Ennis congressman commends Senate on debating healthcare bill

Rep. Joe Barton (R-Ennis) stated Tuesday his pleasure with the U.S. Senate for allowing debate about the current state of healthcare in the country. "The facts here are simple; Americans have suffered long enough under the Affordable Care Act. "The Senate took an important step forward by allowing debate on the repeal and replace of Obamacare," Barton said.

