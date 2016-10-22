Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Early voting begins Monday

Ennis voters can head to the polls beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
Although Election Day to decide the president, as well as 32 city charter amendments for Ennisites,  isn’t until Nov. 8, early voting will continue from Monday through  Nov. 4, leading up to the election.
Polls will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before polling locations’ schedules change.
To vote early in Ennis, registered voters can go to the Ellis County Sub-Courthouse at 207 S. Sonoma Trl. Palmer residents can vote at Fundamental Baptist Church, 203 W. Jefferson St.
Early voting schedule at 207 S. Sonoma Trl.:
Oct. 24-28  8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 29 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Nov. 2  8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 – Nov. 4   7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 22 2016. Filed under City news, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016