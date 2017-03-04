Fire truck project revives memories

The proposed restoration of a 1927 Ennis Fire Department truck, details of which are still being arranged by a group of concerned citizens, has interested many locals, including businessman Scott Rider, whose involvement in the project is more than philanthropic. It’s personal. His uncle, Roland Ira Rider, was a volunteer firefighter when, at 17, he lost his life battling a 1943 blaze that devastated a number of homes near downtown Ennis.

