Ennis bank missed hit from Wild West bandits in 1878

While many have forgotten that Ennis was once part of the Old West, history shows it has its place in the legends of cowboys and Indians, marshals and outlaws. Links to the latter contingent are sometimes tenuous but nonetheless fascinating. The Cole

Younger gang tested their racket in Ennis’ early days, though specifics of their activity here are blurred, and immediate family members of gunslinger John Wesley Hardin were among this city’s pioneers. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

