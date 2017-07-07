Former sheriff’s deputies, accused of stealing guns, take plea deals

Two former Ellis County Sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing multiple firearms from the Sheriff’s Office while working in the evidence room in 2015, then pawning them at Ennis pawn shops, among other Ellis County dealers, entered guilty pleas with the U.S. Northern District Court. Under the plea deal reached with U.S. prosecutors, Philip Gary Slaughter and Thomas Glen Smith will face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

