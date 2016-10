Ennis man dies in crash, charges filed against driver

One man was killed and another arrested for manslaughter in connection with a wreck on I-45 in Hutchins Wednesday afternoon.

The passenger killed in the wreck was an Ennis man, 20-year-old Chris Rojas, according to his family. His mother, Maria Camila Rojas, described him as “the baby of three.”

