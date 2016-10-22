Ennis edged in road game; HS FB scores from around the state
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 17, Aldine MacArthur 14
Alief Taylor 62, Alief Hastings 26
Alvin 53, Clear Falls 27
Arlington 63, FW Paschal 30
Arlington Bowie 26, Arlington Lamar 24
Arlington Martin 51, North Crowley 28
Austin Bowie 49, Austin Anderson 21
Austin Westlake 45, Kyle Lehman 6
Cedar Hill 59, Grand Prairie 28
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 46, Buda Hays 43
Cibolo Steele 62, SA East Central 3
Converse Judson 31, Schertz Clemens 24
Coppell 42, Richardson Berkner 7
Cypress Fairbanks 35, Cypress Woods 17
Dallas Jesuit 56, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
Dallas Skyline 29, Richardson 10
De Soto 41, Duncanville 17
Denton Guyer 35, Wylie 23
Dickinson 21, League City Clear Creek 3
Edinburg 28, Edinburg North 21
EP Americas 45, EP Montwood 35
EP Franklin 59, EP Socorro 14
Fort Bend Travis 40, Fort Bend Bush 14
Friendswood 41, Houston Clear Lake 21
Galena Park North Shore 68, Channelview 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, North Garland 14
Garland Sachse 33, Garland Rowlett 7
Harlingen 56, Los Fresnos 21
Houston King 52, Baytown Goose Creek 49
Houston Langham Creek 62, Cypress Springs 38
Houston Strake Jesuit 31, Katy Mayde Creek 0
Humble Kingwood 15, Humble Summer Creek 0
Hurst Bell 38, Lewisville 7
Irving 27, Irving MacArthur 21
Justin Northwest 57, FW Chisholm Trail 14
Katy Cinco Ranch 28, Katy Seven Lakes 17
Keller Timber Creek 45, Keller 27
Killeen 26, Killeen Ellison 25
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Copperas Cove 7
Klein Collins 35, Houston Stratford 3
Klein Oak 53, Houston Memorial 7
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 23, La Joya 6
La Porte 35, Deer Park 21
Lake Travis 63, Leander 0
Laredo Alexander 55, SA South San Antonio 30
League City Clear Springs 44, Clear Brook 28
Lewisville Hebron 39, Euless Trinity 21
Lewisville Marcus 48, Lewisville Flower Mound 45, 2OT
Lufkin 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 21
McAllen 42, McAllen Rowe 36, 3OT
Mesquite Horn 63, North Mesquite 49
Midland 49, Amarillo Tascosa 34
Montgomery 24, The Woodlands College Park 21
New Braunfels 37, SA Wagner 27
Pasadena South Houston 24, Pasadena Dobie 17
Pearland 13, Richmond George Ranch 7
Plano 35, McKinney Boyd 14
Plano East 67, Plano West 17
PSJA 31, PSJA Memorial 26
Richardson Pearce 60, Dallas White 54
Rockwall 42, Tyler Lee 35
Rockwall-Heath 52, Mesquite 24
Round Rock 65, Round Rock Westwood 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 38, Pflugerville 17
Round Rock Stony Point 14, Pflugerville Hendrickson 13
SA Madison 51, SA Lee 12
SA Northside Brandeis 56, SA Northside Holmes 6
SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside Clark 28
SA Reagan 7, SA Johnson 0
SA Southwest 40, Laredo Johnson 13
San Angelo Central 28, Odessa Permian 14
San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21
San Marcos 17, Manor 14
Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 3
Southlake Carroll 44, Byron Nelson 13
Spring 27, Spring Dekaney 26
The Woodlands 48, Conroe 7
Tyler 38, Longview 24
Weatherford 39, FW Haltom 24
Weslaco 20, Harlingen South 10
Wolfforth Frenship 24, Odessa 21
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 42, Waco University 7
Abilene Cooper 69, Lubbock 0
Aledo 67, FW Brewer 24
Amarillo 24, Canyon Randall 14
Amarillo Palo Duro 33, Hereford 21
Angleton 28, Victoria West 0
Austin Crockett 38, Austin Lanier 6
Austin LBJ 57, Austin High 12
Boerne-Champion 35, Kerrville Tivy 0
Brownsville Lopez 24, Mercedes 21
Bryan 33, Bryan Rudder 20
Burleson Centennial 35, Granbury 21
Canutillo 38, EP Parkland 17
Canyon 27, Dumas 7
Castroville Medina Valley 20, Lockhart 17
CC Calallen 48, Alice 3
CC Flour Bluff 41, CC Carroll 27
CC King 42, CC Moody 15
CC Ray 49, CC Miller 0
Cedar Park 49, Pflugerville Connally 0
Cleburne 42, Burleson 41
College Station 48, Waco 0
Corsicana 21, Lindale 20, OT
Crosby 42, Splendora 12
Crowley 40, Arlington Seguin 14
Dallas Highland Park 44, Forney 7
Dayton 35, Humble Kingwood Park 21
Denison 49, Denton Braswell 20
Denton 31, WF Rider 13
Denton Ryan 56, Wichita Falls 14
Donna 20, Donna North 0
Dripping Springs 64, SA Alamo Heights 54
Eagle Pass Winn 27, SA Harlandale 24
Edcouch-Elsa 47, Brownsville Pace 7
El Paso 47, EP Irvin 24
El Paso Eastlake 35, Clint Horizon 10
Elgin 43, Georgetown East View 35
EP Andress 37, EP Burges 13
EP Bowie 56, EP Austin 13
EP Chapin 55, EP Jefferson 13
EP Del Valle 41, EP Bel Air 32
EP Ysleta 24, EP Riverside 9
Everman 34, Joshua 7
Floresville 56, Uvalde 53
Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Santa Fe 27
Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 0
Frisco Liberty 42, Frisco Heritage 39
Frisco Lone Star 49, Frisco Centennial 14
FW Arlington Heights 58, FW Trimble Tech 0
FW Dunbar 28, N. Richland Hills Birdville 24
Galveston Ball 21, Galena Park 14
Georgetown 47, Bastrop Cedar Creek 3
Grapevine 49, Colleyville Heritage 34
Gregory-Portland 70, CC Tuloso-Midway 8
Houston Austin 19, Houston Sterling 6
Houston Milby 28, Houston Sharpstown 27, 2OT
Houston Waltrip 52, Houston Northside 22
Huntsville 47, Tomball 27
Hutto 42, Leander Rouse 32
Jacksonville 34, Ennis 26… Check out full game coverage in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.
Lancaster 46, Red Oak 7
Laredo Martin 56, Laredo Cigarroa 28
Little Elm 31, Carrollton Turner 24
Lubbock Cooper 34, Lubbock Coronado 27
Lubbock Monterey 53, San Angelo Lake View 0
Lumberton 41, Beaumont Ozen 18
Magnolia 38, Tomball Memorial 6
Mansfield Legacy 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 39
Mansfield Timberview 37, Waxahachie 20
Manvel 51, Texas City 10
Marshall 46, Hallsville 17
McKinney North 70, Carrollton Smith 41
Mesquite Poteet 48, Royse City 0
Midlothian 42, Mansfield Summit 21
Mission Memorial 37, Rio Grande City 27
Mount Pleasant 19, Sulphur Springs 16
New Caney 42, Barbers Hill 17
Port Arthur Memorial 54, Livingston 0
Port Neches-Groves 35, Beaumont Central 20
Prosper 56, Lewisville The Colony 31
Richmond Foster 41, Victoria East 21
Rosenberg Terry 53, Port Lavaca Calhoun 27
SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 30
SA Houston 42, SA Kennedy 20
SA Lanier 44, SA Memorial 6
SA Southside 32, SA McCollum 27
Saginaw Boswell 46, Saginaw 3
Seguin 66, Marble Falls 21
Sharyland Pioneer 53, Pharr Valley View 24
Texarkana Texas 35, Greenville 13
Vidor 45, Baytown Lee 14
Waller 18, Magnolia West 17
West Mesquite 7, Wylie East 0
Whitehouse 27, Nacogdoches 17
Willis 50, Brenham 43
|CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 56, Snyder 13
Alvarado 48, Dallas Pinkston 0
Andrews 73, Clint Mountain View 10
Aransas Pass 31, Ingleside 19
Argyle 27, Sanger 21
Aubrey 28, Caddo Mills 0
Austin Eastside Memorial 20, SA Brooks 9
Bay City 35, Freeport Brazosport 28
Bellville 58, Cleveland Tarkington 8
Bonham 49, Nevada Community 21
Bridge City 42, Silsbee 41
Caldwell 35, Smithville 28
Canton 43, Dallas Roosevelt 2
Carrizo Springs 47, Lytle 14
Carthage 28, Bullard 12
Celina 40, Melissa 7
China Spring 46, Gatesville 21
Clint 42, EP Cathedral 13
Columbus 31, La Grange 15
Crandall 44, Athens 21
Crystal City 28, Pearsall 14
Cuero 41, Sinton 14
Dalhart 13, Denver City 0
Decatur 56, Gainesville 28
Devine 45, Poteet 7
Fabens 6, San Elizario 0
Ferris 41, Dallas Lincoln 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 45, Fredericksburg 25
Geronimo Navarro 35, Wimberley 14
Giddings 49, Gonzales 28
Gilmer 42, Longview Spring Hill 7
Gladewater 22, Atlanta 7
Glen Rose 56, Godley 28
Henderson 56, Center 0
Hillsboro 31, Waxahachie Life 24
Houston North Forest 62, Houston Kashmere 0
Jasper 41, Tatum 17
Kaufman 50, Mabank 14
Kennedale 38, Mineral Wells 28
Krum 42, Graham 35
La Feria 49, Hidalgo 10
La Vernia 36, Pleasanton 29
Levelland 56, Borger 7
Liberty Hill 44, Burnet 23
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Huffman Hargrave 26
Llano 48, Hondo 21
Lorena 43, Robinson 35
Madisonville 77, Brookshire Royal 13
Midland Greenwood 77, Pecos 45
Midlothian Heritage 56, Dallas Carter 25
Monahans 48, Lamesa 8
Navasota 37, Cleveland 9
Needville 17, West Columbia 14
Orange Grove 49, CC West Oso 28
Orangefield 27, Hamshire-Fannett 16
Palestine 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 9
Paris 28, Quinlan Ford 14
Paris North Lamar 27, Princeton 7
Perryton 55, Brownfield 6
Port Isabel 35, Progreso 8
Rio Hondo 35, Raymondville 13
Rockport-Fulton 29, Beeville Jones 24
Rusk 47, Huntington 0
Salado 36, Mexia 8
Somerset 51, Robstown 13
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 17, Liberty 14
Springtown 70, FW Castleberry 0
Stafford 44, Sealy 7
Stephenville 52, Big Spring 27
Sweeny 28, Wharton 21
Sweetwater 39, Seminole 22
Taylor 15, Boerne 7
Terrell 49, Brownsboro 7
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 44, Anna 17
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Pittsburg 18
Venus 41, Benbrook 27
Vernon 40, Bridgeport 37
Waco Connally 40, Fairfield 23
Waco La Vega 45, Lampasas 26
WF Hirschi 63, Burkburnett 46
Wills Point 21, Emory Rains 7
|CLASS 3A
Amarillo River Road 13, Shallowater 7
Arp 19, Troup 13
Ballinger 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 2
Banquete 44, CC London 27
Bishop 28, Falfurrias 15
Blanco 12, Johnson City 0
Breckenridge 49, Boyd 0
Brock 45, Bowie 0
Buna 40, Coldspring-Oakhurst 35
Cameron Yoe 63, Little River Academy 0
Canadian 52, Spearman 0
Childress 70, Dimmitt 21
Cisco 69, Bangs 0
Clifton 56, Blooming Grove 0
Colorado City 33, Coahoma 6
Comanche 28, Clyde 7
Crane 30, Tornillo 12
Crockett 49, Frankston 0
Daingerfield 49, Queen City 17
Dallas Triple A 50, Rio Vista 30
Danbury 29, Bloomington 19
Dilley 41, Nixon-Smiley 14
Eastland 30, Coleman 14
Edgewood 29, Como-Pickton 14
Edna 38, Vanderbilt Industrial 20
El Maton Tidehaven 28, Wallis Brazos 15
Elkhart 52, Whitney 45
Elysian Fields 61, Beckville 14
Eustace 36, Palestine Westwood 20
Florence 29, Comfort 14
Franklin 68, Jarrell 7
Garrison 49, Hemphill 18
Goliad 28, George West 7
Grandview 21, Maypearl 7
Gunter 44, Paris Chisum 7
Hallettsville 34, Altair Rice 21
Hearne 56, Marlin 3
Hebbronville 40, Skidmore-Tynan 18
Hempstead 44, Anahuac 12
Henrietta 26, Holliday 14
Hitchcock 56, Hardin 14
Hooks 42, Omaha Pewitt 41
Howe 28, Whitesboro 17
Idalou 26, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Jacksboro 48, Millsap 0
Jefferson 38, Gladewater Sabine 7
Jewett Leon 30, Anderson-Shiro 27
Kemp 14, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Kermit 38, San Angelo Grape Creek 13
La Marque 40, East Chambers 28
Lago Vista 35, Universal City Randolph 3
Leonard 47, Cooper 8
Lexington 67, Rogers 14
Littlefield 53, Slaton 13
Lyford 56, Santa Rosa 13
Malakoff 42, West 0
Marion 33, Luling 12
Mathis 20, Jourdanton 14
Merkel 35, Brady 21
Mineola 56, Grand Saline 13
Mount Vernon 44, Quitman 13
Muleshoe 54, Friona 7
New Boston 42, Hughes Springs 26
New London West Rusk 42, Waskom 21
New Waverly 47, Bruceville-Eddy 28
Newton 43, Corrigan-Camden 8
Nocona 36, WF City View 28
Odem 68, Monte Alto 0
Ponder 26, Paradise 14
Poth 29, Karnes City 6
Pottsboro 45, Pilot Point 14
Rice 47, Dallas A+ Academy 26
Rockdale 41, McGregor 34
Santa Gertrudis Academy 13, San Diego 0
Schulenburg 60, Boling 0
Sonora 47, Big Lake Reagan County 14
Stockdale 28, Natalia 23
Sunnyvale 62, Scurry-Rosser 13
Taft 24, Cotulla 7
Teague 41, Groesbeck 7
Tolar 52, Dublin 14
Trinity 33, Warren 0
Tulia 43, Amarillo Highland Park 34
Tuscola Jim Ned 43, Early 6
Van Alstyne 48, Callisburg 20
White Oak 35, Redwater 0
Whitewright 41, Pattonville Prairiland 22
Winnsboro 43, Commerce 21
Woodville 66, Kountze 28
Yoakum 24, Van Vleck 0
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 41, Floydada 18
Albany 47, Cross Plains 14
Alto 44, San Augustine 39
Alvord 44, Olney 7
Axtell 26, Itasca 16
Bells 94, Celeste 74
Ben Bolt 60, Santa Maria 0
Benavides 27, Woodsboro 14
Blue Ridge 67, Trenton 22
Bogata Rivercrest 43, Honey Grove 0
Bosqueville 34, Italy 21
Bovina 54, Morton 0
Bremond 51, Meridian 8
Bronte 21, Winters 14
Bruni 43, Agua Dulce 0
Burton 43, Milano 13
Cayuga 28, Kerens 14
Center Point 39, Leakey 32
Centerville 29, Lovelady 21
Charlotte 27, Runge 21
Christoval 15, Anthony 13
Crawford 34, Goldthwaite 9
De Leon 55, Valley Mills 24
Detroit 32, Dallas Gateway 14
Deweyville 40, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Electra 42, Petrolia 28
Falls City 40, Louise 16
Farwell 47, Springlake-Earth 10
Flatonia 55, Pettus 0
Forsan 27, Anson 24
Freer 50, La Villa 16
Frost 50, Dawson 6
Granger 38, Bartlett 8
Groveton 64, Pineland West Sabine 21
Gruver 47, Claude 6
Hamlin 60, Tahoka 6
Hawkins 50, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Hico 40, San Saba 0
Holland 38, Thorndale 27
Hubbard 36, Chilton 13
Hull-Daisetta 46, Sabine Pass 12
Iola 62, Burkeville 14
Iraan 72, Van Horn 20
Junction 45, Sabinal 13
Linden-Kildare 47, Simms Bowie 0
Mart 49, Riesel 13
Mason 56, Brackett 0
Maud 37, Clarksville 20
Memphis 52, Crosbyton 25
Menard 27, Mertzon Irion County 7
Miles 51, Baird 31
Muenster 61, Ranger 0
Munday 36, Haskell 25
New Deal 42, Hale Center 27
Normangee 78, Moody 62
Overton 31, Timpson 21
Ozona 35, Eldorado 0
Panhandle 55, Boys Ranch 0
Plains 26, Roby 18
Post 38, Hawley 25
Price Carlisle 27, Joaquin 14
Quanah 43, Archer City 13
Refugio 63, Kenedy 6
Roscoe 39, Seagraves 23
Santo 19, Era 0
Shamrock 18, Booker 14
Shelbyville 35, Cushing 18
Stinnett West Texas 64, Sunray 27
Stratford 31, Sanford-Fritch 8
Sudan 50, Smyer 0
Thrall 63, Rosebud-Lott 21
Valley View 48, Collinsville 20
Vega 10, Wheeler 8
Weimar 27, Ganado 8
Wellington 58, Lockney 0
Windthorst 55, Chico 0
Wolfe City 34, Quinlan Boles 26, 2OT
Wortham 47, Mount Enterprise 14
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 50, Penelope 0
Ackerly Sands 72, Wellman-Union 26
Amherst 54, Whitharral 6
Anton 100, Whiteface 52
Aspermont 69, Rule 22
Avalon 50, Kopperl 0
Balmorhea 64, Sanderson 0
Borden County 54, Ira 0
Bryson 68, Saint Jo 12
Calvert 62, Oglesby 14
Campbell 71, Fruitvale 26
Coolidge 69, Aquilla 22
Covington 60, Bynum 12
Cranfills Gap 25, Morgan 18
Crowell 62, Chillicothe 0
Eden 51, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
Garden City 60, Westbrook 14
Gilmer Union Hill 54, Apple Springs 6
Gordon 50, Lingleville 48
Groom 61, Hedley 0
Guthrie 57, Benjamin 0
Happy 52, White Deer 0
Hermleigh 76, O’Donnell 68
High Island 87, Chester 81
Imperial Buena Vista 78, Marfa 32
Iredell 64, Walnut Springs 60
Jonesboro 54, Blanket 6
Knox City 78, Rotan 29
Kress 52, Cotton Center 6
Loraine 57, Blackwell 24
Lueders-Avoca 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6
May 59, Gorman 14
McLean 63, Miami 12
Meadow 54, Ropesville Ropes 8
Medina 37, Lometa 28
Milford 62, Trinidad 14
Moran 56, Woodson 22
Mullin 48, Gustine 39
Nazareth 64, Hart 35
New Home 68, Lorenzo 20
Newcastle 58, Bowie Gold-Burg 13
Oakwood 78, Mount Calm 30
Paducah 56, Spur 28
Petersburg 65, Matador Motley County 50
Prairie Lea 102, Buckholts 81
Rankin 58, Fort Davis 20
Richland Springs 56, Rochelle 0
Roscoe Highland 50, Trent 0
Santa Anna 63, Veribest 18
Savoy 72, Ladonia Fannindel 25
Southland 44, Wilson 38
Sterling City 72, Robert Lee 22
Strawn 50, Rising Star 0
Turkey Valley 64, Silverton 13
Valera Panther Creek 66, Brookesmith 22
Vernon Northside 71, Harrold 26
Water Valley 73, Paint Rock 28
Welch Dawson 68, Loop 21
Zephyr 66, Evant 16
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 67, FW Nolan 62
Argyle Liberty Christian 17, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Arlington Grace Prep 44, Arlington Pantego Christian 27
Austin Hill Country 62, Concordia 8
Austin Hyde Park 24, SA Christian 7
Austin Regents 56, St. Mary’s Hall 0
Austin St. Dominic 13, Katy Pope John 7
Austin St. Michael 34, SA Cornerstone 3
Baytown Christian 68, Alvin Living Stones 0
Bryan Christian Homeschool 50, Cedar Park Summit 48
Bryan St. Joseph 35, Temple Central Texas 20
Conroe Covenant 48, Orange Community Christian 0
Dallas Christian 42, Bullard Brook Hill 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 43, Plano John Paul II 9
Dallas Shelton 50, Dallas First Baptist 20
FW All Saints 44, Bellaire Episcopal 34
FW Country Day 53, John Cooper 10
FW Nazarene 48, Arlington Newman 0
FW Southwest Christian 49, Frisco Legacy Christian 22
FW Temple Christian 43, Kennedale Fellowship 0
FW Trinity Valley 24, Austin St. Andrew’s 6
Galveston O’Connell 54, Houston KIPP 0
Grapevine Faith 66, Fort Worth Christian 21
Houston Kinkaid 28, Houston Christian 20
Houston Lutheran North 34, Pasadena First Baptist 13
Houston Lutheran South 46, CC John Paul 19
Houston Northland Christian 56, Beaumont Legacy Christian 30
Houston Second Baptist 45, Victoria St. Joseph 0
Houston St. John’s 41, Dallas St. Mark 7
Houston St. Pius X 34, Tomball Concordia 0
Houston St. Thomas 49, Beaumont Kelly 0
Irving Cistercian 28, Dallas Greenhill 21
Lubbock Christian 68, FW Lake Country 14
Marble Falls Faith 49, Austin TSD 30
Midland Christian 36, Wall 31
Midland Trinity 66, Abilene Christian 16
Muenster Sacred Heart 38, Amarillo San Jacinto 20
Plano Prestonwood 21, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13
SA Castle Hills 55, SA Lutheran 16
SA Central Catholic 37, Brownsville St. Joseph 31
Seguin Lifegate 102, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 78
Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21
Tomball Rosehill 48, Logos Prep 3
Tyler Gorman 51, Cedar Hill Trinity 28
Tyler Grace Community 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 14
Waco Parkview Christian 80, Lockhart Lighthouse Christian 32
Waco Reicher 45, Bryan Brazos Christian 43
Waco Vanguard 70, Round Rock Christian 12
WF Notre Dame 64, Amarillo Holy Cross 14
|OTHER
Alpha Omega 51, Bellville Faith 0
Animas , N.M. 37, Fort Hancock 32
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Alba-Golden 6
Casady , Okla. 31, Austin St. Stephen 3
Cypress Community Christian 48, The Woodlands Christian 0
DASCHE 30, Houston Northside Home 0
Decatur Victory Christian 107, Azle Christian School 93
Fayette County HomeSchool 51, SA Sunnybrook 41
Fort Bend Christian 35, Houston Westbury Christian 14
FW Covenant Classical 50, FW Hill School 0
FW Eaton 55, Azle 34
Granbury North Central 62, Temple Holy Trinity 14
Houston The Village 40, Waco Texas Wind 15
Johnson County 90, Irving Faustina Academy 68
Longview Heritage 60, Dallas Tyler Street 13
Magnolia Legacy 34, League City Bay Area 7
Plano CHANT def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit
Red Oak Ovilla 59, Dallas Lakehill 54
Spring Branch Living Rock 74, Bulverde Bracken 70
Tioga 56, Weatherford Christian 18
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Brownwood Victory Life 6
Westlake Academy 86, EP Immanuel 36
Willow Park Trinity 36, FW Calvary 0