Ennis Daily News

Ennis knocks off Nacogdoches; scores from around the state

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Alief Taylor 47, Pearland Dawson 20

Allen 38, Plano East 31

Arlington Houston 34, North Crowley 0

Arlington Martin 51, Arlington 21

Austin Bowie 59, Austin Akins 14

Austin Westlake 41, Leander 0

Belton 56, Killeen Ellison 35

Byron Nelson 29, Lewisville Marcus 22

Cedar Hill 28, South Grand Prairie 21

Channelview 35, Humble Summer Creek 32

Cibolo Steele 40, SA Wagner 28

Clear Brook 35, Alvin 31

Colleyville Heritage 61, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Coppell 24, Dallas Skyline 14

Cypress Ranch 27, Cypress Ridge 24

Cypress Springs 37, Cypress Lakes 24

Dallas Highland Park 49, Royse City 3

Dallas Jesuit 66, Dallas White 27

De Soto 68, Irving Nimitz 0

Del Valle 31, Manor 14

Dickinson 63, Clear Falls 0

Duncanville 33, Irving MacArthur 0

Edinburg 28, PSJA Southwest 7

Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA North 7

Edinburg North 42, PSJA Memorial 22

EP Eastwood 54, EP Socorro 20

EP El Dorado 35, EP Americas 22

Euless Trinity 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 7

Fort Bend Kempner 42, Fort Bend Clements 14

Galena Park North Shore 63, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Garland 19, North Garland 9

Garland Sachse 28, Garland Naaman Forest 0

Grand Prairie 34, Irving 16

Hewitt Midway 52, Killeen Shoemaker 7

Houston Westside 63, Houston Sam Houston 0

Humble Atascocita 51, Houston King 0

Katy Seven Lakes 41, Katy Mayde Creek 28

Keller Central 28, Keller Timber Creek 20

Killeen 28, Copperas Cove 16

Klein Collins 38, Klein 7

La Joya 34, McAllen Rowe 14

La Joya Palmview 34, McAllen 14

Lake Travis 61, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Laredo United 42, Del Rio 24

Laredo United South 28, Laredo Alexander 24

League City Clear Creek 47, Houston Clear Lake 21

League City Clear Springs 38, Friendswood 28

Leander Rouse 37, Elgin 34

Lewisville Hebron 51, Lewisville 27

Los Fresnos 27, Brownsville Rivera 7

Lubbock Coronado 69, Lubbock 14

Lubbock Monterey 35, Lubbock Cooper 30

Manvel 54, Santa Fe 21

McKinney Boyd 37, Denton Guyer 0

New Braunfels 35, Schertz Clemens 28

North Mesquite 63, Tyler Lee 48

Odessa Permian 49, Odessa 0

Pasadena Dobie 49, Pasadena 7

Pearland 28, Clute Brazoswood 17

Plano 31, Plano West 6

Port Arthur Memorial 49, Baytown Lee 10

Richardson Berkner 14, Richardson 10

Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Pearce 28

Round Rock 51, Pflugerville Hendrickson 15

Round Rock McNeil 14, Round Rock Stony Point 13

Round Rock Westwood 35, Pflugerville 24

SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 7

SA Northside O’Connor 56, SA Northside Clark 10

SA Northside Stevens 55, SA Northside Jay 12

SA Roosevelt 36, SA Lee 21

SA Southwest 35, Eagle Pass 21

San Angelo Central 40, Midland 21

San Benito 27, Weslaco 7

Smithson Valley 44, Converse Judson 14

Southlake Carroll 45, Hurst Bell 7

Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 7

Spring Westfield 51, Aldine Eisenhower 7

The Woodlands 49, Montgomery 0

Wolfforth Frenship 58, Midland Lee 28

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 69, San Angelo Lake View 13

Aledo 61, Justin Northwest 27

Alice 48, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

Amarillo Caprock 24, Canyon 21

Austin McCallum 70, Austin Lanier 0

Austin Vandegrift 27, Buda Hays 16

Bastrop Cedar Creek 63, Pflugerville Connally 6

Beaumont Central 50, Livingston 21

Brenham 47, Huntsville 31

Brownsville Pace 20, Donna 14

Bryan 22, Waco 21

Bryan Rudder 22, Waco University 21

Burleson Centennial 44, Joshua 14

Canutillo 38, EP Riverside 7

Canyon Randall 24, Plainview 7

CC Calallen 54, CC Miller 3

CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Moody 14

Cedar Park 44, Hutto 14

Cleburne 62, Granbury 35

College Station 17, Temple 16

Corsicana 17, Whitehouse 9

Crosby 34, Humble 6

Dallas Adamson 48, North Dallas 36

Dallas Hillcrest 46, Dallas Jefferson 12

Dallas South Oak Cliff 51, Dallas Samuell 28

Dallas Wilson 86, Dallas Sunset 0

Dayton 24, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Dripping Springs 38, Castroville Medina Valley 7

Dumas 33, Hereford 7

Edcouch-Elsa 33, Brownsville Lopez 6

El Paso 38, EP Jefferson 17

El Paso Eastlake 63, EP Ysleta 27

Ennis 27, Nacogdoches 14… Look for complete coverage in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News

EP Andress 54, EP Austin 0

EP Bel Air 52, Clint Horizon 20

EP Bowie 42, EP Irvin 27

EP Burges 16, EP Chapin 13

EP Del Valle 48, EP Hanks 3

Everman 33, Crowley 29

Floresville 20, Eagle Pass Winn 16

Fort Bend Elkins 28, Galveston Ball 27

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Texas City 35

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Fort Bend Bush 13

Fort Bend Willowridge 55, Galena Park 44

Frisco 21, Frisco Liberty 9

Frisco Lone Star 52, Frisco Reedy 0

Frisco Wakeland 77, Frisco Heritage 49

FW Brewer 55, Azle 14

FW South Hills 55, FW Southwest 0

FW Wyatt 28, FW Trimble Tech 21

Georgetown East View 68, Bastrop 33

Gregory-Portland 21, CC Ray 7

Houston Madison 41, Houston Austin 0

Houston Spring Woods 27, Houston Northbrook 0

Houston Waltrip 43, Houston Wisdom 9

Humble Kingwood Park 16, Splendora 15

Kerrville Tivy 50, Seguin 35

Lancaster 42, Waxahachie 35

Laredo Nixon 56, Pharr Valley View 10

Lewisville The Colony 55, Carrollton Smith 13

Lindale 45, Jacksonville 7

Little Elm 34, Lake Dallas 29

Lockhart 31, Marble Falls 17

Longview 35, Rockwall-Heath 21

Lufkin 34, Conroe 21

Magnolia 10, Willis 7

Magnolia West 31, Tomball 7

Mansfield Legacy 42, Mansfield Summit 31

Mansfield Timberview 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Marshall 49, Longview Pine Tree 7

Mercedes 42, Brownsville Porter 14

Mesquite Poteet 37, Lucas Lovejoy 20

Mission Sharyland 42, Mission Memorial 28

N. Richland Hills Birdville 55, FW Polytechnic 0

Nederland 35, Lumberton 21

New Braunfels Canyon 31, SA East Central 14

New Caney 28, New Caney Porter 7

Prosper 41, Carrollton Creekview 17

Red Oak 38, Midlothian 27

Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 14

Richmond George Ranch 36, Alief Elsik 9

SA Alamo Heights 14, Boerne-Champion 6

SA Edison 40, SA Kennedy 26

SA Highlands 48, SA Memorial 17

SA Houston 21, SA Jefferson 14

SA Southside 42, SA Harlandale 40, 3OT

Saginaw Boswell 26, FW Chisholm Trail 7

San Marcos 48, Austin Anderson 47

Seagoville 60, Dallas Molina 37

Sharyland Pioneer 33, Laredo Martin 3

Sherman 30, Wichita Falls 22

Somerset 24, Pleasanton 13

Sulphur Springs 28, Greenville 7

Terrell 41, Mabank 0

Texarkana Texas 34, Hallsville 8

Tomball Memorial 43, Waller 29

Tyler 69, Mesquite Horn 22

Uvalde 42, SA McCollum 14

Victoria East 50, Port Lavaca Calhoun 34

Weslaco East 28, Harlingen South 7

West Mesquite 23, North Forney 15

WF Rider 57, Denton Braswell 27

Wylie 28, McKinney 21

Wylie East 49, Forney 28

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 48, Wilmer-Hutchins 28

Andrews 45, Clint 14

Argyle 47, WF Hirschi 14

Aubrey 35, Melissa 21

Bay City 30, Sealy 20

Beeville Jones 70, Robstown 0

Bellville 63, Madisonville 14

Bridge City 49, Navasota 31

Bridgeport 61, Iowa Park 50

Brownwood 57, Big Spring 13

Burkburnett 48, Decatur 42

Burnet 42, Lampasas 6

Bushland 50, Denver City 21

Caldwell 21, Gonzales 14

Canton 40, Emory Rains 29

Carthage 48, Palestine 16

CC West Oso 36, Progreso 13

Celina 54, Bonham 24

Center 40, Kilgore 39

China Spring 42, Liberty Hill 10

Clint Mountain View 34, San Elizario 16

Coldspring-Oakhurst 62, Kountze 6

Columbus 41, Smithville 28

Crandall 34, Brownsboro 32

Crystal City 48, Lytle 14

Cuero 76, Ingleside 14

Dalhart 28, Brownfield 13

Dallas Madison 50, Grandview 43

Devine 42, Pearsall 28

El Campo 31, Stafford 20

Fairfield 24, Mexia 13

Geronimo Navarro 45, Hondo 3

Giddings 45, La Grange 13

Gilmer 47, Atlanta 28

Gladewater 26, Pittsburg 15

Godley 44, Venus 37

Graham 28, Vernon 25

Groesbeck 37, Elkhart 6

Henderson 50, Bullard 20

Houston Kashmere 63, Houston Scarborough 14

Houston North Forest 64, Houston Wheatley 12

Jasper 41, Huntington 13

Jourdanton 28, Cotulla 7

Kennedale 72, FW Castleberry 0

Kingsville King 14, Zapata 0

Levelland 47, Pampa 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Cleveland 6

Llano 22, Bandera 13

Lorena 37, Waco Connally 20

Lubbock Estacado 34, Borger 17

Midland Greenwood 56, Lamesa 14

Mineral Wells 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Monahans 19, Sweetwater 16

Nevada Community 39, Caddo Mills 23

Orange Grove 34, Rio Hondo 26

Orangefield 17, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 15

Paris 41, Anna 0

Paris North Lamar 41, Quinlan Ford 20

Port Isabel 36, Raymondville 6

Poteet 20, Carrizo Springs 19

Robinson 61, Salado 49

Rockport-Fulton 30, La Vernia 0

Roma 34, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Rusk 47, Diboll 12

Sanger 64, Gainesville 31

Seminole 39, Fort Stockton 14

Shepherd 69, Brookshire Royal 7

Silsbee 60, Huffman Hargrave 36

Sinton 14, Sweeny 7

Springtown 47, Lake Worth 21

Stephenville 32, Snyder 29

Taylor 48, Fredericksburg 27

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 27, Princeton 3

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 47, Longview Spring Hill 14

Van 33, Kaufman 14

Waco La Vega 42, Gatesville 14

West Orange-Stark 32, Liberty 7

Wharton 64, Aransas Pass 7

Yoakum 56, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

CLASS 3A

Altair Rice 13, Edna 7

Amarillo River Road 35, Slaton 6

Anahuac 40, Hardin 14

Arp 31, Harleton 6

Banquete 43, Monte Alto 28

Big Lake Reagan County 35, Alpine 7

Bishop 21, San Diego 0

Boling 69, Bloomington 29

Bowie 36, Paradise 28

Brock 66, Boyd 0

Buffalo 30, Anderson-Shiro 0

Buna 43, Warren 0

Cameron Yoe 56, Troy 20

Childress 58, Amarillo Highland Park 7

Cisco 34, Tolar 26

Clyde 63, Tuscola Jim Ned 14

Coleman 41, Dublin 30

Colorado City 20, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Comanche 23, Brady 20

Comfort 10, Blanco 0

Corrigan-Camden 55, Frankston 38

Corsicana Mildred 43, Rio Vista 14

Crockett 40, Garrison 21

Daingerfield 43, New Diana 9

De Kalb 35, Hooks 20

Dilley 6, Natalia 3

East Bernard 68, Danbury 0

Eastland 63, Bangs 2

Edgewood 38, Alba-Golden 6

El Maton Tidehaven 34, Schulenburg 32

Elysian Fields 54, New London West Rusk 16

Falfurrias 46, Santa Rosa 10

Farmersville 21, Mount Vernon 12

Florence 14, Rogers 13

George West 47, Mathis 0

Gladewater Sabine 35, New Boston 34

Goliad 37, Taft 34

Grand Saline 41, Quitman 34

Hempstead 28, La Marque 14

Henrietta 48, Nocona 28

Hitchcock 45, East Chambers 14

Holliday 56, Millsap 0

Houston KIPP 61, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Howe 31, Pilot Point 3

Hughes Springs 14, Redwater 6

Idalou 59, Stanton 6

Jacksboro 24, WF City View 21

Jefferson 35, White Oak 20

Jewett Leon 49, Hearne 18

Kemp 78, Scurry-Rosser 6

Kermit 19, Crane 13

Kirbyville 28, Trinity 27

Lago Vista 40, Marion 26

Leonard 48, Paris Chisum 12

Lexington 62, Johnson City 0

Littlefield 41, Muleshoe 35

Luling 14, Ingram Moore 7

Lyford 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 20

Malakoff 40, Teague 36

McGregor 51, Little River Academy 34

Merkel 48, Early 0

Mineola 63, Commerce 17

New Waverly 62, Marlin 38

Newton 48, Hemphill 0

Nixon-Smiley 34, Poth 7

Odem 51, Hebbronville 21

Omaha Pewitt 47, Queen City 16

Palmer 15, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14

Ponder 13, Breckenridge 0

Post 28, Forsan 21

Pottsboro 30, Van Alstyne 24

Rice 48, Blooming Grove 0

Rockdale 27, Franklin 21

SA Cole 38, Universal City Randolph 0

Sadler S&S Consolidated 68, Pattonville Prairiland 6

Shallowater 48, Friona 27

Sonora 58, Ballinger 10

Spearman 55, Tulia 7

Stockdale 43, Karnes City 7

Sunnyvale 63, Maypearl 14

Tom Bean 24, Valley View 22

Van Vleck 60, Palacios 0

Wall 54, Tornillo 0

Waskom 28, Troup 21

West 77, Palestine Westwood 14

Whitesboro 35, Callisburg 21

Whitewright 44, Cooper 12

Whitney 36, Eustace 28

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 21, New Deal 20

Albany 47, Miles 6

Alto 46, Cushing 8

Baird 40, Bronte 20

Ben Bolt 35, Three Rivers 6

Big Sandy 62, Hawkins 19

Bogata Rivercrest 35, Simms Bowie 6

Bosqueville 59, Itasca 14

Bremond 56, Hubbard 6

Bruni 38, Woodsboro 35

Burton 63, Granger 19

Canadian 49, Dimmitt 0

Cayuga 45, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

CC London 12, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Chilton 28, Dawson 0

Collinsville 36, Bells 21

Como-Pickton 17, Lone Oak 4

Cross Plains 28, Winters 7

D’Hanis 60, Center Point 33

Dallas Gateway 57, Clarksville 18

De Leon 41, San Saba 0

Detroit 40, Cumby 6

Electra 26, Quanah 0

Evadale 35, Iola 28

Farwell 20, Bovina 14

Flatonia 42, Falls City 36

Goldthwaite 22, Hico 7

Gorman 58, Gordon 54

Grapeland 44, Wortham 20

Groveton 34, Centerville 27

Gruver 46, Booker 0

Hale Center 62, Olton 42

Hamilton 21, Valley Mills 14

Hamlin 55, Roby 0

Harper 47, Brackett 14

Haskell 44, Archer City 21

Hawley 49, Stamford 21

Hull-Daisetta 52, Burkeville 13

Iraan 53, Menard 6

Joaquin 49, San Augustine 27

Kerens 21, Gladewater Union Grove 14

La Villa 24, Santa Maria 17

Leakey 46, La Pryor 28

Lindsay 56, Ranger 14

Lockney 56, Ralls 29

Louise 58, Charlotte 24

Lovelady 41, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Mart 41, Italy 7

Mason 31, Junction 0

McCamey 21, Eldorado 9

Memphis 30, Clarendon 14

Meridian 52, Frost 42

Morton 27, Smyer 19

Muenster 54, Santo 19

Munday 60, Petrolia 20

Normangee 48, Holland 26

Ozona 35, Christoval 0

Panhandle 28, Sanford-Fritch 12

Perrin-Whitt 22, Era 21

Pettus 21, Runge 14

Pineland West Sabine 27, Deweyville 24

Price Carlisle 48, Shelbyville 0

Quinlan Boles 14, Honey Grove 12

Refugio 41, Weimar 0

Riesel 63, Axtell 13

Riviera Kaufer 24, Agua Dulce 6

Roscoe 60, Tahoka 6

Sabine Pass 46, Colmesneil 22

Seagraves 55, Plains 7

Seymour 67, Olney 0

Shiner 55, Ganado 14

Snook 26, Milano 7

Stratford 29, Stinnett West Texas 22

Sudan 46, Springlake-Earth 27

Sundown 21, Floydada 6

Sunray 41, Boys Ranch 0

Tenaha 38, Overton 20

Thorndale 49, Rosebud-Lott 14

Thrall 47, Moody 33

Timpson 52, Mount Enterprise 6

Trenton 59, Celeste 36

Van Horn 56, Wink 40

Vega 49, Claude 0

Wellington 56, Crosbyton 7

Wheeler 22, Shamrock 0

Windthorst 55, Alvord 30

Wolfe City 22, Linden-Kildare 13

Yorktown 46, Kenedy 12

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Coolidge 40

Amherst 59, Kress 8

Anton 52, Hart 38

Apple Springs 44, Chester 39

Avalon 59, Bynum 0

Blackwell 54, Trent 8

Blanket 56, Evant 30

Blum 68, Covington 18

Borden County 60, Hermleigh 6

Brookesmith 43, Sidney 30

Bryson 47, Forestburg 7

Calvert 70, Buckholts 6

Cherokee 57, Rochelle 0

Chillicothe 49, Vernon Northside 0

Crowell 48, Harrold 0

Garden City 58, Sterling City 28

Gholson 29, Aquilla 22

Grandfalls-Royalty 46, Sierra Blanca 0

Happy 61, Miami 0

Imperial Buena Vista 54, Fort Davis 0

Ira 53, Lamesa Klondike 8

Iredell 59, Morgan 0

Jayton 58, Benjamin 6

Jonesboro 80, Zephyr 46

Knox City 57, Spur 12

Lometa 60, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 52

Loraine 74, Roscoe Highland 30

Marfa 71, Rankin 33

Matador Motley County 72, Wilson 13

May 85, Lingleville 37

Meadow 48, New Home 32

Medina 30, Eden 28

Milford 69, Oakwood 50

Moran 51, Rising Star 0

Nazareth 68, Whiteface 23

Oglesby 64, Prairie Lea 14

Paducah 54, Rotan 8

Petersburg 50, Southland 0

Richland Springs 69, Lohn 14

Ropesville Ropes 62, Lorenzo 12

Rule 83, Lueders-Avoca 66

Santa Anna 69, Water Valley 24

Silverton 63, Hedley 0

Strawn 64, Woodson 0

Throckmorton 68, Haskell Paint Creek 18

Trinidad 35, Mount Calm 32

Turkey Valley 62, Groom 14

Valera Panther Creek 56, Gustine 7

Veribest 66, Paint Rock 14

Walnut Springs 50, Cranfills Gap 19

Welch Dawson 71, Wellman-Union 26

Westbrook 58, Robert Lee 44

White Deer 35, McLean 21

Whitharral 73, Cotton Center 56

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 42, Denton Calvary 27

Addison Trinity 59, Dallas Parish Episcopal 49

Amarillo San Jacinto 42, FW Lake Country 14

Argyle Liberty Christian 27, Dallas Bishop Dunne 23

Arlington Oakridge 49, Austin St. Andrew’s 19

Arlington Pantego Christian 40, Kennedale Fellowship 6

Austin Regents 41, SA Christian 14

Austin St. Michael 28, St. Mary’s Hall 6

Austin TSD 40, Central Texas Christian 14

Austin Veritas 52, SA Lutheran 6

Baytown Christian 55, Conroe Covenant 30

Beaumont Legacy Christian 47, Tomball Rosehill 14

Bellaire Episcopal 66, Houston Christian 30

Bryan Brazos Christian 31, Marble Falls Faith 17

Bullard Brook Hill 52, Cedar Hill Trinity 35

Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Tyler All Saints 15

Dallas Episcopal 54, Dallas St. Mark 14

Dallas First Baptist 42, Gainesville State School 20

Dallas Greenhill 60, John Cooper 22

Dallas Lutheran 63, Red Oak Ovilla 46

Flower Mound Coram Deo 32, FW Temple Christian 31

Fort Bend Baptist 29, CC John Paul 10

Fredericksburg Heritage 74, Bulverde Bracken 36

FW Country Day 35, Casady, Okla. 14

FW Nazarene 71, Founders Classical Academy 24

FW Nolan 27, Dallas Bishop Lynch 23

Houston Kinkaid 42, Houston St. John’s 9

Houston Lutheran North 35, Magnolia Legacy 14

Houston Lutheran South 48, Victoria St. Joseph 15

Houston Northland Christian 59, Pasadena First Baptist 0

Houston Second Baptist 49, Houston Westbury Christian 6

Houston St. Pius X 48, Beaumont Kelly 0

Houston St. Thomas 27, Tomball Concordia 7

Irving Cistercian 50, Austin St. Stephen 7

Irving Faustina Academy 46, Joshua Christian 0

Lubbock Christian 41, Willow Park Trinity 0

McKinney Christian 42, Dallas Shelton 25

Midland Christian 54, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 53, Lubbock Trinity 7

New Braunfels Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 38

Plano Prestonwood 68, Plano John Paul II 3

Rockwall Heritage 48, Dallas Lakehill 0

Round Rock Christian 63, Concordia 60

SA Castle Hills 77, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 28

SA Central Catholic 40, SA Antonian 21

Spring Branch Living Rock 81, Victoria Faith 68

Temple Holy Trinity 50, Brownwood Victory Life 0

The Woodlands Christian 42, League City Bay Area 19

Tyler Grace Community 56, Tyler Gorman 27

Waco Parkview Christian 53, SA Sunnybrook 44

Waco Reicher 70, Bryan St. Joseph 0

Waco Vanguard 72, Austin Hill Country 32

WF Notre Dame 106, WF Christian 60

OTHER

Alpha Omega def. Conroe Lifestyle , forfeit

Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 82, Winona 34

Cypress Community Christian 58, Logos Prep 3

Fort Worth Christian 46, FW Southwest Christian 7

Fort Worth YMLA 34, FW North Side 0

FW Eaton 40, Saginaw 33

Houston The Village 21, Austin St. Dominic 12

Midlothian Heritage 38, Carrollton Ranchview 19

Rio Grande City La Grulla 46, Hidalgo 0

SA FEAST 102, CC Abundant Life 68

Saint Jo def. Bowie Gold-Burg , forfeit

Schertz John Paul II 42, SA St. Gerard 0

Tomball Homeschool 45, KIPP Generations 0

Tyler Heat 69, Fort Worth THESA 14

Waxahachie Life 20, Glen Rose 6

Weatherford Christian 54, FW Hill School 6

Westlake Academy 96, Arlington Newman 62

Wylie Prep 40, Dallas Academy 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Tyler Kings Academy vs. Azle Christian School, ccd

