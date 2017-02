‘Ennis Y’all’ mobile app to launch next month

City Marketing Director Ashley Colunga reviewed progress on the new Ennis mobile application for smartphones during Tuesday’s city commission meeting, noting the app should be ready for a mid to late March launch date.

Get the full story and more in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News… The original social media, EDN has kept the community talking for more than 125 years. Join the conversation, subscribe today!

