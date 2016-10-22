Early voting begins Monday

Ennis voters can head to the polls beginning 8 a.m. Monday.

Although Election Day to decide the president, as well as 32 city charter amendments for Ennisites, isn’t until Nov. 8, early voting will continue from Monday through Nov. 4, leading up to the election.

Polls will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before polling locations’ schedules change.

To vote early in Ennis, registered voters can go to the Ellis County Sub-Courthouse at 207 S. Sonoma Trl. Palmer residents can vote at Fundamental Baptist Church, 203 W. Jefferson St.

Early voting schedule at 207 S. Sonoma Trl.:

Oct. 24-28 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 3 – Nov. 4 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

