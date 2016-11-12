Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Ennis exits with loss to Bryan; other Texas playoff scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A Division I
Region I
Bi-District

Allen 34, Euless Trinity 25

Belton 38, South Grand Prairie 30

Duncanville 24, Killeen Harker Heights 7

Keller Timber Creek 54, Arlington Martin 51

Lewisville Hebron 40, Plano East 35

San Angelo Central 72, EP Franklin 7

Region II
Bi-District

Austin Bowie 41, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28

Garland Sachse 34, Dallas Skyline 13

The Woodlands 41, Mesquite Horn 21

Region III
Bi-District

Cypress Ranch 63, Houston Bellaire 42

Galena Park North Shore 55, Pasadena Memorial 0

Houston Lamar 15, Cypress Fairbanks 14

Humble Atascocita 56, Deer Park 17

Katy 51, Fort Bend Travis 25

Newcastle 58, Gorman 12

Pearland 20, League City Clear Springs 17

Region IV
Bi-District

Austin Westlake 48, SA Reagan 3

Avalon 40, Coolidge 32

Lake Travis 56, SA Madison 7

Laredo United 51, McAllen Memorial 21

SA Southwest 33, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17

Smithson Valley 53, SA Northside Warren 7

CLASS 6A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

Abilene 65, Arlington 36

Amarillo Tascosa 47, EP Montwood 16

De Soto 51, Killeen 7

EP Americas 30, Wolfforth Frenship 16

Southlake Carroll 28, Wylie 3

Region II
Bi-District

Beaumont West Brook 34, Longview 33

Dallas Jesuit 32, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Garland Lakeview Centennial 55, Richardson Lake Highlands 27

Klein Collins 35, Spring Dekaney 0

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 70, Austin Anderson 14

Round Rock Stony Point 40, San Marcos 35

Spring Westfield 35, Houston Stratford 3

Tyler 50, Lufkin 49

Region III
Bi-District

Clear Brook 55, Pearland Dawson 42

Cypress Ridge 30, Houston Westside 13

Friendswood 42, Richmond George Ranch 21

Humble Kingwood 48, Pasadena South Houston 13

La Porte 63, Channelview 49

Region IV
Bi-District

Austin Vandegrift 27, SA Johnson 26

Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 21

Del Rio 40, McAllen Rowe 7

Laredo United South 47, La Joya Palmview 27

SA Northside Brennan 34, New Braunfels 17

San Benito 47, Edinburg 10

Weslaco East 31, Edinburg Vela 28

CLASS 5A Division I

SA Alamo Heights 21, Austin LBJ 10

Region I
Bi-District

Justin Northwest 31, Denton 29

Lubbock Monterey 21, Amarillo 16

N. Richland Hills 42, FW South Hills 35

Region II
Bi-District

Dallas Samuell 60, Dallas Molina 7

Frisco Independence 47, McKinney North 28

Frisco Wakeland 20, Prosper 9

Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Crowley 42, 2OT

West Mesquite 30, Texarkana Texas 27

Region III
Bi-District

Bryan 41, Ennis 27 Get the full game recap in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

Cedar Park 49, Willis 14

Fort Bend Elkins 28, Houston Madison 20

Pflugerville Connally 34, Magnolia West 33

Port Arthur Memorial 42, New Caney Porter 3

Temple 35, Corsicana 10

Region IV
Bi-District

Angleton 73, SA Lanier 0

CC Flour Bluff 42, SA Southside 6

Eagle Pass Winn 21, CC Carroll 14

Laredo Nixon 23, Brownsville Lopez 17

Mission Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 14

Richmond Foster 72, SA Brackenridge 12

CLASS 5A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

FW Dunbar 25, FW Wyatt 19

Grapevine 70, FW Southwest 0

Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon 34

Saginaw Boswell 56, Denison 29

Region II
Bi-District

Burleson Centennial 49, Mansfield Timberview 26

Frisco Lone Star 48, Little Elm 9

Lancaster 56, Arlington Seguin 14

Mesquite Poteet 57, Sulphur Springs 21

Wylie East 69, Marshall 35

Region III
Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 30, Jacksonville 15

Brenham 31, Georgetown 28

Magnolia 54, Hutto 38

Port Neches-Groves 31, Barbers Hill 26

Region IV
Bi-District

Austin McCallum 17, Kerrville Tivy 14

Boerne-Champion 49, Austin Reagan 22

CC Calallen 60, Uvalde 7

CC King 42, Floresville 21

Edcouch-Elsa 45, Sharyland Pioneer 28

Mercedes 17, Mission Sharyland 7

Victoria East 56, SA Houston 13

CLASS 4A Division I
Region I
Bi-District

Abilene Wylie 56, WF Hirschi 20

Brownwood 40, Sanger 21

Decatur 49, Stephenville 42

Levelland 63, Clint Mountain View 12

Lubbock Estacado 48, Fabens 0

Pampa 45, Clint 21

Region II
Bi-District

Alvarado 52, Springtown 34

Kaufman 20, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14

Kennedale 63, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Mineral Wells 33, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Terrell 42, Paris North Lamar 13

Region III
Bi-District

Bay City 55, Houston Yates 28

Bridge City 35, Center 28

Carthage 34, Silsbee 30

Henderson 48, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12

Houston North Forest 41, West Columbia 28

Stafford 54, Houston Worthing 0

Region IV
Bi-District

China Spring 32, Boerne 10

Liberty Hill 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 17

Rockport-Fulton 25, La Feria 21

Somerset 31, Kingsville King 0

Taylor 42, Burnet 6

CLASS 4A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

Seminole 33, Perryton 7

Vernon 56, Glen Rose 20

Region II
Bi-District

Aubrey 41, Canton 21

Celina 62, Emory Rains 21

Gladewater 35, Tatum 7

Jasper 24, Pittsburg 17

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26, Rusk 14

Region III
Bi-District

Giddings 41, Waco Connally 18

Lorena 48, Gonzales 3

Robinson 77, Caldwell 59

Salado 35, La Grange 34, OT

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 30, Shepherd 28

Region IV
Bi-District

Cuero 59, Raymondville 20

Geronimo Navarro 70, Poteet 14

Hondo 56, Devine 28

Sinton 30, Rio Hondo 29

Sweeny 36, Port Isabel 21

Wharton 48, Orange Grove 14

Wimberley 35, Pearsall 7

CLASS 3A Division I
Region I
Bi-District

Amarillo River Road 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 29

Breckenridge 14, Comanche 7

Clyde 42, Ponder 6

Littlefield 63, Crane 20

Muleshoe 68, Kermit 13

Wall 47, Shallowater 18

Region II
Bi-District

Howe 29, Grandview 28

Pottsboro 42, Kemp 36

Sunnyvale 14, Van Alstyne 10

Region III
Bi-District

Buna 33, Hitchcock 30

Kirbyville 41, Hempstead 35

Malakoff 47, Troy 16

Rockdale 48, Groesbeck 28

Teague 42, Franklin 20

Region IV
Bi-District

Altair Rice 56, Lago Vista 49

Edna 24, Luling 21

George West 13, Bishop 7

Kingsville Academy 20, Mathis 12

Lyford 42, Jourdanton 25

Yoakum 62, Marion 30

CLASS 3A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

Childress 58, Coahoma 6

Coleman 32, Big Lake Reagan County 8

Eastland 56, Ballinger 6

Idalou 28, Dimmitt 0

Sonora 53, Tolar 35

Spearman 21, Colorado City 7

Region II
Bi-District

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 48, Omaha Pewitt 21

Henrietta 47, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20

Hooks 41, Lone Oak 26

Whitewright 17, Holliday 14

Winona 45, Daingerfield 27

Region III
Bi-District

Buffalo 42, Dallas Triple A 0

Clifton 28, Hearne 24

Crockett 56, New London West Rusk 7

Elysian Fields 48, Garrison 14

New Waverly 30, Corsicana Mildred 7

Newton 66, Waskom 0

Region IV
Bi-District

East Bernard 39, Rogers 0

El Maton Tidehaven 27, Florence 7

Lexington 32, Wallis Brazos 20

Stockdale 17, Hebbronville 14

CLASS 2A Division I
Region I
Bi-District

Abernathy 34, Sunray 19

Anson 54, McCamey 12

Hawley 29, Christoval 20

New Deal 36, Stinnett West Texas 28

Post 33, Anthony 7

Region II
Bi-District

Bosqueville 42, Goldthwaite 12

Collinsville 63, Alvord 16

Crawford 47, Italy 0

De Leon 48, Riesel 21

Seymour 47, Tom Bean 19

Windthorst 35, Bells 13

Region III
Bi-District

Centerville 49, Alto 28

Kerens 38, Bogata Rivercrest 28

Lovelady 33, Joaquin 16

Price Carlisle 38, Pineland West Sabine 30

Region IV
Bi-District

Ben Bolt 49, Weimar 36

Mason 49, Moody 7

Normangee 42, Brackett 25

Yorktown 55, Freer 26

CLASS 2A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

Crosbyton 34, Vega 32

Wellington 49, Gruver 7

Region II
Bi-District

Cross Plains 50, Wink 42

Iraan 54, Baird 21

Muenster 51, Quanah 13

Munday 68, Perrin-Whitt 0

Santo 31, Petrolia 28

Van Horn 27, Miles 16

Region III
Bi-District

Evadale 53, Timpson 41

Maud 41, Frost 22

Overton 33, Hull-Daisetta 18

Region IV
Bi-District

Bruni 34, Pettus 13

Falls City 43, Benavides 6

Granger 38, Center Point 16

Snook 30, Rocksprings 29

CLASS 1A Division I

Happy 60, Anton 0

Region I
Bi-District

Knox City 65, Ropesville Ropes 54

Region II
Bi-District

Borden County 56, Sterling City 6

Garden City 63, Ira 14

Marfa 94, Santa Anna 79

Region III
Bi-District

Jonesboro 40, Lometa 32

Zephyr 74, Medina 26

Region IV
Bi-District

Abbott 58, Blum 48

CLASS 1A Division II
Region I
Bi-District

Amherst 52, Matador Motley County 22

Follett 90, Groom 44

Region II
Bi-District

Balmorhea 62, Welch Dawson 6

Grandfalls-Royalty 69, Ackerly Sands 46

Guthrie 46, Roscoe Highland 0

Jayton 58, Loraine 30

Region III
Bi-District

Chillicothe 34, Aspermont 14

Valera Panther Creek 48, Moran 46

Region IV
Bi-District

Calvert 68, Oakwood 22

Milford 47, Oglesby 0

TAIAO Division II
First Round

Stephenville Faith 52, BVCHEA Home School 7

TAPPS 11 Man
Division II
First Round

Austin Regents 49, Houston Westbury Christian 7

Dallas Christian 49, FW Southwest Christian 9

Fort Bend Christian 28, Austin Hyde Park 14

Grapevine Faith 64, Tyler Gorman 26

Houston Second Baptist 44, SA Christian 25

SA Holy Cross 14, Houston Lutheran South 6

Tyler Grace Community 56, Fort Worth Christian 52

Division III
First Round

Colleyville Covenant 54, Lubbock Trinity 7

Houston Northland Christian 67, Austin Brentwood 0

Lubbock Christian 49, Dallas Shelton 20

Waco Reicher 63, Houston Lutheran North 6

Willow Park Trinity 43, Flower Mound Coram Deo 13

Division IV
First Round

FW Lake Country 62, Dallas First Baptist 20

Legacy Prep 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

TAPPS 6 Man
Division I
First Round

Waco Vanguard 70, SA Lutheran 22

TCAF Division I
Semifinal

FW Nazarene 62, Wylie Prep 48

TCAL
6-Man Division 2
First Round

Waco Parkview Christian 57, New Braunfels Christian 12

11-Man
First Round

Galveston O’Connell 40, Houston KIPP Northeast 19

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Nov 12 2016. Filed under Ennis High Football, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016