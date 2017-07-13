Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Fugitive robbery suspect turns self in

A second suspect connected to the armed robbery of a Red Oak mobile phone retailer turned himself in, according to Red Oak Police Department. Kelvin Dewayne Williams, a 23-year-old man who police believed brandished a weapon at employees in Bright
Star Wireless on March 21 while an accomplice took around 39 Apple iPhones and an undisclosed amount of money, reported to the
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in for his outstanding aggravated robbery charge. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 13 2017. Filed under News, Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017