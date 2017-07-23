Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis choir lauded by State Rep. John Wray

State Representative John Wray recently honored the Ennis High School Choral Department for their accomplishments during the past school year. Wray, who hails from District 10 and Waxahachie, sent a letter to Lauren Trojacek, who directs the EHS choir. It opened with congratulatory words about last year, and then said, “your program continues to play a vital role in teaching our students very important tools for success in life, including responsibility, character, teamwork and so many other qualities that will benefit them and their community.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

