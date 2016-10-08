Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis whacks Whitehouse in homecoming match; other Texas scores

The Associated Press roundup of Texas high school football scores:

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Abilene 52, Keller Central 20

Aldine Nimitz 30, Aldine 17

Alief Taylor 68, Alief Elsik 7

Allen 38, Plano 15

Amarillo Tascosa 34, Wolfforth Frenship 27

Arlington 17, Arlington Lamar 13

Arlington Bowie 24, North Crowley 18

Arlington Houston 24, FW Paschal 17

Austin Vandegrift 34, Leander 6

Baytown Sterling 29, Baytown Goose Creek 7

Brownsville Hanna 19, Harlingen South 16

Buda Hays 35, Kyle Lehman 7

Byron Nelson 21, Euless Trinity 20, OT

Cibolo Steele 38, New Braunfels 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 28, The Woodlands College Park 7

Converse Judson 68, SA East Central 6

Coppell 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 10

Cypress Creek 44, Houston Jersey Village 31

Cypress Falls 27, Cypress Woods 10

Dallas Jesuit 53, Dallas Skyline 12

Dallas White 20, Richardson 3

De Soto 52, Grand Prairie 17

Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 7

Duncanville 28, Irving Nimitz 7

Eagle Pass 55, SA South San Antonio 33

Edinburg 14, PSJA Memorial 0

Edinburg Vela 61, PSJA Southwest 6

EP Eastwood 28, EP Coronado 7

EP El Dorado 37, EP Socorro 12

EP Montwood 56, EP Franklin 48

Fort Bend Austin 41, Fort Bend Clements 2

Fort Bend Dulles 52, Fort Bend Hightower 51

Friendswood 41, Clear Brook 7

Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21

Garland Rowlett 28, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Garland Sachse 56, Garland 10

Harlingen 13, Weslaco 7

Hewitt Midway 51, Killeen 14

Houston Bellaire 55, Houston Sam Houston 0

Houston Clear Lake 29, Clear Falls 22

Houston Memorial 35, Houston Northbrook 8

Humble Summer Creek 49, Houston King 6

Justin Northwest 49, Saginaw 10

Katy 52, Katy Seven Lakes 7

Katy Morton Ranch 26, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Keller Fossil Ridge 49, FW Haltom 20

Keller Timber Creek 44, Weatherford 19

Killeen Harker Heights 35, Killeen Shoemaker 10

Klein Oak 35, Klein 24

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21, Mission 7

Lake Travis 49, Austin Westlake 7

Laredo United South 44, Laredo United 35

League City Clear Springs 23, Dickinson 7

Leander Rouse 60, Georgetown 27

Lewisville Flower Mound 40, Hurst Bell 7

Lewisville Marcus 37, Lewisville Hebron 33

Los Fresnos 17, Weslaco East 16

Mansfield 47, Arlington Martin 28

McAllen Memorial 42, McAllen 19

Midland 49, Odessa Permian 48

Montgomery 43, Conroe 39

Pasadena Memorial 28, Pasadena Rayburn 14

Pearland 35, Alief Hastings 3

Pearland Dawson 35, Clute Brazoswood 19

Richardson Berkner 44, Richardson Pearce 27

Round Rock 35, Pflugerville 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 56, Round Rock Stony Point 3

SA Churchill 17, SA Johnson 7

SA MacArthur 29, SA Madison 21

SA Northside Brennan 55, SA Northside Holmes 6

SA Northside Warren 31, SA Northside Stevens 28

San Angelo Central 35, Midland Lee 21

San Benito 70, Brownsville Rivera 6

San Marcos 24, Austin Akins 3

Schertz Clemens 52, New Braunfels Canyon 13

Smithson Valley 37, SA Wagner 0

South Grand Prairie 30, Irving 7

Southlake Carroll 49, Lewisville 7

Spring Westfield 37, Aldine MacArthur 24

The Woodlands 72, Beaumont West Brook 7

Wylie 42, Plano West 18

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 24, Lubbock Monterey 17

Aledo 69, Azle 0

Alice 34, CC Miller 3

Amarillo 28, Hereford 10

Amarillo Caprock 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Austin LBJ 37, Austin Reagan 6

Austin McCallum 56, Austin William Travis 14

Barbers Hill 42, Splendora 7

Boerne-Champion 49, Marble Falls 7

Brenham 31, Tomball Memorial 28

Brownsville Memorial 50, Edcouch-Elsa 20

Bryan 70, Waco University 28

Canutillo 28, EP Ysleta 21

Canyon 34, Canyon Randall 15

CC Calallen 46, Gregory-Portland 7

CC Ray 56, CC Tuloso-Midway 12

Cedar Park 53, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

College Station 23, A&M Consolidated 14

Colleyville Heritage 44, N. Richland Hills Birdville 17

Corsicana 41, Jacksonville 38, OT

Crosby 64, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Crowley 28, Cleburne 21

Dallas Highland Park 25, West Mesquite 3

Dallas Molina 42, Dallas Sunset 7

Dallas Samuell 54, Dallas Hillcrest 27

Dallas Wilson 78, Dallas Adamson 0

Denison 41, WF Rider 21

Denton 36, Wichita Falls 14

Dripping Springs 48, Lockhart 30

Dumas 28, Plainview 21, OT

Eagle Pass Winn 34, SA McCollum 26

El Paso Eastlake 67, EP Hanks 17

Ennis 24, Whitehouse 21 Get complete game coverage in the Sunday edition of The Ennis Daily News…

EP Andress 62, EP Irvin 0

EP Burges 41, EP Jefferson 28

EP Del Valle 55, EP Riverside 21

Everman 22, Burleson 16

Floresville 37, SA Harlandale 12

Frisco Independence 42, Frisco 21

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Heritage 17

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Centennial 14

FW Chisholm Trail 59, FW Eaton 47

FW South Hills 25, FW Arlington Heights 21

FW Southwest 50, Fort Worth YMLA 20

FW Wyatt 21, FW Western Hills 12

Galveston Ball 28, Santa Fe 20

Granbury 34, Joshua 30

Grapevine 58, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Houston Madison 58, Houston Sharpstown 0

Houston Waltrip 21, Houston Furr 7

Hutto 28, Bastrop 12

Kerrville Tivy 27, Castroville Medina Valley 9

Lancaster 45, Mansfield Summit 20

Lewisville The Colony 35, Carrollton Creekview 14

Little Elm 45, Carrollton Smith 17

Livingston 63, Baytown Lee 35

Longview Pine Tree 21, Greenville 3

Lubbock 24, Lubbock Cooper 17Lubbock Coronado 56, San Angelo Lake View 14

Magnolia 42, Huntsville 18

Magnolia West 29, Willis 10

Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Red Oak 29

Mansfield Legacy 28, Mansfield Timberview 26

Manvel 63, Fort Bend Marshall 6

Marshall 48, Mount Pleasant 21

McKinney North 28, Lake Dallas 14

Mercedes 41, Brownsville Pace 13

Mesquite Poteet 42, North Forney 3

Mission Sharyland 35, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Nacogdoches 24, Lindale 10

Nederland 28, Beaumont Central 21

New Caney Porter 44, Dayton 42

Pflugerville Connally 45, Georgetown East View 25

Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lumberton 7

Port Neches-Groves 41, Vidor 22

Roma 48, Pharr Valley View 7

Rosenberg Terry 48, Victoria West 42

SA Alamo Heights 59, Seguin 34

SA Brackenridge 27, SA Memorial 16

SA Highlands 46, SA Jefferson 0

SA Lanier 27, SA Houston 21

Saginaw Boswell 26, FW Brewer 21

Sharyland Pioneer 27, Rio Grande City 10

Sherman 42, Denton Braswell 7

Temple 56, Bryan Rudder 13

Texarkana Texas 23, Sulphur Springs 10

Texas City 62, Galena Park 19

Uvalde 18, SA Southside 14

Victoria East 63, Rosenberg Lamar 28

Waller 24, Tomball 21

Waxahachie 42, Midlothian 21

Wylie East 38, Royse City 0

CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 35, Brownwood 13

Alvarado 56, Carrollton Ranchview 17

Andrews 72, San Elizario 0

Anna 35, Paris North Lamar 19

Argyle 64, Decatur 35

Aubrey 43, Nevada Community 16

Bay City 41, West Columbia 22

Beeville Jones 42, Somerset 28

Bellville 55, Brookshire Royal 0

Boerne 45, Fredericksburg 14

Bridge City 42, Cleveland 3

Caldwell 21, Columbus 16

Canton 36, Ferris 23

Celina 61, Caddo Mills 0

Center 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 28

China Spring 49, Burnet 13

Clint 42, Fabens 0

Crystal City 26, Carrizo Springs 14

Cuero 21, Sweeny 18

Dallas Lincoln 33, Emory Rains 10

Denver City 23, Brownfield 19

Devine 28, Lytle 6

El Campo 52, Freeport Brazosport 20

Fischer Canyon Lake 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Fort Stockton 29, Lamesa 16

Gainesville 35, Burkburnett 20

Gatesville 56, Lampasas 42

Geronimo Navarro 42, Llano 0

Giddings 42, Smithville 7

Gilmer 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10

Gladewater 62, Longview Spring Hill 7

Graham 37, Bridgeport 7

Hillsboro 23, Godley 14

Houston Yates 8, Houston Worthing 7

Ingleside 52, Wharton 0

Jasper 59, Rusk 36

Kaufman 40, Athens 13

Kennedale 47, Springtown 0

Kilgore 41, Carthage 34

Kingsville King 34, Hidalgo 7

Krum 56, Iowa Park 54, 3OT

La Feria 40, Zapata 37

La Grange 14, Gonzales 6

La Vernia 58, Robstown 14

Liberty 42, Orangefield 27

Lorena 42, Mexia 14

Lubbock Estacado 55, Clint Mountain View 0

Melissa 57, Bonham 50

Mineral Wells 63, Lake Worth 0

Monahans 42, Midland Greenwood 28

Navasota 28, Huffman Hargrave 21

Orange Grove 62, Progreso 8

Palestine 38, Bullard 13

Paris 16, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8

Pearsall 34, Poteet 6

Perryton 61, Bushland 21

Pittsburg 56, Atlanta 20

Pleasanton 28, Rockport-Fulton 24

Princeton 37, Quinlan Ford 15

Raymondville 42, CC West Oso 14

Rio Hondo 21, Port Isabel 7

Robinson 49, Waco Connally 29

Salado 21, Fairfield 14

Seminole 44, Pecos 21

Silsbee 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20

Sinton 49, Aransas Pass 9

Snyder 34, Big Spring 14

Stafford 39, Needville 15

Tatum 38, Diboll 7

Terrell 28, Crandall 21

Van 49, Brownsboro 7

Waco La Vega 34, Liberty Hill 20

West Orange-Stark 68, Hamshire-Fannett 0

Wills Point 53, Dallas Roosevelt 8

Wilmer-Hutchins 31, Dallas Carter 7

Wimberley 53, Bandera 7

CLASS 3A

Alpine 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6

Altair Rice 31, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Amarillo River Road 21, Friona 14

Arp 59, Beckville 21

Big Lake Reagan County 21, Ballinger 13

Boling 42, El Maton Tidehaven 7

Bowie 34, Boyd 7

Brady 43, Early 18

Breckenridge 28, Paradise 21, 2OT

Brock 56, Ponder 6

Bruceville-Eddy 42, Anderson-Shiro 20

Buffalo 34, Marlin 14

Buna 28, Kountze 13

Cameron Yoe 46, Jarrell 0

Canadian 18, Childress 17

CC London 40, Monte Alto 14

Cisco 67, Dublin 14

Clifton 45, Rice 12

Clyde 50, Merkel 0

Coahoma 35, Stanton 8

Coldspring-Oakhurst 33, Kirbyville 21

Coleman 22, Bangs 6

Comanche 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 6

Comfort 33, Rogers 8

Cooper 30, Paris Chisum 8

Corrigan-Camden 48, Hemphill 12

Corsicana Mildred 49, Blooming Grove 19

Daingerfield 37, De Kalb 7

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 37, Scurry-Rosser 7

Dilley 28, Stockdale 21

Dimmitt 42, Tulia 28

East Bernard 42, Schulenburg 20

Eastland 57, Tolar 20

Edgewood 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34

Edna 31, Palacios 6

Elysian Fields 40, Waskom 20

Falfurrias 34, Lyford 26

Florence 22, Johnson City 14

Franklin 38, McGregor 35

Garrison 35, Frankston 28

George West 13, Jourdanton 0

Goliad 35, Cotulla 7

Grand Saline 37, Commerce 30

Grandview 39, Kemp 32

Groesbeck 45, Palestine Westwood 7

Gunter 48, Pattonville Prairiland 13

Hallettsville 47, Van Vleck 19

Hebbronville 27, Banquete 7

Hempstead 21, East Chambers 15

Henrietta 31, Jacksboro 14

Hitchcock 48, Anahuac 0

Holliday 18, Nocona 13

Idalou 28, Colorado City 20

La Marque 56, Hardin 0

Lago Vista 38, SA Cole 35

Leonard 34, Sadler S&S Consolidated 21

Lexington 70, Blanco 21

Littlefield 37, Shallowater 13

Lone Oak 39, Alba-Golden 0

Luling 40, Universal City Randolph 7

Malakoff 49, Eustace 6

Marion 32, Ingram Moore 20

Mathis 36, Taft 23

Maypearl 14, Palmer 7

Mineola 54, Farmersville 0

Mount Vernon 25, Winnsboro 20

Muleshoe 63, Slaton 20

New Boston 30, Jefferson 15

New Diana 42, Queen City 20

New London West Rusk 31, Harleton 14

New Waverly 26, Hearne 21

Newton 42, Crockett 21

Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 0

Odem 54, Skidmore-Tynan 18

Ore City 52, Hooks 41

Pilot Point 50, Callisburg 13

Poth 34, Natalia 31

Pottsboro 35, Howe 7

Redwater 33, Gladewater Sabine 21

Rio Vista 24, Dallas A+ Academy 12

Rockdale 49, Troy 35

San Diego 39, Santa Rosa 14

Santa Gertrudis Academy 27, Bishop 20

Spearman 66, Amarillo Highland Park 20

Sunnyvale 27, Dallas Madison 21

Teague 27, Elkhart 0

Wall 80, San Angelo Grape Creek 14

Wallis Brazos 54, Danbury 27

West 47, Whitney 14

WF City View 48, Millsap 7

White Oak 56, Hughes Springs 7

Whitesboro 30, Van Alstyne 21

Winona 41, Como-Pickton 21

Woodville 46, Trinity 0

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 28, Sundown 24

Albany 57, Winters 8

Anson 47, Stamford 34

Anthony 21, McCamey 12

Bells 65, Trenton 6

Ben Bolt 55, La Villa 11

Big Sandy 70, Malakoff Cross Roads 7

Bogata Rivercrest 30, Quinlan Boles 22

Bosqueville 62, Axtell 0

Bovina 48, Smyer 0

Bremond 48, Chilton 0

Burton 51, Snook 6

Centerville 63, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Christoval 37, Eldorado 0

Clarendon 51, Lockney 6

Crawford 42, Valley Mills 0

Crosbyton 46, Ralls 21

Cross Plains 40, Baird 32

D’Hanis 9, Leakey 6

Detroit 36, Clarksville 28

Electra 42, Haskell 17

Falls City 45, Runge 0

Farwell 6, Sudan 0

Flatonia 14, Louise 6

Freer 86, Three Rivers 61

Gladewater Union Grove 32, Cayuga 23

Goldthwaite 29, San Saba 0

Granger 34, Somerville 28

Groveton 55, Deweyville 0

Gruver 21, Shamrock 19

Hale Center 37, Floydada 21

Hamlin 55, Plains 0

Harper 52, Sabinal 15

Hawley 58, Forsan 14

Hico 58, Hamilton 21

Honey Grove 18, Linden-Kildare 14

Hubbard 40, Frost 22

Hull-Daisetta 48, Evadale 46

Iola 40, Colmesneil 12

Joaquin 24, Alto 7

Junction 41, Brackett 20

Kerens 39, Hawkins 22

Lovelady 52, Pineland West Sabine 20

Mart 76, Itasca 0

Maud 36, Cumby 30

Memphis 22, Wellington 15

Meridian 35, Dawson 0

Milano 45, Bartlett 8

Miles 40, Bronte 16

Moody 49, Rosebud-Lott 22

Muenster 50, Era 7

Munday 29, Archer City 7

New Deal 41, Olton 6

Overton 40, Grapeland 26

Panhandle 20, Stinnett West Texas 0

Perrin-Whitt 52, Ranger 24

Pettus 41, Charlotte 14

Price Carlisle 52, Cushing 0

Quanah 28, Petrolia 21

Refugio 62, Ganado 0

Riesel 27, Italy 13

Riviera Kaufer 33, Benavides 22

Rocksprings 21, La Pryor 16

Roscoe 52, Roby 8

Sabine Pass 34, Burkeville 26, 3OT

San Augustine 40, Shelbyville 24

Sanford-Fritch 54, Boys Ranch 6

Santo 25, Lindsay 24

Seagraves 63, Tahoka 7

Seymour 48, Chico 6

Shiner 54, Kenedy 0

Simms Bowie 20, Wolfe City 14

Springlake-Earth 38, Morton 13

Stratford 28, Sunray 21

Tenaha 56, Mount Enterprise 6

Thorndale 50, Normangee 36

Thrall 34, Holland 14

Timpson 20, Wortham 7

Tom Bean 35, Celeste 0

Valley View 38, Blue Ridge 7

Van Horn 60, Menard 12

Vega 54, Booker 14

Wheeler 52, Claude 12

Windthorst 64, Olney 0

Wink 57, Mertzon Irion County 7

Woodsboro 35, Agua Dulce 13

Yorktown 21, Weimar 20

CLASS 1A

Abbott 28, Aquilla 20

Ackerly Sands 76, Lenorah Grady 26

Aspermont 74, Throckmorton 58

Avalon 51, Covington 6

Balmorhea 58, Sierra Blanca 0

Blanket 28, Lometa 22

Blum 58, Kopperl 0

Brookesmith 45, Gustine 26

Bryson 49, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Calvert 53, Watauga Harvest 8

Eden 63, Paint Rock 0

Gilmer Union Hill 68, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 8

Grandfalls-Royalty 52, Sanderson 6

Groom 74, Miami 29

Happy 70, Nazareth 20

Hart 54, Southland 28

High Island 96, Apple Springs 46

Ira 48, Hermleigh 0

Jayton 66, Trent 14

Jonesboro 60, Oakwood 12

Lingleville 42, Walnut Springs 36

May 50, Knox City 0

Meadow 58, Matador Motley County 12

Moran 58, Benjamin 12

New Home 72, Anton 22

Newcastle 62, Forestburg 15

O’Donnell 66, Lamesa Klondike 21

Oglesby 51, Cranfills Gap 6

Ropesville Ropes 57, Spur 12

Roscoe Highland 56, Veribest 8

Rotan 46, Chillicothe 38

Rule 53, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Santa Anna 75, Blackwell 28

Silverton 92, Wilson 60

Sterling City 60, Abilene Christian 0

Strawn 28, Gordon 22

Water Valley 84, Rankin 70

Wellman-Union 74, Loop 58

Westbrook 74, Loraine 38

White Deer 107, Whiteface 62

Whitharral 58, Kress 44

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 27

Arlington Oakridge 36, FW Trinity Valley 32

Austin Hill Country 58, Spring Branch Living Rock 54

Austin Regents 56, SA Cornerstone 9

Austin St. Dominic 49, SA Texas Military 23

Baytown Christian 45, Orange Community Christian 0

Beaumont Legacy Christian 21, Magnolia Legacy 0

Bellaire Episcopal 62, Dallas Episcopal 14

Cedar Hill Trinity 62, Tyler All Saints 30

Dallas Christian 42, Carrollton Prince of Peace 7

Dallas Greenhill 44, Austin St. Andrew’s 30

Dallas Lutheran 76, Wylie Prep 30

Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Argyle Liberty Christian 35

Dallas Shelton 48, Gainesville State School 6

Fredericksburg Heritage 76, Cherokee 32

FW All Saints 43, Houston St. John’s 19

FW Country Day 55, Austin St. Stephen 14

FW Lake Country 28, FW Calvary 6

FW Nazarene 56, Westlake Academy 38

FW Nolan 49, Plano John Paul II 0

FW Temple Christian 41, Arlington Pantego Christian 0

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0

Houston Christian 42, Dallas St. Mark 17

Houston Kinkaid 26, Tomball Concordia 14

Houston Lutheran North 42, The Woodlands Christian 28

Houston Northland Christian 88, Logos Prep 7

Houston Second Baptist 58, CC John Paul 0

Houston St. Pius X 63, Levelland 19

Houston St. Thomas 40, SA Central Catholic 13

Houston Westbury Christian 41, Victoria St. Joseph 14

Irving Cistercian 56, TACA Storm 6

Katy Pope John 10, Beaumont Kelly 0

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 27, Medina 9

Longview Trinity 45, Dallas Tyler Street 12

Lucas Christian 68, Arlington Newman 12

Midland Christian 40, Grapevine Faith 28

Midland Trinity 60, McLean 14

Plano Prestonwood 46, Dallas Bishop Lynch 39

SA Castle Hills 58, Giddings State School 46

Seguin Lifegate 64, Cedar Park Summit 0

Sherman Texoma 33, Dallas First Baptist 26

Shiner St. Paul 12, Schertz John Paul II 8

Tomball Rosehill 19, Pasadena First Baptist 14

Tyler Gorman 63, Bullard Brook Hill 32

Waco Parkview Christian 30, Temple Holy Trinity 20

WF Christian 52, Amarillo Holy Cross 6

OTHER

Fayette County HomeSchool 79, Buckholts 62

Azle Christian School 58, FW Hill School 12

Casady , Okla. 51, John Cooper 32

Chaparral , N.M. 16, EP Cathedral 7

Cypress Community Christian 51, League City Bay Area 13

Fort Bend Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 28

Fort Worth Christian 59, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

Gholson 26, Penelope 22

Hatch Valley , N.M. 41, Pampa 34

Houston Heights 29, Houston Westbury 0

Houston The Village 40, Houston KIPP Northeast 12

Lubbock Trinity 32, Amarillo San Jacinto 22

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 68, Dallas Academy 53

Mount Calm 50, Morgan 0

Pro-Vision Academy 60, KIPP Generations 0

SA Monte Vista 49, New Braunfels Christian 25

Stephenville Faith 56, Gorman 16

Tioga 53, Fruitvale 6

Tribe Consolidated 54, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 44

Waco Texas Wind 34, Houston Northside Home 12

Willow Park Trinity 15, Muenster Sacred Heart 14

Woodson def. Harrold , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alvin Living Stones vs. Lake Jackson Brazosport, ppd. to Oct. 8.

Cypress Ridge vs. Cypress Fairbanks, ppd. to Oct. 8.

EP Parkland vs. Clint Horizon, ppd. to Oct. 8.

Garden City vs. Marfa, ppd. to Oct. 8.

Houston Milby vs. Houston Sterling, ppd. to Oct. 8.

Houston Wheatley vs. Houston Kashmere, ppd. to Oct. 8.

SA Holy Cross vs. SA Christian, ppd. to Oct. 8

