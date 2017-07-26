Former court clerk to plea in November

According to an agreed continuance of her theft trial, Anna Marie Rosales, a former Ennis municipal court clerk accused of stealing more than $100,000 in paid cash fines, will plea on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. The decision for a continuation is the fourth of its kind in the case. She was originally supposed to stand trial on March 9, but that date was pushed back to May. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

