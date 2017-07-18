Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Gov. Abbott begins re-election bid without rival..yet

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched his reelection bid Friday with no clear rival in sight, the money to likely outspend any eventual challenger and a new immigration
crackdown that could test in 2018 support among Hispanic voters he aggressively courted four years ago. Supporters cheered as Abbott lauded a new Texas ban on "sanctuary cities" while kicking off his campaign in San Antonio — which has joined Houston, Dallas and Austin in suing to block the law that empowers police to ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally. Police chiefs and sheriffs can also face jail themselves if they don't comply with federal immigration detainers.

