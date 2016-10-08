Ennis whacks Whitehouse in homecoming match; other Texas scores
The Associated Press roundup of Texas high school football scores:
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Abilene 52, Keller Central 20
Aldine Nimitz 30, Aldine 17
Alief Taylor 68, Alief Elsik 7
Allen 38, Plano 15
Amarillo Tascosa 34, Wolfforth Frenship 27
Arlington 17, Arlington Lamar 13
Arlington Bowie 24, North Crowley 18
Arlington Houston 24, FW Paschal 17
Austin Vandegrift 34, Leander 6
Baytown Sterling 29, Baytown Goose Creek 7
Brownsville Hanna 19, Harlingen South 16
Buda Hays 35, Kyle Lehman 7
Byron Nelson 21, Euless Trinity 20, OT
Cibolo Steele 38, New Braunfels 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 28, The Woodlands College Park 7
Converse Judson 68, SA East Central 6
Coppell 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 10
Cypress Creek 44, Houston Jersey Village 31
Cypress Falls 27, Cypress Woods 10
Dallas Jesuit 53, Dallas Skyline 12
Dallas White 20, Richardson 3
De Soto 52, Grand Prairie 17
Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 7
Duncanville 28, Irving Nimitz 7
Eagle Pass 55, SA South San Antonio 33
Edinburg 14, PSJA Memorial 0
Edinburg Vela 61, PSJA Southwest 6
EP Eastwood 28, EP Coronado 7
EP El Dorado 37, EP Socorro 12
EP Montwood 56, EP Franklin 48
Fort Bend Austin 41, Fort Bend Clements 2
Fort Bend Dulles 52, Fort Bend Hightower 51
Friendswood 41, Clear Brook 7
Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21
Garland Rowlett 28, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Garland Sachse 56, Garland 10
Harlingen 13, Weslaco 7
Hewitt Midway 51, Killeen 14
Houston Bellaire 55, Houston Sam Houston 0
Houston Clear Lake 29, Clear Falls 22
Houston Memorial 35, Houston Northbrook 8
Humble Summer Creek 49, Houston King 6
Justin Northwest 49, Saginaw 10
Katy 52, Katy Seven Lakes 7
Katy Morton Ranch 26, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Keller Fossil Ridge 49, FW Haltom 20
Keller Timber Creek 44, Weatherford 19
Killeen Harker Heights 35, Killeen Shoemaker 10
Klein Oak 35, Klein 24
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21, Mission 7
Lake Travis 49, Austin Westlake 7
Laredo United South 44, Laredo United 35
League City Clear Springs 23, Dickinson 7
Leander Rouse 60, Georgetown 27
Lewisville Flower Mound 40, Hurst Bell 7
Lewisville Marcus 37, Lewisville Hebron 33
Los Fresnos 17, Weslaco East 16
Mansfield 47, Arlington Martin 28
McAllen Memorial 42, McAllen 19
Midland 49, Odessa Permian 48
Montgomery 43, Conroe 39
Pasadena Memorial 28, Pasadena Rayburn 14
Pearland 35, Alief Hastings 3
Pearland Dawson 35, Clute Brazoswood 19
Richardson Berkner 44, Richardson Pearce 27
Round Rock 35, Pflugerville 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 56, Round Rock Stony Point 3
SA Churchill 17, SA Johnson 7
SA MacArthur 29, SA Madison 21
SA Northside Brennan 55, SA Northside Holmes 6
SA Northside Warren 31, SA Northside Stevens 28
San Angelo Central 35, Midland Lee 21
San Benito 70, Brownsville Rivera 6
San Marcos 24, Austin Akins 3
Schertz Clemens 52, New Braunfels Canyon 13
Smithson Valley 37, SA Wagner 0
South Grand Prairie 30, Irving 7
Southlake Carroll 49, Lewisville 7
Spring Westfield 37, Aldine MacArthur 24
The Woodlands 72, Beaumont West Brook 7
Wylie 42, Plano West 18
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 24, Lubbock Monterey 17
Aledo 69, Azle 0
Alice 34, CC Miller 3
Amarillo 28, Hereford 10
Amarillo Caprock 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Austin LBJ 37, Austin Reagan 6
Austin McCallum 56, Austin William Travis 14
Barbers Hill 42, Splendora 7
Boerne-Champion 49, Marble Falls 7
Brenham 31, Tomball Memorial 28
Brownsville Memorial 50, Edcouch-Elsa 20
Bryan 70, Waco University 28
Canutillo 28, EP Ysleta 21
Canyon 34, Canyon Randall 15
CC Calallen 46, Gregory-Portland 7
CC Ray 56, CC Tuloso-Midway 12
Cedar Park 53, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
College Station 23, A&M Consolidated 14
Colleyville Heritage 44, N. Richland Hills Birdville 17
Corsicana 41, Jacksonville 38, OT
Crosby 64, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Crowley 28, Cleburne 21
Dallas Highland Park 25, West Mesquite 3
Dallas Molina 42, Dallas Sunset 7
Dallas Samuell 54, Dallas Hillcrest 27
Dallas Wilson 78, Dallas Adamson 0
Denison 41, WF Rider 21
Denton 36, Wichita Falls 14
Dripping Springs 48, Lockhart 30
Dumas 28, Plainview 21, OT
Eagle Pass Winn 34, SA McCollum 26
El Paso Eastlake 67, EP Hanks 17
Ennis 24, Whitehouse 21
EP Andress 62, EP Irvin 0
EP Burges 41, EP Jefferson 28
EP Del Valle 55, EP Riverside 21
Everman 22, Burleson 16
Floresville 37, SA Harlandale 12
Frisco Independence 42, Frisco 21
Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Heritage 17
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Centennial 14
FW Chisholm Trail 59, FW Eaton 47
FW South Hills 25, FW Arlington Heights 21
FW Southwest 50, Fort Worth YMLA 20
FW Wyatt 21, FW Western Hills 12
Galveston Ball 28, Santa Fe 20
Granbury 34, Joshua 30
Grapevine 58, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Houston Madison 58, Houston Sharpstown 0
Houston Waltrip 21, Houston Furr 7
Hutto 28, Bastrop 12
Kerrville Tivy 27, Castroville Medina Valley 9
Lancaster 45, Mansfield Summit 20
Lewisville The Colony 35, Carrollton Creekview 14
Little Elm 45, Carrollton Smith 17
Livingston 63, Baytown Lee 35
Longview Pine Tree 21, Greenville 3
Lubbock 24, Lubbock Cooper 17Lubbock Coronado 56, San Angelo Lake View 14
Magnolia 42, Huntsville 18
Magnolia West 29, Willis 10
Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Red Oak 29
Mansfield Legacy 28, Mansfield Timberview 26
Manvel 63, Fort Bend Marshall 6
Marshall 48, Mount Pleasant 21
McKinney North 28, Lake Dallas 14
Mercedes 41, Brownsville Pace 13
Mesquite Poteet 42, North Forney 3
Mission Sharyland 35, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Nacogdoches 24, Lindale 10
Nederland 28, Beaumont Central 21
New Caney Porter 44, Dayton 42
Pflugerville Connally 45, Georgetown East View 25
Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lumberton 7
Port Neches-Groves 41, Vidor 22
Roma 48, Pharr Valley View 7
Rosenberg Terry 48, Victoria West 42
SA Alamo Heights 59, Seguin 34
SA Brackenridge 27, SA Memorial 16
SA Highlands 46, SA Jefferson 0
SA Lanier 27, SA Houston 21
Saginaw Boswell 26, FW Brewer 21
Sharyland Pioneer 27, Rio Grande City 10
Sherman 42, Denton Braswell 7
Temple 56, Bryan Rudder 13
Texarkana Texas 23, Sulphur Springs 10
Texas City 62, Galena Park 19
Uvalde 18, SA Southside 14
Victoria East 63, Rosenberg Lamar 28
Waller 24, Tomball 21
Waxahachie 42, Midlothian 21
Wylie East 38, Royse City 0
|CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 35, Brownwood 13
Alvarado 56, Carrollton Ranchview 17
Andrews 72, San Elizario 0
Anna 35, Paris North Lamar 19
Argyle 64, Decatur 35
Aubrey 43, Nevada Community 16
Bay City 41, West Columbia 22
Beeville Jones 42, Somerset 28
Bellville 55, Brookshire Royal 0
Boerne 45, Fredericksburg 14
Bridge City 42, Cleveland 3
Caldwell 21, Columbus 16
Canton 36, Ferris 23
Celina 61, Caddo Mills 0
Center 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 28
China Spring 49, Burnet 13
Clint 42, Fabens 0
Crystal City 26, Carrizo Springs 14
Cuero 21, Sweeny 18
Dallas Lincoln 33, Emory Rains 10
Denver City 23, Brownfield 19
Devine 28, Lytle 6
El Campo 52, Freeport Brazosport 20
Fischer Canyon Lake 63, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Fort Stockton 29, Lamesa 16
Gainesville 35, Burkburnett 20
Gatesville 56, Lampasas 42
Geronimo Navarro 42, Llano 0
Giddings 42, Smithville 7
Gilmer 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10
Gladewater 62, Longview Spring Hill 7
Graham 37, Bridgeport 7
Hillsboro 23, Godley 14
Houston Yates 8, Houston Worthing 7
Ingleside 52, Wharton 0
Jasper 59, Rusk 36
Kaufman 40, Athens 13
Kennedale 47, Springtown 0
Kilgore 41, Carthage 34
Kingsville King 34, Hidalgo 7
Krum 56, Iowa Park 54, 3OT
La Feria 40, Zapata 37
La Grange 14, Gonzales 6
La Vernia 58, Robstown 14
Liberty 42, Orangefield 27
Lorena 42, Mexia 14
Lubbock Estacado 55, Clint Mountain View 0
Melissa 57, Bonham 50
Mineral Wells 63, Lake Worth 0
Monahans 42, Midland Greenwood 28
Navasota 28, Huffman Hargrave 21
Orange Grove 62, Progreso 8
Palestine 38, Bullard 13
Paris 16, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8
Pearsall 34, Poteet 6
Perryton 61, Bushland 21
Pittsburg 56, Atlanta 20
Pleasanton 28, Rockport-Fulton 24
Princeton 37, Quinlan Ford 15
Raymondville 42, CC West Oso 14
Rio Hondo 21, Port Isabel 7
Robinson 49, Waco Connally 29
Salado 21, Fairfield 14
Seminole 44, Pecos 21
Silsbee 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20
Sinton 49, Aransas Pass 9
Snyder 34, Big Spring 14
Stafford 39, Needville 15
Tatum 38, Diboll 7
Terrell 28, Crandall 21
Van 49, Brownsboro 7
Waco La Vega 34, Liberty Hill 20
West Orange-Stark 68, Hamshire-Fannett 0
Wills Point 53, Dallas Roosevelt 8
Wilmer-Hutchins 31, Dallas Carter 7
Wimberley 53, Bandera 7
|CLASS 3A
Alpine 48, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
Altair Rice 31, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Amarillo River Road 21, Friona 14
Arp 59, Beckville 21
Big Lake Reagan County 21, Ballinger 13
Boling 42, El Maton Tidehaven 7
Bowie 34, Boyd 7
Brady 43, Early 18
Breckenridge 28, Paradise 21, 2OT
Brock 56, Ponder 6
Bruceville-Eddy 42, Anderson-Shiro 20
Buffalo 34, Marlin 14
Buna 28, Kountze 13
Cameron Yoe 46, Jarrell 0
Canadian 18, Childress 17
CC London 40, Monte Alto 14
Cisco 67, Dublin 14
Clifton 45, Rice 12
Clyde 50, Merkel 0
Coahoma 35, Stanton 8
Coldspring-Oakhurst 33, Kirbyville 21
Coleman 22, Bangs 6
Comanche 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 6
Comfort 33, Rogers 8
Cooper 30, Paris Chisum 8
Corrigan-Camden 48, Hemphill 12
Corsicana Mildred 49, Blooming Grove 19
Daingerfield 37, De Kalb 7
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 37, Scurry-Rosser 7
Dilley 28, Stockdale 21
Dimmitt 42, Tulia 28
East Bernard 42, Schulenburg 20
Eastland 57, Tolar 20
Edgewood 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34
Edna 31, Palacios 6
Elysian Fields 40, Waskom 20
Falfurrias 34, Lyford 26
Florence 22, Johnson City 14
Franklin 38, McGregor 35
Garrison 35, Frankston 28
George West 13, Jourdanton 0
Goliad 35, Cotulla 7
Grand Saline 37, Commerce 30
Grandview 39, Kemp 32
Groesbeck 45, Palestine Westwood 7
Gunter 48, Pattonville Prairiland 13
Hallettsville 47, Van Vleck 19
Hebbronville 27, Banquete 7
Hempstead 21, East Chambers 15
Henrietta 31, Jacksboro 14
Hitchcock 48, Anahuac 0
Holliday 18, Nocona 13
Idalou 28, Colorado City 20
La Marque 56, Hardin 0
Lago Vista 38, SA Cole 35
Leonard 34, Sadler S&S Consolidated 21
Lexington 70, Blanco 21
Littlefield 37, Shallowater 13
Lone Oak 39, Alba-Golden 0
Luling 40, Universal City Randolph 7
Malakoff 49, Eustace 6
Marion 32, Ingram Moore 20
Mathis 36, Taft 23
Maypearl 14, Palmer 7
Mineola 54, Farmersville 0
Mount Vernon 25, Winnsboro 20
Muleshoe 63, Slaton 20
New Boston 30, Jefferson 15
New Diana 42, Queen City 20
New London West Rusk 31, Harleton 14
New Waverly 26, Hearne 21
Newton 42, Crockett 21
Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 0
Odem 54, Skidmore-Tynan 18
Ore City 52, Hooks 41
Pilot Point 50, Callisburg 13
Poth 34, Natalia 31
Pottsboro 35, Howe 7
Redwater 33, Gladewater Sabine 21
Rio Vista 24, Dallas A+ Academy 12
Rockdale 49, Troy 35
San Diego 39, Santa Rosa 14
Santa Gertrudis Academy 27, Bishop 20
Spearman 66, Amarillo Highland Park 20
Sunnyvale 27, Dallas Madison 21
Teague 27, Elkhart 0
Wall 80, San Angelo Grape Creek 14
Wallis Brazos 54, Danbury 27
West 47, Whitney 14
WF City View 48, Millsap 7
White Oak 56, Hughes Springs 7
Whitesboro 30, Van Alstyne 21
Winona 41, Como-Pickton 21
Woodville 46, Trinity 0
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 28, Sundown 24
Albany 57, Winters 8
Anson 47, Stamford 34
Anthony 21, McCamey 12
Bells 65, Trenton 6
Ben Bolt 55, La Villa 11
Big Sandy 70, Malakoff Cross Roads 7
Bogata Rivercrest 30, Quinlan Boles 22
Bosqueville 62, Axtell 0
Bovina 48, Smyer 0
Bremond 48, Chilton 0
Burton 51, Snook 6
Centerville 63, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Christoval 37, Eldorado 0
Clarendon 51, Lockney 6
Crawford 42, Valley Mills 0
Crosbyton 46, Ralls 21
Cross Plains 40, Baird 32
D’Hanis 9, Leakey 6
Detroit 36, Clarksville 28
Electra 42, Haskell 17
Falls City 45, Runge 0
Farwell 6, Sudan 0
Flatonia 14, Louise 6
Freer 86, Three Rivers 61
Gladewater Union Grove 32, Cayuga 23
Goldthwaite 29, San Saba 0
Granger 34, Somerville 28
Groveton 55, Deweyville 0
Gruver 21, Shamrock 19
Hale Center 37, Floydada 21
Hamlin 55, Plains 0
Harper 52, Sabinal 15
Hawley 58, Forsan 14
Hico 58, Hamilton 21
Honey Grove 18, Linden-Kildare 14
Hubbard 40, Frost 22
Hull-Daisetta 48, Evadale 46
Iola 40, Colmesneil 12
Joaquin 24, Alto 7
Junction 41, Brackett 20
Kerens 39, Hawkins 22
Lovelady 52, Pineland West Sabine 20
Mart 76, Itasca 0
Maud 36, Cumby 30
Memphis 22, Wellington 15
Meridian 35, Dawson 0
Milano 45, Bartlett 8
Miles 40, Bronte 16
Moody 49, Rosebud-Lott 22
Muenster 50, Era 7
Munday 29, Archer City 7
New Deal 41, Olton 6
Overton 40, Grapeland 26
Panhandle 20, Stinnett West Texas 0
Perrin-Whitt 52, Ranger 24
Pettus 41, Charlotte 14
Price Carlisle 52, Cushing 0
Quanah 28, Petrolia 21
Refugio 62, Ganado 0
Riesel 27, Italy 13
Riviera Kaufer 33, Benavides 22
Rocksprings 21, La Pryor 16
Roscoe 52, Roby 8
Sabine Pass 34, Burkeville 26, 3OT
San Augustine 40, Shelbyville 24
Sanford-Fritch 54, Boys Ranch 6
Santo 25, Lindsay 24
Seagraves 63, Tahoka 7
Seymour 48, Chico 6
Shiner 54, Kenedy 0
Simms Bowie 20, Wolfe City 14
Springlake-Earth 38, Morton 13
Stratford 28, Sunray 21
Tenaha 56, Mount Enterprise 6
Thorndale 50, Normangee 36
Thrall 34, Holland 14
Timpson 20, Wortham 7
Tom Bean 35, Celeste 0
Valley View 38, Blue Ridge 7
Van Horn 60, Menard 12
Vega 54, Booker 14
Wheeler 52, Claude 12
Windthorst 64, Olney 0
Wink 57, Mertzon Irion County 7
Woodsboro 35, Agua Dulce 13
Yorktown 21, Weimar 20
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 28, Aquilla 20
Ackerly Sands 76, Lenorah Grady 26
Aspermont 74, Throckmorton 58
Avalon 51, Covington 6
Balmorhea 58, Sierra Blanca 0
Blanket 28, Lometa 22
Blum 58, Kopperl 0
Brookesmith 45, Gustine 26
Bryson 49, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Calvert 53, Watauga Harvest 8
Eden 63, Paint Rock 0
Gilmer Union Hill 68, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 8
Grandfalls-Royalty 52, Sanderson 6
Groom 74, Miami 29
Happy 70, Nazareth 20
Hart 54, Southland 28
High Island 96, Apple Springs 46
Ira 48, Hermleigh 0
Jayton 66, Trent 14
Jonesboro 60, Oakwood 12
Lingleville 42, Walnut Springs 36
May 50, Knox City 0
Meadow 58, Matador Motley County 12
Moran 58, Benjamin 12
New Home 72, Anton 22
Newcastle 62, Forestburg 15
O’Donnell 66, Lamesa Klondike 21
Oglesby 51, Cranfills Gap 6
Ropesville Ropes 57, Spur 12
Roscoe Highland 56, Veribest 8
Rotan 46, Chillicothe 38
Rule 53, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Santa Anna 75, Blackwell 28
Silverton 92, Wilson 60
Sterling City 60, Abilene Christian 0
Strawn 28, Gordon 22
Water Valley 84, Rankin 70
Wellman-Union 74, Loop 58
Westbrook 74, Loraine 38
White Deer 107, Whiteface 62
Whitharral 58, Kress 44
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 34, Dallas Bishop Dunne 27
Arlington Oakridge 36, FW Trinity Valley 32
Austin Hill Country 58, Spring Branch Living Rock 54
Austin Regents 56, SA Cornerstone 9
Austin St. Dominic 49, SA Texas Military 23
Baytown Christian 45, Orange Community Christian 0
Beaumont Legacy Christian 21, Magnolia Legacy 0
Bellaire Episcopal 62, Dallas Episcopal 14
Cedar Hill Trinity 62, Tyler All Saints 30
Dallas Christian 42, Carrollton Prince of Peace 7
Dallas Greenhill 44, Austin St. Andrew’s 30
Dallas Lutheran 76, Wylie Prep 30
Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Argyle Liberty Christian 35
Dallas Shelton 48, Gainesville State School 6
Fredericksburg Heritage 76, Cherokee 32
FW All Saints 43, Houston St. John’s 19
FW Country Day 55, Austin St. Stephen 14
FW Lake Country 28, FW Calvary 6
FW Nazarene 56, Westlake Academy 38
FW Nolan 49, Plano John Paul II 0
FW Temple Christian 41, Arlington Pantego Christian 0
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0
Houston Christian 42, Dallas St. Mark 17
Houston Kinkaid 26, Tomball Concordia 14
Houston Lutheran North 42, The Woodlands Christian 28
Houston Northland Christian 88, Logos Prep 7
Houston Second Baptist 58, CC John Paul 0
Houston St. Pius X 63, Levelland 19
Houston St. Thomas 40, SA Central Catholic 13
Houston Westbury Christian 41, Victoria St. Joseph 14
Irving Cistercian 56, TACA Storm 6
Katy Pope John 10, Beaumont Kelly 0
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 27, Medina 9
Longview Trinity 45, Dallas Tyler Street 12
Lucas Christian 68, Arlington Newman 12
Midland Christian 40, Grapevine Faith 28
Midland Trinity 60, McLean 14
Plano Prestonwood 46, Dallas Bishop Lynch 39
SA Castle Hills 58, Giddings State School 46
Seguin Lifegate 64, Cedar Park Summit 0
Sherman Texoma 33, Dallas First Baptist 26
Shiner St. Paul 12, Schertz John Paul II 8
Tomball Rosehill 19, Pasadena First Baptist 14
Tyler Gorman 63, Bullard Brook Hill 32
Waco Parkview Christian 30, Temple Holy Trinity 20
WF Christian 52, Amarillo Holy Cross 6
|OTHER
Fayette County HomeSchool 79, Buckholts 62
Azle Christian School 58, FW Hill School 12
Casady , Okla. 51, John Cooper 32
Chaparral , N.M. 16, EP Cathedral 7
Cypress Community Christian 51, League City Bay Area 13
Fort Bend Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 28
Fort Worth Christian 59, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
Gholson 26, Penelope 22
Hatch Valley , N.M. 41, Pampa 34
Houston Heights 29, Houston Westbury 0
Houston The Village 40, Houston KIPP Northeast 12
Lubbock Trinity 32, Amarillo San Jacinto 22
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 68, Dallas Academy 53
Mount Calm 50, Morgan 0
Pro-Vision Academy 60, KIPP Generations 0
SA Monte Vista 49, New Braunfels Christian 25
Stephenville Faith 56, Gorman 16
Tioga 53, Fruitvale 6
Tribe Consolidated 54, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 44
Waco Texas Wind 34, Houston Northside Home 12
Willow Park Trinity 15, Muenster Sacred Heart 14
Woodson def. Harrold , forfeit
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alvin Living Stones vs. Lake Jackson Brazosport, ppd. to Oct. 8.
Cypress Ridge vs. Cypress Fairbanks, ppd. to Oct. 8.
EP Parkland vs. Clint Horizon, ppd. to Oct. 8.
Garden City vs. Marfa, ppd. to Oct. 8.
Houston Milby vs. Houston Sterling, ppd. to Oct. 8.
Houston Wheatley vs. Houston Kashmere, ppd. to Oct. 8.
SA Holy Cross vs. SA Christian, ppd. to Oct. 8