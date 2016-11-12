Ennis exits with loss to Bryan; other Texas playoff scores
By The Associated Press
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A Division I
|Region I
|Bi-District
Allen 34, Euless Trinity 25
Belton 38, South Grand Prairie 30
Duncanville 24, Killeen Harker Heights 7
Keller Timber Creek 54, Arlington Martin 51
Lewisville Hebron 40, Plano East 35
San Angelo Central 72, EP Franklin 7
|Region II
|Bi-District
Austin Bowie 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
Garland Sachse 34, Dallas Skyline 13
The Woodlands 41, Mesquite Horn 21
|Region III
|Bi-District
Cypress Ranch 63, Houston Bellaire 42
Galena Park North Shore 55, Pasadena Memorial 0
Houston Lamar 15, Cypress Fairbanks 14
Humble Atascocita 56, Deer Park 17
Katy 51, Fort Bend Travis 25
Newcastle 58, Gorman 12
Pearland 20, League City Clear Springs 17
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Austin Westlake 48, SA Reagan 3
Avalon 40, Coolidge 32
Lake Travis 56, SA Madison 7
Laredo United 51, McAllen Memorial 21
SA Southwest 33, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17
Smithson Valley 53, SA Northside Warren 7
|CLASS 6A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
Abilene 65, Arlington 36
Amarillo Tascosa 47, EP Montwood 16
De Soto 51, Killeen 7
EP Americas 30, Wolfforth Frenship 16
Southlake Carroll 28, Wylie 3
|Region II
|Bi-District
Beaumont West Brook 34, Longview 33
Dallas Jesuit 32, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Garland Lakeview Centennial 55, Richardson Lake Highlands 27
Klein Collins 35, Spring Dekaney 0
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 70, Austin Anderson 14
Round Rock Stony Point 40, San Marcos 35
Spring Westfield 35, Houston Stratford 3
Tyler 50, Lufkin 49
|Region III
|Bi-District
Clear Brook 55, Pearland Dawson 42
Cypress Ridge 30, Houston Westside 13
Friendswood 42, Richmond George Ranch 21
Humble Kingwood 48, Pasadena South Houston 13
La Porte 63, Channelview 49
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 27, SA Johnson 26
Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 21
Del Rio 40, McAllen Rowe 7
Laredo United South 47, La Joya Palmview 27
SA Northside Brennan 34, New Braunfels 17
San Benito 47, Edinburg 10
Weslaco East 31, Edinburg Vela 28
|CLASS 5A Division I
SA Alamo Heights 21, Austin LBJ 10
|Region I
|Bi-District
Justin Northwest 31, Denton 29
Lubbock Monterey 21, Amarillo 16
N. Richland Hills 42, FW South Hills 35
|Region II
|Bi-District
Dallas Samuell 60, Dallas Molina 7
Frisco Independence 47, McKinney North 28
Frisco Wakeland 20, Prosper 9
Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Crowley 42, 2OT
West Mesquite 30, Texarkana Texas 27
|Region III
|Bi-District
Bryan 41, Ennis 27 Get the full game recap in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…
Cedar Park 49, Willis 14
Fort Bend Elkins 28, Houston Madison 20
Pflugerville Connally 34, Magnolia West 33
Port Arthur Memorial 42, New Caney Porter 3
Temple 35, Corsicana 10
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Angleton 73, SA Lanier 0
CC Flour Bluff 42, SA Southside 6
Eagle Pass Winn 21, CC Carroll 14
Laredo Nixon 23, Brownsville Lopez 17
Mission Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 14
Richmond Foster 72, SA Brackenridge 12
|CLASS 5A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
FW Dunbar 25, FW Wyatt 19
Grapevine 70, FW Southwest 0
Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon 34
Saginaw Boswell 56, Denison 29
|Region II
|Bi-District
Burleson Centennial 49, Mansfield Timberview 26
Frisco Lone Star 48, Little Elm 9
Lancaster 56, Arlington Seguin 14
Mesquite Poteet 57, Sulphur Springs 21
Wylie East 69, Marshall 35
|Region III
|Bi-District
A&M Consolidated 30, Jacksonville 15
Brenham 31, Georgetown 28
Magnolia 54, Hutto 38
Port Neches-Groves 31, Barbers Hill 26
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Austin McCallum 17, Kerrville Tivy 14
Boerne-Champion 49, Austin Reagan 22
CC Calallen 60, Uvalde 7
CC King 42, Floresville 21
Edcouch-Elsa 45, Sharyland Pioneer 28
Mercedes 17, Mission Sharyland 7
Victoria East 56, SA Houston 13
|CLASS 4A Division I
|Region I
|Bi-District
Abilene Wylie 56, WF Hirschi 20
Brownwood 40, Sanger 21
Decatur 49, Stephenville 42
Levelland 63, Clint Mountain View 12
Lubbock Estacado 48, Fabens 0
Pampa 45, Clint 21
|Region II
|Bi-District
Alvarado 52, Springtown 34
Kaufman 20, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14
Kennedale 63, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Mineral Wells 33, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Terrell 42, Paris North Lamar 13
|Region III
|Bi-District
Bay City 55, Houston Yates 28
Bridge City 35, Center 28
Carthage 34, Silsbee 30
Henderson 48, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12
Houston North Forest 41, West Columbia 28
Stafford 54, Houston Worthing 0
|Region IV
|Bi-District
China Spring 32, Boerne 10
Liberty Hill 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 17
Rockport-Fulton 25, La Feria 21
Somerset 31, Kingsville King 0
Taylor 42, Burnet 6
|CLASS 4A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
Seminole 33, Perryton 7
Vernon 56, Glen Rose 20
|Region II
|Bi-District
Aubrey 41, Canton 21
Celina 62, Emory Rains 21
Gladewater 35, Tatum 7
Jasper 24, Pittsburg 17
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26, Rusk 14
|Region III
|Bi-District
Giddings 41, Waco Connally 18
Lorena 48, Gonzales 3
Robinson 77, Caldwell 59
Salado 35, La Grange 34, OT
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 30, Shepherd 28
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Cuero 59, Raymondville 20
Geronimo Navarro 70, Poteet 14
Hondo 56, Devine 28
Sinton 30, Rio Hondo 29
Sweeny 36, Port Isabel 21
Wharton 48, Orange Grove 14
Wimberley 35, Pearsall 7
|CLASS 3A Division I
|Region I
|Bi-District
Amarillo River Road 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 29
Breckenridge 14, Comanche 7
Clyde 42, Ponder 6
Littlefield 63, Crane 20
Muleshoe 68, Kermit 13
Wall 47, Shallowater 18
|Region II
|Bi-District
Howe 29, Grandview 28
Pottsboro 42, Kemp 36
Sunnyvale 14, Van Alstyne 10
|Region III
|Bi-District
Buna 33, Hitchcock 30
Kirbyville 41, Hempstead 35
Malakoff 47, Troy 16
Rockdale 48, Groesbeck 28
Teague 42, Franklin 20
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Altair Rice 56, Lago Vista 49
Edna 24, Luling 21
George West 13, Bishop 7
Kingsville Academy 20, Mathis 12
Lyford 42, Jourdanton 25
Yoakum 62, Marion 30
|CLASS 3A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
Childress 58, Coahoma 6
Coleman 32, Big Lake Reagan County 8
Eastland 56, Ballinger 6
Idalou 28, Dimmitt 0
Sonora 53, Tolar 35
Spearman 21, Colorado City 7
|Region II
|Bi-District
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 48, Omaha Pewitt 21
Henrietta 47, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20
Hooks 41, Lone Oak 26
Whitewright 17, Holliday 14
Winona 45, Daingerfield 27
|Region III
|Bi-District
Buffalo 42, Dallas Triple A 0
Clifton 28, Hearne 24
Crockett 56, New London West Rusk 7
Elysian Fields 48, Garrison 14
New Waverly 30, Corsicana Mildred 7
Newton 66, Waskom 0
|Region IV
|Bi-District
East Bernard 39, Rogers 0
El Maton Tidehaven 27, Florence 7
Lexington 32, Wallis Brazos 20
Stockdale 17, Hebbronville 14
|CLASS 2A Division I
|Region I
|Bi-District
Abernathy 34, Sunray 19
Anson 54, McCamey 12
Hawley 29, Christoval 20
New Deal 36, Stinnett West Texas 28
Post 33, Anthony 7
|Region II
|Bi-District
Bosqueville 42, Goldthwaite 12
Collinsville 63, Alvord 16
Crawford 47, Italy 0
De Leon 48, Riesel 21
Seymour 47, Tom Bean 19
Windthorst 35, Bells 13
|Region III
|Bi-District
Centerville 49, Alto 28
Kerens 38, Bogata Rivercrest 28
Lovelady 33, Joaquin 16
Price Carlisle 38, Pineland West Sabine 30
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Ben Bolt 49, Weimar 36
Mason 49, Moody 7
Normangee 42, Brackett 25
Yorktown 55, Freer 26
|CLASS 2A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
Crosbyton 34, Vega 32
Wellington 49, Gruver 7
|Region II
|Bi-District
Cross Plains 50, Wink 42
Iraan 54, Baird 21
Muenster 51, Quanah 13
Munday 68, Perrin-Whitt 0
Santo 31, Petrolia 28
Van Horn 27, Miles 16
|Region III
|Bi-District
Evadale 53, Timpson 41
Maud 41, Frost 22
Overton 33, Hull-Daisetta 18
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Bruni 34, Pettus 13
Falls City 43, Benavides 6
Granger 38, Center Point 16
Snook 30, Rocksprings 29
|CLASS 1A Division I
Happy 60, Anton 0
|Region I
|Bi-District
Knox City 65, Ropesville Ropes 54
|Region II
|Bi-District
Borden County 56, Sterling City 6
Garden City 63, Ira 14
Marfa 94, Santa Anna 79
|Region III
|Bi-District
Jonesboro 40, Lometa 32
Zephyr 74, Medina 26
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Abbott 58, Blum 48
|CLASS 1A Division II
|Region I
|Bi-District
Amherst 52, Matador Motley County 22
Follett 90, Groom 44
|Region II
|Bi-District
Balmorhea 62, Welch Dawson 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 69, Ackerly Sands 46
Guthrie 46, Roscoe Highland 0
Jayton 58, Loraine 30
|Region III
|Bi-District
Chillicothe 34, Aspermont 14
Valera Panther Creek 48, Moran 46
|Region IV
|Bi-District
Calvert 68, Oakwood 22
Milford 47, Oglesby 0
|TAIAO Division II
|First Round
Stephenville Faith 52, BVCHEA Home School 7
|TAPPS 11 Man
|Division II
|First Round
Austin Regents 49, Houston Westbury Christian 7
Dallas Christian 49, FW Southwest Christian 9
Fort Bend Christian 28, Austin Hyde Park 14
Grapevine Faith 64, Tyler Gorman 26
Houston Second Baptist 44, SA Christian 25
SA Holy Cross 14, Houston Lutheran South 6
Tyler Grace Community 56, Fort Worth Christian 52
|Division III
|First Round
Colleyville Covenant 54, Lubbock Trinity 7
Houston Northland Christian 67, Austin Brentwood 0
Lubbock Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 20
Waco Reicher 63, Houston Lutheran North 6
Willow Park Trinity 43, Flower Mound Coram Deo 13
|Division IV
|First Round
FW Lake Country 62, Dallas First Baptist 20
Legacy Prep 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
|TAPPS 6 Man
|Division I
|First Round
Waco Vanguard 70, SA Lutheran 22
|TCAF Division I
|Semifinal
FW Nazarene 62, Wylie Prep 48
|TCAL
|6-Man Division 2
|First Round
Waco Parkview Christian 57, New Braunfels Christian 12
|11-Man
|First Round
Galveston O’Connell 40, Houston KIPP Northeast 19