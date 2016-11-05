Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Ennis crushes Corsicana; roundup of Texas HS FB scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Allen 49, Wylie 0

Amarillo 34, Dumas 13

Arlington 28, Arlington Houston 21

Austin Bowie 59, San Marcos 7

Austin High 56, Austin William Travis 28

Austin Westlake 54, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

Beaumont West Brook 48, Conroe 19

Belton 56, Copperas Cove 21

Canyon 35, Plainview 27

Channelview 41, Baytown Sterling 15

Cibolo Steele 34, Schertz Clemens 13

Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Creek 6

Colleyville Heritage 53, N. Richland Hills 36

Converse Judson 17, New Braunfels Canyon 9

Coppell 52, Richardson 0

Cypress Ranch 52, Cypress Woods 6

Dallas Jesuit 51, Richardson Berkner 26

Dallas White 54, Richardson Lake Highlands 35

Deer Park 21, Pasadena Memorial 8

Del Rio 24, Eagle Pass 17

Del Valle 56, Austin Anderson 36

Denton Guyer 30, Plano West 10

Denton Ryan 38, WF Rider 14

EP Coronado 49, EP Socorro 0

EP Montwood 28, EP Eastwood 21

Fort Bend Dulles 44, Fort Bend Clements 7

Friendswood 37, Alvin 7

Galena Park North Shore 50, Humble Summer Creek 22

Garland Lakeview Centennial 23, Garland Naaman Forest 17

Garland Sachse 57, South Garland 0

Harlingen 29, San Benito 27

Harlingen South 51, Brownsville Rivera 7

Houston Jersey Village 42, Cypress Lakes 21

Houston Memorial 20, Houston Spring Woods 6

Houston Westside 24, Houston Bellaire 14

Irving MacArthur 20, Irving Nimitz 15

Justin Northwest 57, Azle 11

Katy Taylor 29, Houston Strake Jesuit 17

Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller 3

Killeen 30, Killeen Harker Heights 29

Klein Collins 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Klein Oak 52, Klein Forest 15

Kyle Lehman 23, Leander 21

La Joya Palmview 41, La Joya 19

La Porte 41, Pasadena Dobie 23

Lake Travis 55, Austin Vandegrift 0

Laredo United 30, Laredo Alexander 0

League City Clear Springs 54, Houston Clear Lake 11

Leander Rouse 42, Bastrop 35

Lewisville Flower Mound 36, Lewisville 22

Los Fresnos 27, Weslaco 0

Mansfield 42, North Crowley 7

McAllen Memorial 49, McAllen Rowe 28

McKinney Boyd 38, McKinney 14

Mesquite Horn 47, Rockwall-Heath 42

Midland 49, Odessa 0

Odessa Permian 55, Midland Lee 28

Pasadena Rayburn 28, Pasadena 12

Pearland Dawson 35, Alief Hastings 33

Pflugerville Hendrickson 34, Pflugerville 31

Plano East 40, Plano 39

Rockwall 72, North Mesquite 49

Round Rock 56, Round Rock McNeil 20

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 49, Round Rock Westwood 6

SA Johnson 27, SA Madison 7

SA Reagan 49, SA Roosevelt 21

SA Southwest 49, SA South San Antonio 15

SA Wagner 48, SA East Central 23

Smithson Valley 50, New Braunfels 14

Southlake Carroll 52, Lewisville Hebron 34

Spring 44, Aldine Nimitz 0

Spring Westfield 44, Aldine Davis 12

The Woodlands 63, The Woodlands College Park 10

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 59, Bryan Rudder 20

Aledo 49, Saginaw Boswell 24

Amarillo Caprock 62, Hereford 13

Angleton 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 17

Arlington Seguin 28, Granbury 21

Austin McCallum 34, Austin Reagan 7

Barbers Hill 29, New Caney Porter 21

Beaumont Central 40, Baytown Lee 0

Boerne-Champion 51, Seguin 35

Burleson Centennial 28, Everman 21

Canutillo 31, El Paso Eastlake 27

Canyon Randall 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 10

Carrollton Creekview 15, Carrollton Smith 10

Cedar Park 55, Elgin 0

Cleburne 59, Joshua 7

Clint Horizon 14, EP Hanks 7

Conroe Caney Creek 31, Splendora 28

Crosby 21, New Caney 16

Crowley 38, Burleson 20

Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Hillcrest 14

Dallas Samuell 21, Dallas Spruce 15

Denison 35, Sherman 30

Dripping Springs 41, Marble Falls 10

Ennis 52, Corsicana 21… Find full game coverage and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

EP Andress 17, EP Chapin 12

EP Austin 45, EP Irvin 21

EP Bel Air 43, EP Ysleta 28

EP Burges 41, El Paso 21

EP Parkland 49, EP Riverside 15

Floresville 31, SA Southside 17

Forney 37, North Forney 19

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Santa Fe 27

Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Frisco 31, Frisco Wakeland 24

Frisco Heritage 76, Frisco Centennial 58

Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Independence 13

FW Brewer 48, FW Eaton 14

FW Chisholm Trail 41, Saginaw 30

FW Polytechnic 53, FW Dunbar 6

FW Southwest 66, FW North Side 0

Georgetown 37, Pflugerville Connally 28

Grapevine 45, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

Humble 49, Humble Kingwood Park 17

Hutto 34, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Jacksonville 46, Nacogdoches 45

Kerrville Tivy 41, Lockhart 16

Lake Dallas 28, Prosper 24

Lancaster 42, Midlothian 12

Lewisville The Colony 55, Carrollton Turner 21

Livingston 41, Beaumont Ozen 40

Longview 62, Mesquite 7

Lubbock 48, Lubbock Monterey 30

Lubbock Cooper 50, San Angelo Lake View 28

Lufkin 40, Montgomery 21

Magnolia 28, Brenham 21

Magnolia West 17, Huntsville 7

Manor 56, Austin Akins 7

Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Waxahachie 49

Mansfield Legacy 38, Red Oak 20

Mansfield Timberview 35, Mansfield Summit 28

Mercedes 24, Donna North 7

Mesquite Poteet 17, West Mesquite 13

Mission Sharyland 35, Rio Grande City 19

Mount Pleasant 44, Greenville 21

North Dallas 49, Dallas Wilson 6

Port Neches-Groves 41, Nederland 21

PSJA Southwest 47, PSJA Memorial 14

Richmond Foster 49, Rosenberg Lamar 6

Richmond George Ranch 35, Alief Taylor 34

Royse City 31, Lucas Lovejoy 19

SA Alamo Heights 55, Castroville Medina Valley 12

SA Harlandale 48, SA McCollum 41

SA Highlands 17, SA Brackenridge 7

SA Kennedy 33, SA Memorial 7

SA Lanier 27, SA Burbank 8

Sharyland Pioneer 34, Roma 14

Somerset 41, La Vernia 7

Sulphur Springs 35, Hallsville 21

Temple 37, Bryan 34

Terrell 19, Van 14

Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 3

Tomball Memorial 34, Tomball 28, OT

Tyler 49, Tyler Lee 28

Vidor 31, Port Arthur Memorial 21

Waco 42, Waco University 3

Weslaco East 35, Brownsville Hanna 28

Whitehouse 28, Lindale 17

Willis 17, Waller 14

Wylie East 20, Dallas Highland Park 9

CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 44, Stephenville 3

Alvarado 28, Dallas Carter 20

Argyle 55, Burkburnett 30

Athens 32, Brownsboro 13

Atlanta 27, Longview Spring Hill 20

Beeville Jones 48, Pleasanton 21

Bellville 41, Shepherd 19

Bridge City 56, Huffman Hargrave 14

Brownwood 63, Snyder 17

Bushland 70, Brownfield 42

Carthage 25, Tyler Chapel Hill 17

Celina 49, Aubrey 13

China Spring 38, Lampasas 20

Clint 28, San Elizario 0

Crandall 20, Mabank 13

Cuero 34, Wharton 7

Dallas Lincoln 56, Canton 14

Decatur 58, Sanger 31

Devine 42, Crystal City 21

El Campo 35, Bay City 28, OT

Emory Rains 50, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Fabens 26, Clint Mountain View 14

Fredericksburg 49, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Geronimo Navarro 70, Bandera 0

Giddings 56, Columbus 19

Gilmer 51, Pittsburg 35

Godley 69, Benbrook 36

Gonzales 49, Smithville 0

Graham 42, Iowa Park 35

Groesbeck 26, Whitney 22

Henderson 61, Palestine 26

Houston Kashmere 14, Houston Washington 6

Houston North Forest 36, Houston Worthing 0

Jasper 42, Diboll 21

Kennedale 49, Lake Worth 0

Kilgore 35, Bullard 13

Krum 58, Vernon 14

La Grange 41, Caldwell 0

La Marque 12, Hitchcock 10

Liberty Hill 30, Gatesville 15

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Navasota 41, OT

Lorena 25, Fairfield 16

Madisonville 21, Cleveland Tarkington 15

Melissa 42, Nevada Community 22

Mineral Wells 70, FW Castleberry 0

Mission Memorial 46, Pharr Valley View 13

Monahans 49, Fort Stockton 16

Needville 45, Freeport Brazosport 27

Orange Grove 42, Raymondville 39

Paris 42, Paris North Lamar 35

Pearsall 20, Carrizo Springs 2

Pecos 43, Lamesa 36

Perryton 56, Dalhart 0

Port Isabel 43, CC West Oso 13

Poteet 62, Lytle 36

Princeton 35, Anna 34

Rio Hondo 49, Progreso 7

Robinson 43, Mexia 21

Rockport-Fulton 56, Robstown 16

Silsbee 55, Cleveland 9

Sinton 42, Ingleside 19

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 39, Hamshire-Fannett 15

Sweeny 35, Aransas Pass 21

Sweetwater 28, Midland Greenwood 14

Tatum 40, Huntington 6

Taylor 50, Fischer Canyon Lake 44

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 60, Quinlan Ford 22

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 40, Gladewater 23

Waco La Vega 63, Burnet 23

West Columbia 31, Sealy 13

West Orange-Stark 60, Orangefield 0

WF Hirschi 36, Gainesville 35

Wills Point 30, Ferris 0

Wimberley 49, Hondo 17

Yoakum 34, Altair Rice 24

Zapata 47, Hidalgo 21

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 40, Como-Pickton 27

Anahuac 49, East Chambers 28

Ballinger 45, Alpine 29

Bishop 42, Santa Rosa 14

Bowie 34, Ponder 20

Boyd 38, Paradise 14

Brock 45, Breckenridge 0

Bruceville-Eddy 42, Marlin 16

Buffalo 30, Hearne 13

Caddo Mills 21, Bonham 12

Childress 58, Spearman 0

Cisco 27, Eastland 14

Clifton 44, Corsicana Mildred 10

Clyde 48, Brady 28

Coahoma 24, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Coleman 28, Tolar 6

Colorado City 35, Stanton 0

Comanche 44, Early 0

Comfort 56, Johnson City 35

Commerce 48, Quitman 6

Corrigan-Camden 48, Garrison 45

Crockett 42, Hemphill 0

Daingerfield 48, Ore City 28

Dimmitt 54, Amarillo Highland Park 22

Dublin 48, Bangs 28

East Bernard 21, Boling 3

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Bloomington 0

Elysian Fields 56, Troup 17

Farmersville 66, Grand Saline 21

Franklin 41, Little River Academy 6

Freer 71, Santa Maria 13

Friona 76, Slaton 59

George West 49, Taft 35

Gladewater Sabine 38, Hughes Springs 34

Glen Rose 49, Hillsboro 14

Goliad 23, Jourdanton 6

Grandview 56, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14

Gunter 35, Leonard 6

Hallettsville 56, Edna 35

Hebbronville 41, CC London 15

Hempstead 53, Hardin 6

Henrietta 35, WF City View 6

Holliday 21, Jacksboro 14

Howe 44, Callisburg 7

Jefferson 26, Redwater 9

Kirbyville 35, Buna 26

Kountze 26, Warren 20

Lexington 60, Florence 8

Littlefield 16, Amarillo River Road 14

Luling 36, Lago Vista 34

Lyford 34, San Diego 6

Malakoff 42, Elkhart 7

Marion 42, SA Cole 36

Mathis 33, Cotulla 12

Mineola 42, Winnsboro 6

Muleshoe 42, Shallowater 24

Natalia 42, Karnes City 20

New Waverly 21, Jewett Leon 13

Newton 68, Frankston 0

Nixon-Smiley 28, Stockdale 27

Nocona 53, Millsap 18

Odem 36, Banquete 22

Omaha Pewitt 86, New Diana 61

Poth 21, Dilley 7

Rockdale 45, Jarrell 7

Rogers 21, Blanco 7

Sadler S&S Consolidated 37, Cooper 12

San Angelo Grape Creek 59, Crane 6

Santa Gertrudis Academy 42, Falfurrias 40

Scurry-Rosser 30, Palmer 21

Skidmore-Tynan 29, Monte Alto 14

Sonora 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Sunnyvale 49, Kemp 21

Teague 40, Palestine Westwood 14

Tom Bean 31, Bells 27

Troy 17, McGregor 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Merkel 12

Universal City Randolph 32, Ingram Moore 26

Van Alstyne 42, Pilot Point 31

Vanderbilt Industrial 48, Palacios 0

Wall 63, Kermit 14

Wallis Brazos 31, Schulenburg 23

West 42, Eustace 13

White Oak 61, New Boston 12

Whitesboro 13, Pottsboro 10, OT

Whitewright 37, Paris Chisum 13

Winona 39, Edgewood 35

Woodville 31, Coldspring-Oakhurst 19

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 27, Hale Center 20

Albany 46, Bronte 7

Alto 54, Shelbyville 13

Alvord 42, Chico 14

Anson 48, Post 22

Baird 38, Winters 24

Beckville 40, New London West Rusk 34

Blue Ridge 54, Celeste 36

Bogata Rivercrest 43, Wolfe City 8

Bovina 56, Sudan 13

Bremond 47, Dawson 13

Bruni 30, Benavides 15

Burton 34, Bartlett 0

Canadian 48, Tulia 7

Cayuga 39, Big Sandy 35

Centerville 51, Deweyville 0

Christoval 38, McCamey 20

Clarksville 55, Cumby 50

Collinsville 66, Trenton 13

Colmesneil 74, Burkeville 19

Crawford 54, Hico 6

Crosbyton 63, Lockney 34

Cross Plains 52, Miles 34

De Leon 38, Goldthwaite 35

Electra 33, Archer City 8

Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 14

Falls City 57, Pettus 0

Farwell 59, Morton 0

Flatonia 48, Charlotte 0

Floydada 50, Olton 35

Forsan 26, Stamford 20

Frost 44, Chilton 28

Gladewater Union Grove 42, Hawkins 0

Gorman 64, Lingleville 54

Granger 46, Snook 14

Grapeland 53, Mount Enterprise 14

Groveton 55, Lovelady 20

Hamilton 33, San Saba 20

Hamlin 21, Roscoe 0

Harleton 28, Waskom 21

Iola 48, Hull-Daisetta 20

Iraan 40, Mertzon Irion County 0

Italy 21, Axtell 19

Joaquin 57, Cushing 6

Junction 28, Harper 16

Kerens 40, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

Lindsay 35, Era 7

Louise 30, Runge 18

Mart 26, Bosqueville 21

Mason 48, Sabinal 0

Maud 34, Dallas Gateway 28

Memphis 37, Ralls 12

Meridian 39, Hubbard 8

Milano 29, Somerville 7

Moody 53, Holland 41

Muenster 63, Perrin-Whitt 7

Munday 18, Quanah 2

New Deal 28, Sundown 25

Normangee 51, Rosebud-Lott 14

Overton 41, Wortham 14

Ozona 17, Anthony 13

Panhandle 69, Sunray 18

Petrolia 35, Haskell 0

Pineland West Sabine 51, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Quinlan Boles 54, Linden-Kildare 34

Refugio 35, Shiner 0

Riesel 43, Itasca 20

Riviera Kaufer 33, Woodsboro 21

Rocksprings 48, Center Point 17

San Augustine 42, Price Carlisle 28

Santo 38, Ranger 14

Seagraves 77, Roby 20

Simms Bowie 14, Honey Grove 8

Springlake-Earth 46, Smyer 20

Stinnett West Texas 36, Sanford-Fritch 14

Stratford 38, Boys Ranch 0

Tahoka 28, Plains 27

Tenaha 48, Timpson 6

Thrall 40, Thorndale 12

Three Rivers 54, La Villa 7

Vega 13, Shamrock 0

Weimar 54, Kenedy 26

Wellington 40, Clarendon 7

Wheeler 30, Gruver 19

Windthorst 41, Seymour 8

Wink 50, Menard 40

Yorktown 48, Ganado 20

CLASS 1A

Abbott 46, Gholson 6

Ackerly Sands 69, Welch Dawson 64

Amherst 54, Lazbuddie 0

Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 22

Avalon 28, Blum 22

Borden County 55, O’Donnell 0

Calvert 50, Prairie Lea 0

Coolidge 88, Penelope 52

Crowell 52, Vernon Northside 0

Forestburg 75, Bowie Gold-Burg 73

Garden City 48, Robert Lee 0

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Chester 12

Guthrie 68, Jayton 22

Happy 52, McLean 6

Imperial Buena Vista 52, Rankin 0

Iredell 56, Cranfills Gap 6

Jonesboro 55, Evant 8

Knox City 78, Paducah 62

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 36, Apple Springs 28

Lamesa Klondike 56, Hermleigh 46

Lenorah Grady 67, Wellman-Union 20

Lometa 48, Eden 20

Marfa 46, Fort Davis 0

Matador Motley County 68, Southland 20

May 70, Gordon 28

Meadow 46, Lorenzo 0

Medina 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 61

Milford 61, Mount Calm 16

Nazareth 82, Anton 36

Newcastle 63, Saint Jo 12

Oakwood 61, Trinidad 12

Petersburg 76, Wilson 30

Richland Springs 68, Cherokee 0

Rochelle 41, Lohn 35

Ropesville Ropes 44, New Home 41

Rule 56, Throckmorton 52

Santa Anna 78, Paint Rock 29

Silverton 86, Groom 72

Sterling City 42, Westbrook 24

Turkey Valley 52, Hedley 0

Valera Panther Creek 46, Mullin 0

Veribest 105, Water Valley 60

Walnut Springs 62, Morgan 12

White Deer 61, Miami 6

Whiteface 69, Hart 46

Woodson 52, Rising Star 13

Zephyr 72, Blanket 13

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 33, FW Nolan 30

Austin Hill Country 48, Round Rock Christian 0

Austin Regents 50, Austin Hyde Park 0

Baytown Christian 57, Lake Jackson Brazosport 8

Beaumont Legacy Christian 40, The Woodlands Christian 0

Boerne Geneva 37, Schertz John Paul II 21

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, SA Antonian 21

Bryan Brazos Christian 54, Bryan St. Joseph 21

Bulverde Bracken 59, Victoria Faith 6

Colleyville Covenant 49, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

Conroe Covenant 48, Alvin Living Stones 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 84, Plano John Paul II 6

Dallas Bishop Lynch 40, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35

Dallas Christian 62, Cedar Hill Trinity 27

Dallas Covenant 47, Dallas Shelton 8

Dallas Lutheran 77, Dallas Lakehill 32

Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, Kennedale Fellowship 6

Fredericksburg Heritage 48, Spring Branch Living Rock 0

FW Lake Country 63, Lubbock Trinity 42

FW Temple Christian 21, Arlington Grace Prep 9

Grapevine Faith 40, FW Southwest Christian 2

Houston Lutheran North 27, League City Bay Area 14

Houston Lutheran South 26, Houston Westbury Christian 14

Houston Northland Christian 49, Cypress Community Christian 7

Houston Second Baptist 47, Fort Bend Christian 14

Houston St. Pius X 35, Houston St. Thomas 21

Lubbock Christian 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 21

Marble Falls Faith 42, Temple Central Texas 14

McKinney Christian 55, Dallas First Baptist 14

Muenster Sacred Heart 47, FW Calvary 6

Pasadena First Baptist 54, Logos Prep 20

Plano Prestonwood 46, Addison Trinity 39

Rockwall Heritage 38, Red Oak Ovilla 20

SA Central Catholic 34, SA St. Anthony 14

SA Christian 48, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

SA Holy Cross 53, Austin St. Michael 31

SA Lutheran 70, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 55

Seguin Lifegate 80, New Braunfels Christian 30

Shiner St. Paul 45, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0

St. Mary’s Hall 27, SA Cornerstone 23

Tomball Concordia 40, Beaumont Kelly 0

Tyler Gorman 50, Tyler All Saints 16

Tyler Grace Community 56, Bullard Brook Hill 20

Victoria St. Joseph 50, CC John Paul 0

Waco Parkview Christian 62, Conroe Calvary Baptist 12

Waco Reicher 54, Austin TSD 7

Waco Vanguard 73, Concordia 16

OTHER

Austin Brentwood 54, SA St. Gerard 12

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 75, Lone Oak 47

Dallas Triple A 24, Rice 22

Fort Worth Christian 35, Midland Christian 34

Gustine def. Sidney , forfeit

Longview Heritage 50, Longview Trinity 24

Magnolia Legacy 41, Tomball Rosehill 34

Queen City def. De Kalb , forfeit

Rio Grande City La Grulla 40, La Feria 21

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 64, Cedar Park Summit 18

Tioga 58, Savoy 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0

Waco Methodist 38, Westlake Academy 22

Waxahachie Life 40, Venus 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

EP Franklin vs. EP Americas, ppd. to Nov. 5.

Waco Connally vs. Salado, ppd. to Nov. 5

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 5 2016. Filed under Ennis High Football, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016