Ferris man catches lake-record large mouth bass

There’s live bait, jigs, spinners, plugs and you may have even heard of people using cat food as bait. It didn’t take anything fancy to catch the new unofficial lake record bass at Bardwell, however.

Matthew McNellis, a Ferris man, caught a reportedly 10.8-pound bass using nothing but a jug line and a chicken nugget.

