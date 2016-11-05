Ennis crushes Corsicana; roundup of Texas HS FB scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Allen 49, Wylie 0
Amarillo 34, Dumas 13
Arlington 28, Arlington Houston 21
Austin Bowie 59, San Marcos 7
Austin High 56, Austin William Travis 28
Austin Westlake 54, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
Beaumont West Brook 48, Conroe 19
Belton 56, Copperas Cove 21
Canyon 35, Plainview 27
Channelview 41, Baytown Sterling 15
Cibolo Steele 34, Schertz Clemens 13
Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Creek 6
Colleyville Heritage 53, N. Richland Hills 36
Converse Judson 17, New Braunfels Canyon 9
Coppell 52, Richardson 0
Cypress Ranch 52, Cypress Woods 6
Dallas Jesuit 51, Richardson Berkner 26
Dallas White 54, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Deer Park 21, Pasadena Memorial 8
Del Rio 24, Eagle Pass 17
Del Valle 56, Austin Anderson 36
Denton Guyer 30, Plano West 10
Denton Ryan 38, WF Rider 14
EP Coronado 49, EP Socorro 0
EP Montwood 28, EP Eastwood 21
Fort Bend Dulles 44, Fort Bend Clements 7
Friendswood 37, Alvin 7
Galena Park North Shore 50, Humble Summer Creek 22
Garland Lakeview Centennial 23, Garland Naaman Forest 17
Garland Sachse 57, South Garland 0
Harlingen 29, San Benito 27
Harlingen South 51, Brownsville Rivera 7
Houston Jersey Village 42, Cypress Lakes 21
Houston Memorial 20, Houston Spring Woods 6
Houston Westside 24, Houston Bellaire 14
Irving MacArthur 20, Irving Nimitz 15
Justin Northwest 57, Azle 11
Katy Taylor 29, Houston Strake Jesuit 17
Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller 3
Killeen 30, Killeen Harker Heights 29
Klein Collins 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Klein Oak 52, Klein Forest 15
Kyle Lehman 23, Leander 21
La Joya Palmview 41, La Joya 19
La Porte 41, Pasadena Dobie 23
Lake Travis 55, Austin Vandegrift 0
Laredo United 30, Laredo Alexander 0
League City Clear Springs 54, Houston Clear Lake 11
Leander Rouse 42, Bastrop 35
Lewisville Flower Mound 36, Lewisville 22
Los Fresnos 27, Weslaco 0
Mansfield 42, North Crowley 7
McAllen Memorial 49, McAllen Rowe 28
McKinney Boyd 38, McKinney 14
Mesquite Horn 47, Rockwall-Heath 42
Midland 49, Odessa 0
Odessa Permian 55, Midland Lee 28
Pasadena Rayburn 28, Pasadena 12
Pearland Dawson 35, Alief Hastings 33
Pflugerville Hendrickson 34, Pflugerville 31
Plano East 40, Plano 39
Rockwall 72, North Mesquite 49
Round Rock 56, Round Rock McNeil 20
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Round Rock Westwood 6
SA Johnson 27, SA Madison 7
SA Reagan 49, SA Roosevelt 21
SA Southwest 49, SA South San Antonio 15
SA Wagner 48, SA East Central 23
Smithson Valley 50, New Braunfels 14
Southlake Carroll 52, Lewisville Hebron 34
Spring 44, Aldine Nimitz 0
Spring Westfield 44, Aldine Davis 12
The Woodlands 63, The Woodlands College Park 10
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 59, Bryan Rudder 20
Aledo 49, Saginaw Boswell 24
Amarillo Caprock 62, Hereford 13
Angleton 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 17
Arlington Seguin 28, Granbury 21
Austin McCallum 34, Austin Reagan 7
Barbers Hill 29, New Caney Porter 21
Beaumont Central 40, Baytown Lee 0
Boerne-Champion 51, Seguin 35
Burleson Centennial 28, Everman 21
Canutillo 31, El Paso Eastlake 27
Canyon Randall 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 10
Carrollton Creekview 15, Carrollton Smith 10
Cedar Park 55, Elgin 0
Cleburne 59, Joshua 7
Clint Horizon 14, EP Hanks 7
Conroe Caney Creek 31, Splendora 28
Crosby 21, New Caney 16
Crowley 38, Burleson 20
Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Hillcrest 14
Dallas Samuell 21, Dallas Spruce 15
Denison 35, Sherman 30
Dripping Springs 41, Marble Falls 10
Ennis 52, Corsicana 21
EP Andress 17, EP Chapin 12
EP Austin 45, EP Irvin 21
EP Bel Air 43, EP Ysleta 28
EP Burges 41, El Paso 21
EP Parkland 49, EP Riverside 15
Floresville 31, SA Southside 17
Forney 37, North Forney 19
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Santa Fe 27
Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Frisco 31, Frisco Wakeland 24
Frisco Heritage 76, Frisco Centennial 58
Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Independence 13
FW Brewer 48, FW Eaton 14
FW Chisholm Trail 41, Saginaw 30
FW Polytechnic 53, FW Dunbar 6
FW Southwest 66, FW North Side 0
Georgetown 37, Pflugerville Connally 28
Grapevine 45, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Humble 49, Humble Kingwood Park 17
Hutto 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Jacksonville 46, Nacogdoches 45
Kerrville Tivy 41, Lockhart 16
Lake Dallas 28, Prosper 24
Lancaster 42, Midlothian 12
Lewisville The Colony 55, Carrollton Turner 21
Livingston 41, Beaumont Ozen 40
Longview 62, Mesquite 7
Lubbock 48, Lubbock Monterey 30
Lubbock Cooper 50, San Angelo Lake View 28
Lufkin 40, Montgomery 21
Magnolia 28, Brenham 21
Magnolia West 17, Huntsville 7
Manor 56, Austin Akins 7
Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Waxahachie 49
Mansfield Legacy 38, Red Oak 20
Mansfield Timberview 35, Mansfield Summit 28
Mercedes 24, Donna North 7
Mesquite Poteet 17, West Mesquite 13
Mission Sharyland 35, Rio Grande City 19
Mount Pleasant 44, Greenville 21
North Dallas 49, Dallas Wilson 6
Port Neches-Groves 41, Nederland 21
PSJA Southwest 47, PSJA Memorial 14
Richmond Foster 49, Rosenberg Lamar 6
Richmond George Ranch 35, Alief Taylor 34
Royse City 31, Lucas Lovejoy 19
SA Alamo Heights 55, Castroville Medina Valley 12
SA Harlandale 48, SA McCollum 41
SA Highlands 17, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Kennedy 33, SA Memorial 7
SA Lanier 27, SA Burbank 8
Sharyland Pioneer 34, Roma 14
Somerset 41, La Vernia 7
Sulphur Springs 35, Hallsville 21
Temple 37, Bryan 34
Terrell 19, Van 14
Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 3
Tomball Memorial 34, Tomball 28, OT
Tyler 49, Tyler Lee 28
Vidor 31, Port Arthur Memorial 21
Waco 42, Waco University 3
Weslaco East 35, Brownsville Hanna 28
Whitehouse 28, Lindale 17
Willis 17, Waller 14
Wylie East 20, Dallas Highland Park 9
|CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 44, Stephenville 3
Alvarado 28, Dallas Carter 20
Argyle 55, Burkburnett 30
Athens 32, Brownsboro 13
Atlanta 27, Longview Spring Hill 20
Beeville Jones 48, Pleasanton 21
Bellville 41, Shepherd 19
Bridge City 56, Huffman Hargrave 14
Brownwood 63, Snyder 17
Bushland 70, Brownfield 42
Carthage 25, Tyler Chapel Hill 17
Celina 49, Aubrey 13
China Spring 38, Lampasas 20
Clint 28, San Elizario 0
Crandall 20, Mabank 13
Cuero 34, Wharton 7
Dallas Lincoln 56, Canton 14
Decatur 58, Sanger 31
Devine 42, Crystal City 21
El Campo 35, Bay City 28, OT
Emory Rains 50, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Fabens 26, Clint Mountain View 14
Fredericksburg 49, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Geronimo Navarro 70, Bandera 0
Giddings 56, Columbus 19
Gilmer 51, Pittsburg 35
Godley 69, Benbrook 36
Gonzales 49, Smithville 0
Graham 42, Iowa Park 35
Groesbeck 26, Whitney 22
Henderson 61, Palestine 26
Houston Kashmere 14, Houston Washington 6
Houston North Forest 36, Houston Worthing 0
Jasper 42, Diboll 21
Kennedale 49, Lake Worth 0
Kilgore 35, Bullard 13
Krum 58, Vernon 14
La Grange 41, Caldwell 0
La Marque 12, Hitchcock 10
Liberty Hill 30, Gatesville 15
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Navasota 41, OT
Lorena 25, Fairfield 16
Madisonville 21, Cleveland Tarkington 15
Melissa 42, Nevada Community 22
Mineral Wells 70, FW Castleberry 0
Mission Memorial 46, Pharr Valley View 13
Monahans 49, Fort Stockton 16
Needville 45, Freeport Brazosport 27
Orange Grove 42, Raymondville 39
Paris 42, Paris North Lamar 35
Pearsall 20, Carrizo Springs 2
Pecos 43, Lamesa 36
Perryton 56, Dalhart 0
Port Isabel 43, CC West Oso 13
Poteet 62, Lytle 36
Princeton 35, Anna 34
Rio Hondo 49, Progreso 7
Robinson 43, Mexia 21
Rockport-Fulton 56, Robstown 16
Silsbee 55, Cleveland 9
Sinton 42, Ingleside 19
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 39, Hamshire-Fannett 15
Sweeny 35, Aransas Pass 21
Sweetwater 28, Midland Greenwood 14
Tatum 40, Huntington 6
Taylor 50, Fischer Canyon Lake 44
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 60, Quinlan Ford 22
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 40, Gladewater 23
Waco La Vega 63, Burnet 23
West Columbia 31, Sealy 13
West Orange-Stark 60, Orangefield 0
WF Hirschi 36, Gainesville 35
Wills Point 30, Ferris 0
Wimberley 49, Hondo 17
Yoakum 34, Altair Rice 24
Zapata 47, Hidalgo 21
|CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 40, Como-Pickton 27
Anahuac 49, East Chambers 28
Ballinger 45, Alpine 29
Bishop 42, Santa Rosa 14
Bowie 34, Ponder 20
Boyd 38, Paradise 14
Brock 45, Breckenridge 0
Bruceville-Eddy 42, Marlin 16
Buffalo 30, Hearne 13
Caddo Mills 21, Bonham 12
Childress 58, Spearman 0
Cisco 27, Eastland 14
Clifton 44, Corsicana Mildred 10
Clyde 48, Brady 28
Coahoma 24, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Coleman 28, Tolar 6
Colorado City 35, Stanton 0
Comanche 44, Early 0
Comfort 56, Johnson City 35
Commerce 48, Quitman 6
Corrigan-Camden 48, Garrison 45
Crockett 42, Hemphill 0
Daingerfield 48, Ore City 28
Dimmitt 54, Amarillo Highland Park 22
Dublin 48, Bangs 28
East Bernard 21, Boling 3
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Bloomington 0
Elysian Fields 56, Troup 17
Farmersville 66, Grand Saline 21
Franklin 41, Little River Academy 6
Freer 71, Santa Maria 13
Friona 76, Slaton 59
George West 49, Taft 35
Gladewater Sabine 38, Hughes Springs 34
Glen Rose 49, Hillsboro 14
Goliad 23, Jourdanton 6
Grandview 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14
Gunter 35, Leonard 6
Hallettsville 56, Edna 35
Hebbronville 41, CC London 15
Hempstead 53, Hardin 6
Henrietta 35, WF City View 6
Holliday 21, Jacksboro 14
Howe 44, Callisburg 7
Jefferson 26, Redwater 9
Kirbyville 35, Buna 26
Kountze 26, Warren 20
Lexington 60, Florence 8
Littlefield 16, Amarillo River Road 14
Luling 36, Lago Vista 34
Lyford 34, San Diego 6
Malakoff 42, Elkhart 7
Marion 42, SA Cole 36
Mathis 33, Cotulla 12
Mineola 42, Winnsboro 6
Muleshoe 42, Shallowater 24
Natalia 42, Karnes City 20
New Waverly 21, Jewett Leon 13
Newton 68, Frankston 0
Nixon-Smiley 28, Stockdale 27
Nocona 53, Millsap 18
Odem 36, Banquete 22
Omaha Pewitt 86, New Diana 61
Poth 21, Dilley 7
Rockdale 45, Jarrell 7
Rogers 21, Blanco 7
Sadler S&S Consolidated 37, Cooper 12
San Angelo Grape Creek 59, Crane 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 42, Falfurrias 40
Scurry-Rosser 30, Palmer 21
Skidmore-Tynan 29, Monte Alto 14
Sonora 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Sunnyvale 49, Kemp 21
Teague 40, Palestine Westwood 14
Tom Bean 31, Bells 27
Troy 17, McGregor 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Merkel 12
Universal City Randolph 32, Ingram Moore 26
Van Alstyne 42, Pilot Point 31
Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Palacios 0
Wall 63, Kermit 14
Wallis Brazos 31, Schulenburg 23
West 42, Eustace 13
White Oak 61, New Boston 12
Whitesboro 13, Pottsboro 10, OT
Whitewright 37, Paris Chisum 13
Winona 39, Edgewood 35
Woodville 31, Coldspring-Oakhurst 19
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 27, Hale Center 20
Albany 46, Bronte 7
Alto 54, Shelbyville 13
Alvord 42, Chico 14
Anson 48, Post 22
Baird 38, Winters 24
Beckville 40, New London West Rusk 34
Blue Ridge 54, Celeste 36
Bogata Rivercrest 43, Wolfe City 8
Bovina 56, Sudan 13
Bremond 47, Dawson 13
Bruni 30, Benavides 15
Burton 34, Bartlett 0
Canadian 48, Tulia 7
Cayuga 39, Big Sandy 35
Centerville 51, Deweyville 0
Christoval 38, McCamey 20
Clarksville 55, Cumby 50
Collinsville 66, Trenton 13
Colmesneil 74, Burkeville 19
Crawford 54, Hico 6
Crosbyton 63, Lockney 34
Cross Plains 52, Miles 34
De Leon 38, Goldthwaite 35
Electra 33, Archer City 8
Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 14
Falls City 57, Pettus 0
Farwell 59, Morton 0
Flatonia 48, Charlotte 0
Floydada 50, Olton 35
Forsan 26, Stamford 20
Frost 44, Chilton 28
Gladewater Union Grove 42, Hawkins 0
Gorman 64, Lingleville 54
Granger 46, Snook 14
Grapeland 53, Mount Enterprise 14
Groveton 55, Lovelady 20
Hamilton 33, San Saba 20
Hamlin 21, Roscoe 0
Harleton 28, Waskom 21
Iola 48, Hull-Daisetta 20
Iraan 40, Mertzon Irion County 0
Italy 21, Axtell 19
Joaquin 57, Cushing 6
Junction 28, Harper 16
Kerens 40, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Lindsay 35, Era 7
Louise 30, Runge 18
Mart 26, Bosqueville 21
Mason 48, Sabinal 0
Maud 34, Dallas Gateway 28
Memphis 37, Ralls 12
Meridian 39, Hubbard 8
Milano 29, Somerville 7
Moody 53, Holland 41
Muenster 63, Perrin-Whitt 7
Munday 18, Quanah 2
New Deal 28, Sundown 25
Normangee 51, Rosebud-Lott 14
Overton 41, Wortham 14
Ozona 17, Anthony 13
Panhandle 69, Sunray 18
Petrolia 35, Haskell 0
Pineland West Sabine 51, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Quinlan Boles 54, Linden-Kildare 34
Refugio 35, Shiner 0
Riesel 43, Itasca 20
Riviera Kaufer 33, Woodsboro 21
Rocksprings 48, Center Point 17
San Augustine 42, Price Carlisle 28
Santo 38, Ranger 14
Seagraves 77, Roby 20
Simms Bowie 14, Honey Grove 8
Springlake-Earth 46, Smyer 20
Stinnett West Texas 36, Sanford-Fritch 14
Stratford 38, Boys Ranch 0
Tahoka 28, Plains 27
Tenaha 48, Timpson 6
Thrall 40, Thorndale 12
Three Rivers 54, La Villa 7
Vega 13, Shamrock 0
Weimar 54, Kenedy 26
Wellington 40, Clarendon 7
Wheeler 30, Gruver 19
Windthorst 41, Seymour 8
Wink 50, Menard 40
Yorktown 48, Ganado 20
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Gholson 6
Ackerly Sands 69, Welch Dawson 64
Amherst 54, Lazbuddie 0
Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 22
Avalon 28, Blum 22
Borden County 55, O’Donnell 0
Calvert 50, Prairie Lea 0
Coolidge 88, Penelope 52
Crowell 52, Vernon Northside 0
Forestburg 75, Bowie Gold-Burg 73
Garden City 48, Robert Lee 0
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Chester 12
Guthrie 68, Jayton 22
Happy 52, McLean 6
Imperial Buena Vista 52, Rankin 0
Iredell 56, Cranfills Gap 6
Jonesboro 55, Evant 8
Knox City 78, Paducah 62
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 36, Apple Springs 28
Lamesa Klondike 56, Hermleigh 46
Lenorah Grady 67, Wellman-Union 20
Lometa 48, Eden 20
Marfa 46, Fort Davis 0
Matador Motley County 68, Southland 20
May 70, Gordon 28
Meadow 46, Lorenzo 0
Medina 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 61
Milford 61, Mount Calm 16
Nazareth 82, Anton 36
Newcastle 63, Saint Jo 12
Oakwood 61, Trinidad 12
Petersburg 76, Wilson 30
Richland Springs 68, Cherokee 0
Rochelle 41, Lohn 35
Ropesville Ropes 44, New Home 41
Rule 56, Throckmorton 52
Santa Anna 78, Paint Rock 29
Silverton 86, Groom 72
Sterling City 42, Westbrook 24
Turkey Valley 52, Hedley 0
Valera Panther Creek 46, Mullin 0
Veribest 105, Water Valley 60
Walnut Springs 62, Morgan 12
White Deer 61, Miami 6
Whiteface 69, Hart 46
Woodson 52, Rising Star 13
Zephyr 72, Blanket 13
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 33, FW Nolan 30
Austin Hill Country 48, Round Rock Christian 0
Austin Regents 50, Austin Hyde Park 0
Baytown Christian 57, Lake Jackson Brazosport 8
Beaumont Legacy Christian 40, The Woodlands Christian 0
Boerne Geneva 37, Schertz John Paul II 21
Brownsville St. Joseph 42, SA Antonian 21
Bryan Brazos Christian 54, Bryan St. Joseph 21
Bulverde Bracken 59, Victoria Faith 6
Colleyville Covenant 49, Arlington Pantego Christian 7
Conroe Covenant 48, Alvin Living Stones 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 84, Plano John Paul II 6
Dallas Bishop Lynch 40, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35
Dallas Christian 62, Cedar Hill Trinity 27
Dallas Covenant 47, Dallas Shelton 8
Dallas Lutheran 77, Dallas Lakehill 32
Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, Kennedale Fellowship 6
Fredericksburg Heritage 48, Spring Branch Living Rock 0
FW Lake Country 63, Lubbock Trinity 42
FW Temple Christian 21, Arlington Grace Prep 9
Grapevine Faith 40, FW Southwest Christian 2
Houston Lutheran North 27, League City Bay Area 14
Houston Lutheran South 26, Houston Westbury Christian 14
Houston Northland Christian 49, Cypress Community Christian 7
Houston Second Baptist 47, Fort Bend Christian 14
Houston St. Pius X 35, Houston St. Thomas 21
Lubbock Christian 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 21
Marble Falls Faith 42, Temple Central Texas 14
McKinney Christian 55, Dallas First Baptist 14
Muenster Sacred Heart 47, FW Calvary 6
Pasadena First Baptist 54, Logos Prep 20
Plano Prestonwood 46, Addison Trinity 39
Rockwall Heritage 38, Red Oak Ovilla 20
SA Central Catholic 34, SA St. Anthony 14
SA Christian 48, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
SA Holy Cross 53, Austin St. Michael 31
SA Lutheran 70, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 55
Seguin Lifegate 80, New Braunfels Christian 30
Shiner St. Paul 45, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0
St. Mary’s Hall 27, SA Cornerstone 23
Tomball Concordia 40, Beaumont Kelly 0
Tyler Gorman 50, Tyler All Saints 16
Tyler Grace Community 56, Bullard Brook Hill 20
Victoria St. Joseph 50, CC John Paul 0
Waco Parkview Christian 62, Conroe Calvary Baptist 12
Waco Reicher 54, Austin TSD 7
Waco Vanguard 73, Concordia 16
|OTHER
Austin Brentwood 54, SA St. Gerard 12
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 75, Lone Oak 47
Dallas Triple A 24, Rice 22
Fort Worth Christian 35, Midland Christian 34
Gustine def. Sidney , forfeit
Longview Heritage 50, Longview Trinity 24
Magnolia Legacy 41, Tomball Rosehill 34
Queen City def. De Kalb , forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 40, La Feria 21
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 64, Cedar Park Summit 18
Tioga 58, Savoy 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0
Waco Methodist 38, Westlake Academy 22
Waxahachie Life 40, Venus 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
EP Franklin vs. EP Americas, ppd. to Nov. 5.
Waco Connally vs. Salado, ppd. to Nov. 5