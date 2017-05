Ennis faces Bryan in playoffs

Bryan’s Leon Denena drove in Bradlee Evans for the game’s only run in the top of the third inning, and Jake Fuller and the Viking defense did the rest as Bryan shut out Rudder 1-0 on Saturday in a tiebreaker game for the second seed in District 18-5A.

Find this story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments