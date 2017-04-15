Ennis Daily News

Ennis ISD introduces new police chief

Ennis Independent School District introduced new Police Chief Jeremy Scruggs last Tuesday at its public meeting with the Board of Trustees. Scruggs began two weeks ago at the post, which covers the 11 campus community.

Prior to EISD, Scruggs, 37, was the assistant police chief at Corsicana ISD. He was on that ten person staff for 11 years, moving from a peace officer to sergeant and then to second-in-command of a 10-person team.

