healthy populace should have to ask a Salary Grievance Committee for an increase in pay really bothers former County Commissioner Bill Dodson.

The Ennis resident who recently served a pair of four-year terms takes exception that she felt the need to go the alternate route, as opposed to going before the County Commissioners to be heard by objective ears.

Get the rest of this story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Sep 15 2016. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016