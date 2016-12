Fatal wreck has I-45 stopped

GARRETT, ELLIS COUNTY – I-45 in both directions just north of Ennis will be closed for approximately another hour and a half while the Department of Public Safety concludes a fatal accident investigation. The accident occurred about an hour ago.

Two vehicles collided on the southbound side of the highway but at least one was propelled into the northbound lane where the fatality accident occurred. Garrett is located north of Ennis between Ennis and Palmer.

