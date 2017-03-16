Ferris police chief continues push for community policing

Citing the recent actions of county law enforcement officials, Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar said his department continues to push community policing, with the backing of District 6 U.S. Rep. Joe Barton.

He said now more than ever is a good time for police to be active in their communities so as to avoid the notion that law enforcement is bad.

Get the full story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber today!

Comments

comments