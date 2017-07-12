Father receives life-saving kidney from son who passed away

Symon Castillo died like he lived – giving. It was a night like any other for 22-year-old Symon Castillo and his sister Timpestt. The Ennis residents had just finished watching a friend play

on the big stage at Billy Bob’s Texas, a honky tonk in Fort Worth. After the show, they caught an Uber ride back to the two-story parking garage where they parked. “He got on the ledge of the parking garage just messing around, and he slipped,” Monica Castillo, Symon’s aunt said. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments