Ennis athlete’s legacy lives on

Last week marked the 90th anniversary of a Texas tragedy in which a favored son of Ennis lost his life. Jack Castellaw, 21, son of a local pharmacist, was among 10 Baylor Bears players, coaches and fans killed when their school bus stalled on a train track at Round Rock and was struck by the Sunshine Special. En route to Austin to defend their standing in the Southwest Conference, the Baylor basketball team instead became victims of lax railroad safety laws.

