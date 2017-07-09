Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
EISD expands post high school prep

Ennis Independent School District has announced several directives open for high school students for the 2017-2018 school year. Hanging their hat on preparing their 1,600 students for post-graduation, the district has launched Career Academy. Pupils in grades 9-12 can enter a dual credit program, advanced placement, the Career and Tech Ed program and the Ag project. Producing
graduates who are better prepared for college, trade school or with the skills to enter the workforce is the overall plan.

