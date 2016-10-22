Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis edged in road game; HS FB scores from around the state

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 17, Aldine MacArthur 14

Alief Taylor 62, Alief Hastings 26

Alvin 53, Clear Falls 27

Arlington 63, FW Paschal 30

Arlington Bowie 26, Arlington Lamar 24

Arlington Martin 51, North Crowley 28

Austin Bowie 49, Austin Anderson 21

Austin Westlake 45, Kyle Lehman 6

Cedar Hill 59, Grand Prairie 28

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 46, Buda Hays 43

Cibolo Steele 62, SA East Central 3

Converse Judson 31, Schertz Clemens 24

Coppell 42, Richardson Berkner 7

Cypress Fairbanks 35, Cypress Woods 17

Dallas Jesuit 56, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

Dallas Skyline 29, Richardson 10

De Soto 41, Duncanville 17

Denton Guyer 35, Wylie 23

Dickinson 21, League City Clear Creek 3

Edinburg 28, Edinburg North 21

EP Americas 45, EP Montwood 35

EP Franklin 59, EP Socorro 14

Fort Bend Travis 40, Fort Bend Bush 14

Friendswood 41, Houston Clear Lake 21

Galena Park North Shore 68, Channelview 0

Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, North Garland 14

Garland Sachse 33, Garland Rowlett 7

Harlingen 56, Los Fresnos 21

Houston King 52, Baytown Goose Creek 49

Houston Langham Creek 62, Cypress Springs 38

Houston Strake Jesuit 31, Katy Mayde Creek 0

Humble Kingwood 15, Humble Summer Creek 0

Hurst Bell 38, Lewisville 7

Irving 27, Irving MacArthur 21

Justin Northwest 57, FW Chisholm Trail 14

Katy Cinco Ranch 28, Katy Seven Lakes 17

Keller Timber Creek 45, Keller 27

Killeen 26, Killeen Ellison 25

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Copperas Cove 7

Klein Collins 35, Houston Stratford 3

Klein Oak 53, Houston Memorial 7

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 23, La Joya 6

La Porte 35, Deer Park 21

Lake Travis 63, Leander 0

Laredo Alexander 55, SA South San Antonio 30

League City Clear Springs 44, Clear Brook 28

Lewisville Hebron 39, Euless Trinity 21

Lewisville Marcus 48, Lewisville Flower Mound 45, 2OT

Lufkin 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 21

McAllen 42, McAllen Rowe 36, 3OT

Mesquite Horn 63, North Mesquite 49

Midland 49, Amarillo Tascosa 34

Montgomery 24, The Woodlands College Park 21

New Braunfels 37, SA Wagner 27

Pasadena South Houston 24, Pasadena Dobie 17

Pearland 13, Richmond George Ranch 7

Plano 35, McKinney Boyd 14

Plano East 67, Plano West 17

PSJA 31, PSJA Memorial 26

Richardson Pearce 60, Dallas White 54

Rockwall 42, Tyler Lee 35

Rockwall-Heath 52, Mesquite 24

Round Rock 65, Round Rock Westwood 6

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 38, Pflugerville 17

Round Rock Stony Point 14, Pflugerville Hendrickson 13

SA Madison 51, SA Lee 12

SA Northside Brandeis 56, SA Northside Holmes 6

SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside Clark 28

SA Reagan 7, SA Johnson 0

SA Southwest 40, Laredo Johnson 13

San Angelo Central 28, Odessa Permian 14

San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21

San Marcos 17, Manor 14

Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 3

Southlake Carroll 44, Byron Nelson 13

Spring 27, Spring Dekaney 26

The Woodlands 48, Conroe 7

Tyler 38, Longview 24

Weatherford 39, FW Haltom 24

Weslaco 20, Harlingen South 10

Wolfforth Frenship 24, Odessa 21

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 42, Waco University 7

Abilene Cooper 69, Lubbock 0

Aledo 67, FW Brewer 24

Amarillo 24, Canyon Randall 14

Amarillo Palo Duro 33, Hereford 21

Angleton 28, Victoria West 0

Austin Crockett 38, Austin Lanier 6

Austin LBJ 57, Austin High 12

Boerne-Champion 35, Kerrville Tivy 0

Brownsville Lopez 24, Mercedes 21

Bryan 33, Bryan Rudder 20

Burleson Centennial 35, Granbury 21

Canutillo 38, EP Parkland 17

Canyon 27, Dumas 7

Castroville Medina Valley 20, Lockhart 17

CC Calallen 48, Alice 3

CC Flour Bluff 41, CC Carroll 27

CC King 42, CC Moody 15

CC Ray 49, CC Miller 0

Cedar Park 49, Pflugerville Connally 0

Cleburne 42, Burleson 41

College Station 48, Waco 0

Corsicana 21, Lindale 20, OT

Crosby 42, Splendora 12

Crowley 40, Arlington Seguin 14

Dallas Highland Park 44, Forney 7

Dayton 35, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Denison 49, Denton Braswell 20

Denton 31, WF Rider 13

Denton Ryan 56, Wichita Falls 14

Donna 20, Donna North 0

Dripping Springs 64, SA Alamo Heights 54

Eagle Pass Winn 27, SA Harlandale 24

Edcouch-Elsa 47, Brownsville Pace 7

El Paso 47, EP Irvin 24

El Paso Eastlake 35, Clint Horizon 10

Elgin 43, Georgetown East View 35

EP Andress 37, EP Burges 13

EP Bowie 56, EP Austin 13

EP Chapin 55, EP Jefferson 13

EP Del Valle 41, EP Bel Air 32

EP Ysleta 24, EP Riverside 9

Everman 34, Joshua 7

Floresville 56, Uvalde 53

Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Santa Fe 27

Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 0

Frisco Liberty 42, Frisco Heritage 39

Frisco Lone Star 49, Frisco Centennial 14

FW Arlington Heights 58, FW Trimble Tech 0

FW Dunbar 28, N. Richland Hills Birdville 24

Galveston Ball 21, Galena Park 14

Georgetown 47, Bastrop Cedar Creek 3

Grapevine 49, Colleyville Heritage 34

Gregory-Portland 70, CC Tuloso-Midway 8

Houston Austin 19, Houston Sterling 6

Houston Milby 28, Houston Sharpstown 27, 2OT

Houston Waltrip 52, Houston Northside 22

Huntsville 47, Tomball 27

Hutto 42, Leander Rouse 32

Jacksonville 34, Ennis 26… Check out full game coverage in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Lancaster 46, Red Oak 7

Laredo Martin 56, Laredo Cigarroa 28

Little Elm 31, Carrollton Turner 24

Lubbock Cooper 34, Lubbock Coronado 27

Lubbock Monterey 53, San Angelo Lake View 0

Lumberton 41, Beaumont Ozen 18

Magnolia 38, Tomball Memorial 6

Mansfield Legacy 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 39

Mansfield Timberview 37, Waxahachie 20

Manvel 51, Texas City 10

Marshall 46, Hallsville 17

McKinney North 70, Carrollton Smith 41

Mesquite Poteet 48, Royse City 0

Midlothian 42, Mansfield Summit 21

Mission Memorial 37, Rio Grande City 27

Mount Pleasant 19, Sulphur Springs 16

New Caney 42, Barbers Hill 17

Port Arthur Memorial 54, Livingston 0

Port Neches-Groves 35, Beaumont Central 20

Prosper 56, Lewisville The Colony 31

Richmond Foster 41, Victoria East 21

Rosenberg Terry 53, Port Lavaca Calhoun 27

SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 30

SA Houston 42, SA Kennedy 20

SA Lanier 44, SA Memorial 6

SA Southside 32, SA McCollum 27

Saginaw Boswell 46, Saginaw 3

Seguin 66, Marble Falls 21

Sharyland Pioneer 53, Pharr Valley View 24

Texarkana Texas 35, Greenville 13

Vidor 45, Baytown Lee 14

Waller 18, Magnolia West 17

West Mesquite 7, Wylie East 0

Whitehouse 27, Nacogdoches 17

Willis 50, Brenham 43

CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 56, Snyder 13

Alvarado 48, Dallas Pinkston 0

Andrews 73, Clint Mountain View 10

Aransas Pass 31, Ingleside 19

Argyle 27, Sanger 21

Aubrey 28, Caddo Mills 0

Austin Eastside Memorial 20, SA Brooks 9

Bay City 35, Freeport Brazosport 28

Bellville 58, Cleveland Tarkington 8

Bonham 49, Nevada Community 21

Bridge City 42, Silsbee 41

Caldwell 35, Smithville 28

Canton 43, Dallas Roosevelt 2

Carrizo Springs 47, Lytle 14

Carthage 28, Bullard 12

Celina 40, Melissa 7

China Spring 46, Gatesville 21

Clint 42, EP Cathedral 13

Columbus 31, La Grange 15

Crandall 44, Athens 21

Crystal City 28, Pearsall 14

Cuero 41, Sinton 14

Dalhart 13, Denver City 0

Decatur 56, Gainesville 28

Devine 45, Poteet 7

Fabens 6, San Elizario 0

Ferris 41, Dallas Lincoln 6

Fischer Canyon Lake 45, Fredericksburg 25

Geronimo Navarro 35, Wimberley 14

Giddings 49, Gonzales 28

Gilmer 42, Longview Spring Hill 7

Gladewater 22, Atlanta 7

Glen Rose 56, Godley 28

Henderson 56, Center 0

Hillsboro 31, Waxahachie Life 24

Houston North Forest 62, Houston Kashmere 0

Jasper 41, Tatum 17

Kaufman 50, Mabank 14

Kennedale 38, Mineral Wells 28

Krum 42, Graham 35

La Feria 49, Hidalgo 10

La Vernia 36, Pleasanton 29

Levelland 56, Borger 7

Liberty Hill 44, Burnet 23

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Huffman Hargrave 26

Llano 48, Hondo 21

Lorena 43, Robinson 35

Madisonville 77, Brookshire Royal 13

Midland Greenwood 77, Pecos 45

Midlothian Heritage 56, Dallas Carter 25

Monahans 48, Lamesa 8

Navasota 37, Cleveland 9

Needville 17, West Columbia 14

Orange Grove 49, CC West Oso 28

Orangefield 27, Hamshire-Fannett 16

Palestine 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 9

Paris 28, Quinlan Ford 14

Paris North Lamar 27, Princeton 7

Perryton 55, Brownfield 6

Port Isabel 35, Progreso 8

Rio Hondo 35, Raymondville 13

Rockport-Fulton 29, Beeville Jones 24

Rusk 47, Huntington 0

Salado 36, Mexia 8

Somerset 51, Robstown 13

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17, Liberty 14

Springtown 70, FW Castleberry 0

Stafford 44, Sealy 7

Stephenville 52, Big Spring 27

Sweeny 28, Wharton 21

Sweetwater 39, Seminole 22

Taylor 15, Boerne 7

Terrell 49, Brownsboro 7

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 44, Anna 17

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Pittsburg 18

Venus 41, Benbrook 27

Vernon 40, Bridgeport 37

Waco Connally 40, Fairfield 23

Waco La Vega 45, Lampasas 26

WF Hirschi 63, Burkburnett 46

Wills Point 21, Emory Rains 7

CLASS 3A

Amarillo River Road 13, Shallowater 7

Arp 19, Troup 13

Ballinger 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 2

Banquete 44, CC London 27

Bishop 28, Falfurrias 15

Blanco 12, Johnson City 0

Breckenridge 49, Boyd 0

Brock 45, Bowie 0

Buna 40, Coldspring-Oakhurst 35

Cameron Yoe 63, Little River Academy 0

Canadian 52, Spearman 0

Childress 70, Dimmitt 21

Cisco 69, Bangs 0

Clifton 56, Blooming Grove 0

Colorado City 33, Coahoma 6

Comanche 28, Clyde 7

Crane 30, Tornillo 12

Crockett 49, Frankston 0

Daingerfield 49, Queen City 17

Dallas Triple A 50, Rio Vista 30

Danbury 29, Bloomington 19

Dilley 41, Nixon-Smiley 14

Eastland 30, Coleman 14

Edgewood 29, Como-Pickton 14

Edna 38, Vanderbilt Industrial 20

El Maton Tidehaven 28, Wallis Brazos 15

Elkhart 52, Whitney 45

Elysian Fields 61, Beckville 14

Eustace 36, Palestine Westwood 20

Florence 29, Comfort 14

Franklin 68, Jarrell 7

Garrison 49, Hemphill 18

Goliad 28, George West 7

Grandview 21, Maypearl 7

Gunter 44, Paris Chisum 7

Hallettsville 34, Altair Rice 21

Hearne 56, Marlin 3

Hebbronville 40, Skidmore-Tynan 18

Hempstead 44, Anahuac 12

Henrietta 26, Holliday 14

Hitchcock 56, Hardin 14

Hooks 42, Omaha Pewitt 41

Howe 28, Whitesboro 17

Idalou 26, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Jacksboro 48, Millsap 0

Jefferson 38, Gladewater Sabine 7

Jewett Leon 30, Anderson-Shiro 27

Kemp 14, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Kermit 38, San Angelo Grape Creek 13

La Marque 40, East Chambers 28

Lago Vista 35, Universal City Randolph 3

Leonard 47, Cooper 8

Lexington 67, Rogers 14

Littlefield 53, Slaton 13

Lyford 56, Santa Rosa 13

Malakoff 42, West 0

Marion 33, Luling 12

Mathis 20, Jourdanton 14

Merkel 35, Brady 21

Mineola 56, Grand Saline 13

Mount Vernon 44, Quitman 13

Muleshoe 54, Friona 7

New Boston 42, Hughes Springs 26

New London West Rusk 42, Waskom 21

New Waverly 47, Bruceville-Eddy 28

Newton 43, Corrigan-Camden 8

Nocona 36, WF City View 28

Odem 68, Monte Alto 0

Ponder 26, Paradise 14

Poth 29, Karnes City 6

Pottsboro 45, Pilot Point 14

Rice 47, Dallas A+ Academy 26

Rockdale 41, McGregor 34

Santa Gertrudis Academy 13, San Diego 0

Schulenburg 60, Boling 0

Sonora 47, Big Lake Reagan County 14

Stockdale 28, Natalia 23

Sunnyvale 62, Scurry-Rosser 13

Taft 24, Cotulla 7

Teague 41, Groesbeck 7

Tolar 52, Dublin 14

Trinity 33, Warren 0

Tulia 43, Amarillo Highland Park 34

Tuscola Jim Ned 43, Early 6

Van Alstyne 48, Callisburg 20

White Oak 35, Redwater 0

Whitewright 41, Pattonville Prairiland 22

Winnsboro 43, Commerce 21

Woodville 66, Kountze 28

Yoakum 24, Van Vleck 0

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 41, Floydada 18

Albany 47, Cross Plains 14

Alto 44, San Augustine 39

Alvord 44, Olney 7

Axtell 26, Itasca 16

Bells 94, Celeste 74

Ben Bolt 60, Santa Maria 0

Benavides 27, Woodsboro 14

Blue Ridge 67, Trenton 22

Bogata Rivercrest 43, Honey Grove 0

Bosqueville 34, Italy 21

Bovina 54, Morton 0

Bremond 51, Meridian 8

Bronte 21, Winters 14

Bruni 43, Agua Dulce 0

Burton 43, Milano 13

Cayuga 28, Kerens 14

Center Point 39, Leakey 32

Centerville 29, Lovelady 21

Charlotte 27, Runge 21

Christoval 15, Anthony 13

Crawford 34, Goldthwaite 9

De Leon 55, Valley Mills 24

Detroit 32, Dallas Gateway 14

Deweyville 40, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Electra 42, Petrolia 28

Falls City 40, Louise 16

Farwell 47, Springlake-Earth 10

Flatonia 55, Pettus 0

Forsan 27, Anson 24

Freer 50, La Villa 16

Frost 50, Dawson 6

Granger 38, Bartlett 8

Groveton 64, Pineland West Sabine 21

Gruver 47, Claude 6

Hamlin 60, Tahoka 6

Hawkins 50, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Hico 40, San Saba 0

Holland 38, Thorndale 27

Hubbard 36, Chilton 13

Hull-Daisetta 46, Sabine Pass 12

Iola 62, Burkeville 14

Iraan 72, Van Horn 20

Junction 45, Sabinal 13

Linden-Kildare 47, Simms Bowie 0

Mart 49, Riesel 13

Mason 56, Brackett 0

Maud 37, Clarksville 20

Memphis 52, Crosbyton 25

Menard 27, Mertzon Irion County 7

Miles 51, Baird 31

Muenster 61, Ranger 0

Munday 36, Haskell 25

New Deal 42, Hale Center 27

Normangee 78, Moody 62

Overton 31, Timpson 21

Ozona 35, Eldorado 0

Panhandle 55, Boys Ranch 0

Plains 26, Roby 18

Post 38, Hawley 25

Price Carlisle 27, Joaquin 14

Quanah 43, Archer City 13

Refugio 63, Kenedy 6

Roscoe 39, Seagraves 23

Santo 19, Era 0

Shamrock 18, Booker 14

Shelbyville 35, Cushing 18

Stinnett West Texas 64, Sunray 27

Stratford 31, Sanford-Fritch 8

Sudan 50, Smyer 0

Thrall 63, Rosebud-Lott 21

Valley View 48, Collinsville 20

Vega 10, Wheeler 8

Weimar 27, Ganado 8

Wellington 58, Lockney 0

Windthorst 55, Chico 0

Wolfe City 34, Quinlan Boles 26, 2OT

Wortham 47, Mount Enterprise 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 50, Penelope 0

Ackerly Sands 72, Wellman-Union 26

Amherst 54, Whitharral 6

Anton 100, Whiteface 52

Aspermont 69, Rule 22

Avalon 50, Kopperl 0

Balmorhea 64, Sanderson 0

Borden County 54, Ira 0

Bryson 68, Saint Jo 12

Calvert 62, Oglesby 14

Campbell 71, Fruitvale 26

Coolidge 69, Aquilla 22

Covington 60, Bynum 12

Cranfills Gap 25, Morgan 18

Crowell 62, Chillicothe 0

Eden 51, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6

Garden City 60, Westbrook 14

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Apple Springs 6

Gordon 50, Lingleville 48

Groom 61, Hedley 0

Guthrie 57, Benjamin 0

Happy 52, White Deer 0

Hermleigh 76, O’Donnell 68

High Island 87, Chester 81

Imperial Buena Vista 78, Marfa 32

Iredell 64, Walnut Springs 60

Jonesboro 54, Blanket 6

Knox City 78, Rotan 29

Kress 52, Cotton Center 6

Loraine 57, Blackwell 24

Lueders-Avoca 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6

May 59, Gorman 14

McLean 63, Miami 12

Meadow 54, Ropesville Ropes 8

Medina 37, Lometa 28

Milford 62, Trinidad 14

Moran 56, Woodson 22

Mullin 48, Gustine 39

Nazareth 64, Hart 35

New Home 68, Lorenzo 20

Newcastle 58, Bowie Gold-Burg 13

Oakwood 78, Mount Calm 30

Paducah 56, Spur 28

Petersburg 65, Matador Motley County 50

Prairie Lea 102, Buckholts 81

Rankin 58, Fort Davis 20

Richland Springs 56, Rochelle 0

Roscoe Highland 50, Trent 0

Santa Anna 63, Veribest 18

Savoy 72, Ladonia Fannindel 25

Southland 44, Wilson 38

Sterling City 72, Robert Lee 22

Strawn 50, Rising Star 0

Turkey Valley 64, Silverton 13

Valera Panther Creek 66, Brookesmith 22

Vernon Northside 71, Harrold 26

Water Valley 73, Paint Rock 28

Welch Dawson 68, Loop 21

Zephyr 66, Evant 16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 67, FW Nolan 62

Argyle Liberty Christian 17, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Arlington Grace Prep 44, Arlington Pantego Christian 27

Austin Hill Country 62, Concordia 8

Austin Hyde Park 24, SA Christian 7

Austin Regents 56, St. Mary’s Hall 0

Austin St. Dominic 13, Katy Pope John 7

Austin St. Michael 34, SA Cornerstone 3

Baytown Christian 68, Alvin Living Stones 0

Bryan Christian Homeschool 50, Cedar Park Summit 48

Bryan St. Joseph 35, Temple Central Texas 20

Conroe Covenant 48, Orange Community Christian 0

Dallas Christian 42, Bullard Brook Hill 7

Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Plano John Paul II 9

Dallas Shelton 50, Dallas First Baptist 20

FW All Saints 44, Bellaire Episcopal 34

FW Country Day 53, John Cooper 10

FW Nazarene 48, Arlington Newman 0

FW Southwest Christian 49, Frisco Legacy Christian 22

FW Temple Christian 43, Kennedale Fellowship 0

FW Trinity Valley 24, Austin St. Andrew’s 6

Galveston O’Connell 54, Houston KIPP 0

Grapevine Faith 66, Fort Worth Christian 21

Houston Kinkaid 28, Houston Christian 20

Houston Lutheran North 34, Pasadena First Baptist 13

Houston Lutheran South 46, CC John Paul 19

Houston Northland Christian 56, Beaumont Legacy Christian 30

Houston Second Baptist 45, Victoria St. Joseph 0

Houston St. John’s 41, Dallas St. Mark 7

Houston St. Pius X 34, Tomball Concordia 0

Houston St. Thomas 49, Beaumont Kelly 0

Irving Cistercian 28, Dallas Greenhill 21

Lubbock Christian 68, FW Lake Country 14

Marble Falls Faith 49, Austin TSD 30

Midland Christian 36, Wall 31

Midland Trinity 66, Abilene Christian 16

Muenster Sacred Heart 38, Amarillo San Jacinto 20

Plano Prestonwood 21, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13

SA Castle Hills 55, SA Lutheran 16

SA Central Catholic 37, Brownsville St. Joseph 31

Seguin Lifegate 102, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 78

Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21

Tomball Rosehill 48, Logos Prep 3

Tyler Gorman 51, Cedar Hill Trinity 28

Tyler Grace Community 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 14

Waco Parkview Christian 80, Lockhart Lighthouse Christian 32

Waco Reicher 45, Bryan Brazos Christian 43

Waco Vanguard 70, Round Rock Christian 12

WF Notre Dame 64, Amarillo Holy Cross 14

OTHER

Alpha Omega 51, Bellville Faith 0

Animas , N.M. 37, Fort Hancock 32

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Alba-Golden 6

Casady , Okla. 31, Austin St. Stephen 3

Cypress Community Christian 48, The Woodlands Christian 0

DASCHE 30, Houston Northside Home 0

Decatur Victory Christian 107, Azle Christian School 93

Fayette County HomeSchool 51, SA Sunnybrook 41

Fort Bend Christian 35, Houston Westbury Christian 14

FW Covenant Classical 50, FW Hill School 0

FW Eaton 55, Azle 34

Granbury North Central 62, Temple Holy Trinity 14

Houston The Village 40, Waco Texas Wind 15

Johnson County 90, Irving Faustina Academy 68

Longview Heritage 60, Dallas Tyler Street 13

Magnolia Legacy 34, League City Bay Area 7

Plano CHANT def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit

Red Oak Ovilla 59, Dallas Lakehill 54

Spring Branch Living Rock 74, Bulverde Bracken 70

Tioga 56, Weatherford Christian 18

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Brownwood Victory Life 6

Westlake Academy 86, EP Immanuel 36

Willow Park Trinity 36, FW Calvary 0

