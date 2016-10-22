EDN website turns 10

Throughout the year, the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Ennis Daily News has been celebrated within the pages of this publication as well as in the current special commemorative edition of Hometown Living.

A comparatively recent advancement that has helped further the appeal of the EDN was the launching of the paper’s website, an idea put into initial action 10 years ago this month. After a month of preparation, the site went live in November 2006.

