Ellis County to hold disaster prep seminar

Stephanie Parker, the Ellis County emergency management coordinator, has announced plans to hold the second annual Emergency Preparedness Fair in downtown Ennis on Saturday, Sept. 30. The free, four hour event begins at 10 a.m. Details will be posted on a Facebook page of the same name. The intention of the seminar is to help individuals, families and businesses to put in place measures for safety prior, during and following catastrophes. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Posted by on Jul 14 2017.

