Girl killed in car crash

A juvenile girl was killed in a three-car accident near the corner of South Clay and West Lampasas Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Ennis Police.
Lt. Fred Pontley with the Ennis Police Department said the crash report hadn’t been completed as of Thursday morning but that police have a basic understanding of how the wreck happened. He said there were no other injuries worth mentioning in the accident.
The Ennis Daily News will post updates here as more information becomes available.

