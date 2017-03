Farmers Market grows on Ennis

Already entrenching itself in the heart of downtown Ennis, the fourth season of the Farmers Market starts its season run Saturday. With 31 vendors in tow, including 10 new ones, North Dallas and West Knox will welcome hundreds of local people to check out the freshest and best products on sale.

Get this story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Subscribe today!

Comments

comments