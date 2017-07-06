Freedom, sacrifice and fireworks

About an hour and a half ’s drive from the White House, a cloistered nun tells me, from behind the grille that separates her physically from the world, about the freedom of her life. Outside, St. Dominic’s Monastery is nestled in fog overlooking the Shenandoah Valley, as I talk to her downstairs in a meeting room made for such encounter with family, friends and inquisitors.

