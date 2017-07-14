Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
DPS seizes Colorado cannabis en route to Houston

Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, along with pure THC oil during a July 5 traffic stop
A DPS Highway Patrol trooper reportedly observed a 2016 silver Toyota Camry driving southbound on U.S. 287, just south of Ensign Road. The trooper, suspicious of the two people in the car – 23-year-old Terrell Steen and 22-year-old Joseline Alcazar – called a canine unit to smell the vehicle. Red Oak Police Department supplied the dog, which alerted the officers to the trunk of the vehicle.

