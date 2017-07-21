FERRIS PD UNCOVERS THEFT RING

Ferris police recently discovered a fraud ring with ties to Ennis, according to a statement from the Ferris PD. A Ferris officer was reportedly on patrol in the 200 block of Mabel Ave. when he observed several valuable items stored in the front yard of a residence. The property included two John Deere zero-turn mowers, valued at about $4,700 each, as well as brand new large couches and chairs. The furniture was still wrapped in plastic with store labels, the value of the furniture in excess of $5,000.

