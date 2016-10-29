Ennis knocks off Nacogdoches; scores from around the state
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 47, Pearland Dawson 20
Allen 38, Plano East 31
Arlington Houston 34, North Crowley 0
Arlington Martin 51, Arlington 21
Austin Bowie 59, Austin Akins 14
Austin Westlake 41, Leander 0
Belton 56, Killeen Ellison 35
Byron Nelson 29, Lewisville Marcus 22
Cedar Hill 28, South Grand Prairie 21
Channelview 35, Humble Summer Creek 32
Cibolo Steele 40, SA Wagner 28
Clear Brook 35, Alvin 31
Colleyville Heritage 61, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Coppell 24, Dallas Skyline 14
Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Ridge 24
Cypress Springs 37, Cypress Lakes 24
Dallas Highland Park 49, Royse City 3
Dallas Jesuit 66, Dallas White 27
De Soto 68, Irving Nimitz 0
Del Valle 31, Manor 14
Dickinson 63, Clear Falls 0
Duncanville 33, Irving MacArthur 0
Edinburg 28, PSJA Southwest 7
Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA North 7
Edinburg North 42, PSJA Memorial 22
EP Eastwood 54, EP Socorro 20
EP El Dorado 35, EP Americas 22
Euless Trinity 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 7
Fort Bend Kempner 42, Fort Bend Clements 14
Galena Park North Shore 63, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Garland 19, North Garland 9
Garland Sachse 28, Garland Naaman Forest 0
Grand Prairie 34, Irving 16
Hewitt Midway 52, Killeen Shoemaker 7
Houston Westside 63, Houston Sam Houston 0
Humble Atascocita 51, Houston King 0
Katy Seven Lakes 41, Katy Mayde Creek 28
Keller Central 28, Keller Timber Creek 20
Killeen 28, Copperas Cove 16
Klein Collins 38, Klein 7
La Joya 34, McAllen Rowe 14
La Joya Palmview 34, McAllen 14
Lake Travis 61, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Laredo United 42, Del Rio 24
Laredo United South 28, Laredo Alexander 24
League City Clear Creek 47, Houston Clear Lake 21
League City Clear Springs 38, Friendswood 28
Leander Rouse 37, Elgin 34
Lewisville Hebron 51, Lewisville 27
Los Fresnos 27, Brownsville Rivera 7
Lubbock Coronado 69, Lubbock 14
Lubbock Monterey 35, Lubbock Cooper 30
Manvel 54, Santa Fe 21
McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Guyer 0
New Braunfels 35, Schertz Clemens 28
North Mesquite 63, Tyler Lee 48
Odessa Permian 49, Odessa 0
Pasadena Dobie 49, Pasadena 7
Pearland 28, Clute Brazoswood 17
Plano 31, Plano West 6
Port Arthur Memorial 49, Baytown Lee 10
Richardson Berkner 14, Richardson 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Pearce 28
Round Rock 51, Pflugerville Hendrickson 15
Round Rock McNeil 14, Round Rock Stony Point 13
Round Rock Westwood 35, Pflugerville 24
SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 7
SA Northside O’Connor 56, SA Northside Clark 10
SA Northside Stevens 55, SA Northside Jay 12
SA Roosevelt 36, SA Lee 21
SA Southwest 35, Eagle Pass 21
San Angelo Central 40, Midland 21
San Benito 27, Weslaco 7
Smithson Valley 44, Converse Judson 14
Southlake Carroll 45, Hurst Bell 7
Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 7
Spring Westfield 51, Aldine Eisenhower 7
The Woodlands 49, Montgomery 0
Wolfforth Frenship 58, Midland Lee 28
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 69, San Angelo Lake View 13
Aledo 61, Justin Northwest 27
Alice 48, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Amarillo Caprock 24, Canyon 21
Austin McCallum 70, Austin Lanier 0
Austin Vandegrift 27, Buda Hays 16
Bastrop Cedar Creek 63, Pflugerville Connally 6
Beaumont Central 50, Livingston 21
Brenham 47, Huntsville 31
Brownsville Pace 20, Donna 14
Bryan 22, Waco 21
Bryan Rudder 22, Waco University 21
Burleson Centennial 44, Joshua 14
Canutillo 38, EP Riverside 7
Canyon Randall 24, Plainview 7
CC Calallen 54, CC Miller 3
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Moody 14
Cedar Park 44, Hutto 14
Cleburne 62, Granbury 35
College Station 17, Temple 16
Corsicana 17, Whitehouse 9
Crosby 34, Humble 6
Dallas Adamson 48, North Dallas 36
Dallas Hillcrest 46, Dallas Jefferson 12
Dallas South Oak Cliff 51, Dallas Samuell 28
Dallas Wilson 86, Dallas Sunset 0
Dayton 24, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Dripping Springs 38, Castroville Medina Valley 7
Dumas 33, Hereford 7
Edcouch-Elsa 33, Brownsville Lopez 6
El Paso 38, EP Jefferson 17
El Paso Eastlake 63, EP Ysleta 27
Ennis 27, Nacogdoches 14… Look for complete coverage in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News
EP Andress 54, EP Austin 0
EP Bel Air 52, Clint Horizon 20
EP Bowie 42, EP Irvin 27
EP Burges 16, EP Chapin 13
EP Del Valle 48, EP Hanks 3
Everman 33, Crowley 29
Floresville 20, Eagle Pass Winn 16
Fort Bend Elkins 28, Galveston Ball 27
Fort Bend Marshall 48, Texas City 35
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Fort Bend Bush 13
Fort Bend Willowridge 55, Galena Park 44
Frisco 21, Frisco Liberty 9
Frisco Lone Star 52, Frisco Reedy 0
Frisco Wakeland 77, Frisco Heritage 49
FW Brewer 55, Azle 14
FW South Hills 55, FW Southwest 0
FW Wyatt 28, FW Trimble Tech 21
Georgetown East View 68, Bastrop 33
Gregory-Portland 21, CC Ray 7
Houston Madison 41, Houston Austin 0
Houston Spring Woods 27, Houston Northbrook 0
Houston Waltrip 43, Houston Wisdom 9
Humble Kingwood Park 16, Splendora 15
Kerrville Tivy 50, Seguin 35
Lancaster 42, Waxahachie 35
Laredo Nixon 56, Pharr Valley View 10
Lewisville The Colony 55, Carrollton Smith 13
Lindale 45, Jacksonville 7
Little Elm 34, Lake Dallas 29
Lockhart 31, Marble Falls 17
Longview 35, Rockwall-Heath 21
Lufkin 34, Conroe 21
Magnolia 10, Willis 7
Magnolia West 31, Tomball 7
Mansfield Legacy 42, Mansfield Summit 31
Mansfield Timberview 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Marshall 49, Longview Pine Tree 7
Mercedes 42, Brownsville Porter 14
Mesquite Poteet 37, Lucas Lovejoy 20
Mission Sharyland 42, Mission Memorial 28
N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, FW Polytechnic 0
Nederland 35, Lumberton 21
New Braunfels Canyon 31, SA East Central 14
New Caney 28, New Caney Porter 7
Prosper 41, Carrollton Creekview 17
Red Oak 38, Midlothian 27
Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 14
Richmond George Ranch 36, Alief Elsik 9
SA Alamo Heights 14, Boerne-Champion 6
SA Edison 40, SA Kennedy 26
SA Highlands 48, SA Memorial 17
SA Houston 21, SA Jefferson 14
SA Southside 42, SA Harlandale 40, 3OT
Saginaw Boswell 26, FW Chisholm Trail 7
San Marcos 48, Austin Anderson 47
Seagoville 60, Dallas Molina 37
Sharyland Pioneer 33, Laredo Martin 3
Sherman 30, Wichita Falls 22
Somerset 24, Pleasanton 13
Sulphur Springs 28, Greenville 7
Terrell 41, Mabank 0
Texarkana Texas 34, Hallsville 8
Tomball Memorial 43, Waller 29
Tyler 69, Mesquite Horn 22
Uvalde 42, SA McCollum 14
Victoria East 50, Port Lavaca Calhoun 34
Weslaco East 28, Harlingen South 7
West Mesquite 23, North Forney 15
WF Rider 57, Denton Braswell 27
Wylie 28, McKinney 21
Wylie East 49, Forney 28
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 48, Wilmer-Hutchins 28
Andrews 45, Clint 14
Argyle 47, WF Hirschi 14
Aubrey 35, Melissa 21
Bay City 30, Sealy 20
Beeville Jones 70, Robstown 0
Bellville 63, Madisonville 14
Bridge City 49, Navasota 31
Bridgeport 61, Iowa Park 50
Brownwood 57, Big Spring 13
Burkburnett 48, Decatur 42
Burnet 42, Lampasas 6
Bushland 50, Denver City 21
Caldwell 21, Gonzales 14
Canton 40, Emory Rains 29
Carthage 48, Palestine 16
CC West Oso 36, Progreso 13
Celina 54, Bonham 24
Center 40, Kilgore 39
China Spring 42, Liberty Hill 10
Clint Mountain View 34, San Elizario 16
Coldspring-Oakhurst 62, Kountze 6
Columbus 41, Smithville 28
Crandall 34, Brownsboro 32
Crystal City 48, Lytle 14
Cuero 76, Ingleside 14
Dalhart 28, Brownfield 13
Dallas Madison 50, Grandview 43
Devine 42, Pearsall 28
El Campo 31, Stafford 20
Fairfield 24, Mexia 13
Geronimo Navarro 45, Hondo 3
Giddings 45, La Grange 13
Gilmer 47, Atlanta 28
Gladewater 26, Pittsburg 15
Godley 44, Venus 37
Graham 28, Vernon 25
Groesbeck 37, Elkhart 6
Henderson 50, Bullard 20
Houston Kashmere 63, Houston Scarborough 14
Houston North Forest 64, Houston Wheatley 12
Jasper 41, Huntington 13
Jourdanton 28, Cotulla 7
Kennedale 72, FW Castleberry 0
Kingsville King 14, Zapata 0
Levelland 47, Pampa 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Cleveland 6
Llano 22, Bandera 13
Lorena 37, Waco Connally 20
Lubbock Estacado 34, Borger 17
Midland Greenwood 56, Lamesa 14
Mineral Wells 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Monahans 19, Sweetwater 16
Nevada Community 39, Caddo Mills 23
Orange Grove 34, Rio Hondo 26
Orangefield 17, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 15
Paris 41, Anna 0
Paris North Lamar 41, Quinlan Ford 20
Port Isabel 36, Raymondville 6
Poteet 20, Carrizo Springs 19
Robinson 61, Salado 49
Rockport-Fulton 30, La Vernia 0
Roma 34, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Rusk 47, Diboll 12
Sanger 64, Gainesville 31
Seminole 39, Fort Stockton 14
Shepherd 69, Brookshire Royal 7
Silsbee 60, Huffman Hargrave 36
Sinton 14, Sweeny 7
Springtown 47, Lake Worth 21
Stephenville 32, Snyder 29
Taylor 48, Fredericksburg 27
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 27, Princeton 3
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 47, Longview Spring Hill 14
Van 33, Kaufman 14
Waco La Vega 42, Gatesville 14
West Orange-Stark 32, Liberty 7
Wharton 64, Aransas Pass 7
Yoakum 56, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
|CLASS 3A
Altair Rice 13, Edna 7
Amarillo River Road 35, Slaton 6
Anahuac 40, Hardin 14
Arp 31, Harleton 6
Banquete 43, Monte Alto 28
Big Lake Reagan County 35, Alpine 7
Bishop 21, San Diego 0
Boling 69, Bloomington 29
Bowie 36, Paradise 28
Brock 66, Boyd 0
Buffalo 30, Anderson-Shiro 0
Buna 43, Warren 0
Cameron Yoe 56, Troy 20
Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 7
Cisco 34, Tolar 26
Clyde 63, Tuscola Jim Ned 14
Coleman 41, Dublin 30
Colorado City 20, Lubbock Roosevelt 8
Comanche 23, Brady 20
Comfort 10, Blanco 0
Corrigan-Camden 55, Frankston 38
Corsicana Mildred 43, Rio Vista 14
Crockett 40, Garrison 21
Daingerfield 43, New Diana 9
De Kalb 35, Hooks 20
Dilley 6, Natalia 3
East Bernard 68, Danbury 0
Eastland 63, Bangs 2
Edgewood 38, Alba-Golden 6
El Maton Tidehaven 34, Schulenburg 32
Elysian Fields 54, New London West Rusk 16
Falfurrias 46, Santa Rosa 10
Farmersville 21, Mount Vernon 12
Florence 14, Rogers 13
George West 47, Mathis 0
Gladewater Sabine 35, New Boston 34
Goliad 37, Taft 34
Grand Saline 41, Quitman 34
Hempstead 28, La Marque 14
Henrietta 48, Nocona 28
Hitchcock 45, East Chambers 14
Holliday 56, Millsap 0
Houston KIPP 61, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Howe 31, Pilot Point 3
Hughes Springs 14, Redwater 6
Idalou 59, Stanton 6
Jacksboro 24, WF City View 21
Jefferson 35, White Oak 20
Jewett Leon 49, Hearne 18
Kemp 78, Scurry-Rosser 6
Kermit 19, Crane 13
Kirbyville 28, Trinity 27
Lago Vista 40, Marion 26
Leonard 48, Paris Chisum 12
Lexington 62, Johnson City 0
Littlefield 41, Muleshoe 35
Luling 14, Ingram Moore 7
Lyford 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 20
Malakoff 40, Teague 36
McGregor 51, Little River Academy 34
Merkel 48, Early 0
Mineola 63, Commerce 17
New Waverly 62, Marlin 38
Newton 48, Hemphill 0
Nixon-Smiley 34, Poth 7
Odem 51, Hebbronville 21
Omaha Pewitt 47, Queen City 16
Palmer 15, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14
Ponder 13, Breckenridge 0
Post 28, Forsan 21
Pottsboro 30, Van Alstyne 24
Rice 48, Blooming Grove 0
Rockdale 27, Franklin 21
SA Cole 38, Universal City Randolph 0
Sadler S&S Consolidated 68, Pattonville Prairiland 6
Shallowater 48, Friona 27
Sonora 58, Ballinger 10
Spearman 55, Tulia 7
Stockdale 43, Karnes City 7
Sunnyvale 63, Maypearl 14
Tom Bean 24, Valley View 22
Van Vleck 60, Palacios 0
Wall 54, Tornillo 0
Waskom 28, Troup 21
West 77, Palestine Westwood 14
Whitesboro 35, Callisburg 21
Whitewright 44, Cooper 12
Whitney 36, Eustace 28
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 21, New Deal 20
Albany 47, Miles 6
Alto 46, Cushing 8
Baird 40, Bronte 20
Ben Bolt 35, Three Rivers 6
Big Sandy 62, Hawkins 19
Bogata Rivercrest 35, Simms Bowie 6
Bosqueville 59, Itasca 14
Bremond 56, Hubbard 6
Bruni 38, Woodsboro 35
Burton 63, Granger 19
Canadian 49, Dimmitt 0
Cayuga 45, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
CC London 12, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Chilton 28, Dawson 0
Collinsville 36, Bells 21
Como-Pickton 17, Lone Oak 4
Cross Plains 28, Winters 7
D’Hanis 60, Center Point 33
Dallas Gateway 57, Clarksville 18
De Leon 41, San Saba 0
Detroit 40, Cumby 6
Electra 26, Quanah 0
Evadale 35, Iola 28
Farwell 20, Bovina 14
Flatonia 42, Falls City 36
Goldthwaite 22, Hico 7
Gorman 58, Gordon 54
Grapeland 44, Wortham 20
Groveton 34, Centerville 27
Gruver 46, Booker 0
Hale Center 62, Olton 42
Hamilton 21, Valley Mills 14
Hamlin 55, Roby 0
Harper 47, Brackett 14
Haskell 44, Archer City 21
Hawley 49, Stamford 21
Hull-Daisetta 52, Burkeville 13
Iraan 53, Menard 6
Joaquin 49, San Augustine 27
Kerens 21, Gladewater Union Grove 14
La Villa 24, Santa Maria 17
Leakey 46, La Pryor 28
Lindsay 56, Ranger 14
Lockney 56, Ralls 29
Louise 58, Charlotte 24
Lovelady 41, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Mart 41, Italy 7
Mason 31, Junction 0
McCamey 21, Eldorado 9
Memphis 30, Clarendon 14
Meridian 52, Frost 42
Morton 27, Smyer 19
Muenster 54, Santo 19
Munday 60, Petrolia 20
Normangee 48, Holland 26
Ozona 35, Christoval 0
Panhandle 28, Sanford-Fritch 12
Perrin-Whitt 22, Era 21
Pettus 21, Runge 14
Pineland West Sabine 27, Deweyville 24
Price Carlisle 48, Shelbyville 0
Quinlan Boles 14, Honey Grove 12
Refugio 41, Weimar 0
Riesel 63, Axtell 13
Riviera Kaufer 24, Agua Dulce 6
Roscoe 60, Tahoka 6
Sabine Pass 46, Colmesneil 22
Seagraves 55, Plains 7
Seymour 67, Olney 0
Shiner 55, Ganado 14
Snook 26, Milano 7
Stratford 29, Stinnett West Texas 22
Sudan 46, Springlake-Earth 27
Sundown 21, Floydada 6
Sunray 41, Boys Ranch 0
Tenaha 38, Overton 20
Thorndale 49, Rosebud-Lott 14
Thrall 47, Moody 33
Timpson 52, Mount Enterprise 6
Trenton 59, Celeste 36
Van Horn 56, Wink 40
Vega 49, Claude 0
Wellington 56, Crosbyton 7
Wheeler 22, Shamrock 0
Windthorst 55, Alvord 30
Wolfe City 22, Linden-Kildare 13
Yorktown 46, Kenedy 12
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Coolidge 40
Amherst 59, Kress 8
Anton 52, Hart 38
Apple Springs 44, Chester 39
Avalon 59, Bynum 0
Blackwell 54, Trent 8
Blanket 56, Evant 30
Blum 68, Covington 18
Borden County 60, Hermleigh 6
Brookesmith 43, Sidney 30
Bryson 47, Forestburg 7
Calvert 70, Buckholts 6
Cherokee 57, Rochelle 0
Chillicothe 49, Vernon Northside 0
Crowell 48, Harrold 0
Garden City 58, Sterling City 28
Gholson 29, Aquilla 22
Grandfalls-Royalty 46, Sierra Blanca 0
Happy 61, Miami 0
Imperial Buena Vista 54, Fort Davis 0
Ira 53, Lamesa Klondike 8
Iredell 59, Morgan 0
Jayton 58, Benjamin 6
Jonesboro 80, Zephyr 46
Knox City 57, Spur 12
Lometa 60, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 52
Loraine 74, Roscoe Highland 30
Marfa 71, Rankin 33
Matador Motley County 72, Wilson 13
May 85, Lingleville 37
Meadow 48, New Home 32
Medina 30, Eden 28
Milford 69, Oakwood 50
Moran 51, Rising Star 0
Nazareth 68, Whiteface 23
Oglesby 64, Prairie Lea 14
Paducah 54, Rotan 8
Petersburg 50, Southland 0
Richland Springs 69, Lohn 14
Ropesville Ropes 62, Lorenzo 12
Rule 83, Lueders-Avoca 66
Santa Anna 69, Water Valley 24
Silverton 63, Hedley 0
Strawn 64, Woodson 0
Throckmorton 68, Haskell Paint Creek 18
Trinidad 35, Mount Calm 32
Turkey Valley 62, Groom 14
Valera Panther Creek 56, Gustine 7
Veribest 66, Paint Rock 14
Walnut Springs 50, Cranfills Gap 19
Welch Dawson 71, Wellman-Union 26
Westbrook 58, Robert Lee 44
White Deer 35, McLean 21
Whitharral 73, Cotton Center 56
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 42, Denton Calvary 27
Addison Trinity 59, Dallas Parish Episcopal 49
Amarillo San Jacinto 42, FW Lake Country 14
Argyle Liberty Christian 27, Dallas Bishop Dunne 23
Arlington Oakridge 49, Austin St. Andrew’s 19
Arlington Pantego Christian 40, Kennedale Fellowship 6
Austin Regents 41, SA Christian 14
Austin St. Michael 28, St. Mary’s Hall 6
Austin TSD 40, Central Texas Christian 14
Austin Veritas 52, SA Lutheran 6
Baytown Christian 55, Conroe Covenant 30
Beaumont Legacy Christian 47, Tomball Rosehill 14
Bellaire Episcopal 66, Houston Christian 30
Bryan Brazos Christian 31, Marble Falls Faith 17
Bullard Brook Hill 52, Cedar Hill Trinity 35
Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Tyler All Saints 15
Dallas Episcopal 54, Dallas St. Mark 14
Dallas First Baptist 42, Gainesville State School 20
Dallas Greenhill 60, John Cooper 22
Dallas Lutheran 63, Red Oak Ovilla 46
Flower Mound Coram Deo 32, FW Temple Christian 31
Fort Bend Baptist 29, CC John Paul 10
Fredericksburg Heritage 74, Bulverde Bracken 36
FW Country Day 35, Casady, Okla. 14
FW Nazarene 71, Founders Classical Academy 24
FW Nolan 27, Dallas Bishop Lynch 23
Houston Kinkaid 42, Houston St. John’s 9
Houston Lutheran North 35, Magnolia Legacy 14
Houston Lutheran South 48, Victoria St. Joseph 15
Houston Northland Christian 59, Pasadena First Baptist 0
Houston Second Baptist 49, Houston Westbury Christian 6
Houston St. Pius X 48, Beaumont Kelly 0
Houston St. Thomas 27, Tomball Concordia 7
Irving Cistercian 50, Austin St. Stephen 7
Irving Faustina Academy 46, Joshua Christian 0
Lubbock Christian 41, Willow Park Trinity 0
McKinney Christian 42, Dallas Shelton 25
Midland Christian 54, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 53, Lubbock Trinity 7
New Braunfels Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 38
Plano Prestonwood 68, Plano John Paul II 3
Rockwall Heritage 48, Dallas Lakehill 0
Round Rock Christian 63, Concordia 60
SA Castle Hills 77, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 28
SA Central Catholic 40, SA Antonian 21
Spring Branch Living Rock 81, Victoria Faith 68
Temple Holy Trinity 50, Brownwood Victory Life 0
The Woodlands Christian 42, League City Bay Area 19
Tyler Grace Community 56, Tyler Gorman 27
Waco Parkview Christian 53, SA Sunnybrook 44
Waco Reicher 70, Bryan St. Joseph 0
Waco Vanguard 72, Austin Hill Country 32
WF Notre Dame 106, WF Christian 60
|OTHER
Alpha Omega def. Conroe Lifestyle , forfeit
Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 82, Winona 34
Cypress Community Christian 58, Logos Prep 3
Fort Worth Christian 46, FW Southwest Christian 7
Fort Worth YMLA 34, FW North Side 0
FW Eaton 40, Saginaw 33
Houston The Village 21, Austin St. Dominic 12
Midlothian Heritage 38, Carrollton Ranchview 19
Rio Grande City La Grulla 46, Hidalgo 0
SA FEAST 102, CC Abundant Life 68
Saint Jo def. Bowie Gold-Burg , forfeit
Schertz John Paul II 42, SA St. Gerard 0
Tomball Homeschool 45, KIPP Generations 0
Tyler Heat 69, Fort Worth THESA 14
Waxahachie Life 20, Glen Rose 6
Weatherford Christian 54, FW Hill School 6
Westlake Academy 96, Arlington Newman 62
Wylie Prep 40, Dallas Academy 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tyler Kings Academy vs. Azle Christian School, ccd