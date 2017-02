Good times, bad times: Nuggets of local lore…

In an 1891 Texas Court of Appeals document referencing an Ennis case, the population of the city was given as 3,500. In 1915, the Christian Science Monitor ran a story about the City of Ennis ordering 2,600 square feet of paving for downtown streets.

