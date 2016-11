Fat man on a mission

When David Robinson of Amarillo stepped on the scale a year and a half ago, he said he didn’t believe the number he was seeing – 495 pounds.

When crossed the finish line of the Monster Mash 5K Dash in downtown Ennis Saturday, he said his knees hurt and he was out of breath, but he still called finishing the race a victory.

Get the rest of this story and more in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments