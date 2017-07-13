Fugitive robbery suspect turns self in

A second suspect connected to the armed robbery of a Red Oak mobile phone retailer turned himself in, according to Red Oak Police Department. Kelvin Dewayne Williams, a 23-year-old man who police believed brandished a weapon at employees in Bright

Star Wireless on March 21 while an accomplice took around 39 Apple iPhones and an undisclosed amount of money, reported to the

Dallas County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in for his outstanding aggravated robbery charge.

