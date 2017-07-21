Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

FERRIS PD UNCOVERS THEFT RING

Ferris police recently discovered a fraud ring with ties to Ennis, according to a statement from the Ferris PD.  A Ferris officer was reportedly on patrol in the 200 block of Mabel Ave. when he observed several valuable items stored in the front yard of a residence. The property included two John Deere zero-turn mowers, valued at about $4,700 each, as well as brand new large couches and chairs.  The furniture was still wrapped in plastic with store labels, the value of the furniture in excess of $5,000. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 21 2017. Filed under County News, News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017