Ennis News Coloring Contest winners for June

Dylan Brossette, GM of The Ennis News, presents donated prizes to the winners of the June Color Contest, sponsored by Chili’s. From left to right are: Dylan Brossette; Shamira Sandoval, 7,winner of 5-8 age group; Hailey Johnson, 9, winner of 9-12 age group. Not pictured is Madison Holland, 9, overall winner. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments