Group memorializes Agent Orange Victims

Ennis American Legion Post 361 has announced a new plaque to be installed at Veterans Memorial Park. The structure, which will be dedicated at a future date, is scheduled to be located in the Vietnam War section. In a statement released by spokeswoman Marylyn Wylie, the plaque will be entitled Agent Orange. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments