Firework Sales Booming in Ellis County

Area firework stands have been gearing up for the long, July 4 weekend. Jimmy Prince, who has been in the business for 36 years, says business has been brisk at his five locations. “Sales have been going very well,” he said, “in fact, I’d say it’s been spiking. People have been coming in and buying large quantities. They’re putting on big, neighborhood shows.” Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments