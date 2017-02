Ennis ‘Main Street’ program to get national accreditation

Less than two years into its work as a Texas “Main Street” city, Ennis has been recommended by the Texas Historical Commission for national accreditation by the National Main Street Center, potentially making the downtown eligible for certain grants and putting it in the same conversation as some of the state’s most highly regarded downtowns.

Find this story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

Comments

comments