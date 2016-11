Freeze Warning tonight through Sunday morning

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING FOR ALL OF NORTH TEXAS... NEAR-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTHWESTERN COUNTIES THIS MORNING FOLLOWING A STRONG COLD FRONT WHICH PUSHED THROUGH THE AREA YESTERDAY. AS WINDS DECREASE THIS EVENING...DRY AIR AND CLEAR SKIES WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO FALL TO OR BELOW FREEZING ACROSS A GOOD PORTION OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. URBAN LOCATIONS WILL LIKELY REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING...BUT OUTLYING AREAS IN ALL COUNTIES SHOULD EXPERIENCE A LIGHT FREEZE. TARRANT-DALLAS-ROCKWALL-KAUFMAN-VAN ZANDT-JOHNSON-ELLIS-HENDERSON- BOSQUE-HILL-NAVARRO-FREESTONE-ANDERSON-LAMPASAS-CORYELL-BELL- MCLENNAN-FALLS-LIMESTONE-LEON-MILAM-ROBERTSON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...FORT WORTH...ARLINGTON...DALLAS... ROCKWALL...HEATH...TERRELL...KAUFMAN...FORNEY...CANTON... GRAND SALINE...WILLS POINT...VAN...EDGEWOOD...CLEBURNE... BURLESON...WAXAHACHIE...ENNIS...MIDLOTHIAN...ATHENS... GUN BARREL CITY...CLIFTON...MERIDIAN...VALLEY MILLS...HILLSBORO... CORSICANA...TEAGUE...FAIRFIELD...WORTHAM...PALESTINE...LAMPASAS... COPPERAS COVE...GATESVILLE...KILLEEN...TEMPLE...FORT HOOD... WACO...MARLIN...MEXIA...GROESBECK...BUFFALO...CENTERVILLE... JEWETT...NORMANGEE...OAKWOOD...CAMERON...ROCKDALE...HEARNE... FRANKLIN...CALVERT ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * TEMPERATURE...BETWEEN 30 AND 32 DEGREES. * LOCATION...ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * TIMING...SUNDAY MORNING FROM 3 AM UNTIL 9 AM. * IMPACTS...DAMAGE TO CROPS...TENDER VEGETATION AND SENSITIVE PLANTS MAY OCCUR AND THESE PLANTS SHOULD BE PROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS THAT THE SEASONS FIRST EPISODE OF SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE PLANTS AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD ALSO BE TURNED OFF TO AVOID CREATING ICE PATCHES ON NEARBY ROADS...DRIVEWAYS...AND SIDEWALKS.

