DPS seizes Colorado cannabis en route to Houston

Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, along with pure THC oil during a July 5 traffic stop

A DPS Highway Patrol trooper reportedly observed a 2016 silver Toyota Camry driving southbound on U.S. 287, just south of Ensign Road. The trooper, suspicious of the two people in the car – 23-year-old Terrell Steen and 22-year-old Joseline Alcazar – called a canine unit to smell the vehicle. Red Oak Police Department supplied the dog, which alerted the officers to the trunk of the vehicle. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments